BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state.
Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
Ann Rydalch, former state senator and representative, three-decade employee of the Idaho National Laboratory, regional GOP official, high school journalism teacher, energy and education advocate and prolific community activist, died July 18 at age 86.
Both women were longtime Idaho Republican Party activists and volunteers who broke new ground for women in Idaho politics.
Jones, who served 12 years in the Idaho Legislature, became the first woman to chair the powerful House Revenue & Taxation Committee, when then-House Speaker Mike Simpson tapped her for the role in 1997. In 2006, she became the first woman to be elected Idaho state controller, and won reelection in 2010.
She stepped down after suffering injuries in a severe car crash in 2012, and her deputy, Brandon Woolf, was appointed state controller; he has served in that role ever since, winning election in 2014 and reelection in 2018.
Woolf, who is seeking reelection this year, said Jones was his mentor. “Donna looked beyond glass ceilings, shattering through them,” he wrote in a remembrance he sent out last week. He described her as “honest, steady, loyal, true to principles.”
A celebration of her life will be held at the Elks Lodge in Ontario on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. Jones is survived by three children, six grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials in her memory may be made to VFW Post 2738, the Idaho Humane Society, or Alzheimer’s Idaho Inc., c/o Shaffer/Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette ID 83661.
Rydalch was long a force in eastern Idaho politics. The former Ricks College homecoming queen taught journalism at Bonneville High School, then worked for the Idaho National Laboratory from 1979 to her retirement in 2010, starting as a procurement analyst and small and disadvantaged business specialist. She became heavily involved in energy and economic development issues across the region, and served in the Idaho Senate from 1983 to 1990 and in the Idaho House from 2002 to 2008.
Rydalch, who lived in Ammon, was named Ammon Citizen of the Year in 2019. She served as the Region 7 chair for the Idaho Republican Party; was active with the Idaho Federation of Republican Women and National Federation for Republican Women; held leadership roles with the National Conference of State Legislatures and the National Foundation for Women Legislators; helped get the Vietnam Memorial established in Freeman Park in Idaho Falls; and chaired the July 4th Celebration for many years. Recently, she served as president of the Bonneville County Heritage Association.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti described Rydalch as “a relentless force for the community and our region” in a recent Post Register article. “She cares deeply about the community, and has always been involved in city, regional and county matters,” he said.
Rydalch is survived by six children; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held in Ammon on July 23, and interment was in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to coltrinmortuary.com.
RoseMarie Peterson Doxey, vice president of the Heritage Association, told the Post Register she was heavily inspired by Rydalch throughout her life. The two first met when Doxey was Rydalch’s student at Bonneville High School. Doxey said Rydalch set an example for her she hopes others will follow too: “Don’t just sit there. Volunteer, take action and do something.”
A SHORTENED PRESIDENTIAL TERM
Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke was named president of the National Conference of State Legislatures last week, but he won’t be able to serve out his full term there. That’s because Bedke, R-Oakley, will become ineligible to serve as soon as he’s no longer a state legislator, and his term as a state representative ends Nov. 30; state legislators elected in November take office the following Dec. 1.
“It is a one-year term,” Bedke told the Idaho Press. “I am now the president for NCSL, right up until the time I finish my legislative term. So then that will start a process within NCSL where someone will have to fill my vacancy.”
Bedke said he was selected five years ago to “go up through the chairs” toward becoming NCSL’s president, serving first as vice-president, then president-elect, then president, and then past-president. “I gave ‘em, I guess, a four-year commitment five years ago,” he said. But then came the pandemic, and everything got delayed. “So I should’ve just been leaving office rather than going in.”
“But it’s been a very rewarding experience,” he said. “The organization is absolutely dedicated to the legislative branch, and keeping it strong. It’s an organization of the 50 states and territories, wherever there’s legislative bodies. And it’s all about three separate but equal branches, and our job is to keep the legislative branch equal.” Lawmakers and legislative staffers exchange ideas and learn about best practices; NCSL’s conference in Denver last week drew 5,000 participants.
Of his shortened term as the group’s president, Bedke said, “It’s unfortunate, but COVID happened, and here we are.”
He is stepping down from the Legislature to run for lieutenant governor. He’ll face Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler and Constitution Party candidate “Pro-Life,” formerly Marvin Richardson, in the November election.