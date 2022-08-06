Eye on Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state.

Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.

Idaho House Speaker Bedke named president of National Conference of State Legislatures

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments