BOISE — Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador and current Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder offered distinctly differing views of the role of the Idaho Republican Party during a Boise City Club forum last week, and the differing approaches of the two GOP leaders offer some insight into the party and the state politics that it dominates.
The GOP is so dominant in Idaho that it currently holds every statewide elected office, every seat in the state’s congressional delegation, and 82% of the seats in the state Legislature.
Labrador, 53, presented himself as representing a newer, younger wing of the Republican party, one more focused on national political divisions and appealing to “actual working Americans” and not “big business.” He said he believes “the No. 1 role of the Legislature is to protect the individual rights of the citizens of Idaho.”
Winder, who is in his 70s, spoke of “Idaho’s core values,” identifying them as “faith, family and country” along with lower taxes, a strong business climate, strong public schools and school choice. He also highlighted opposition to drug legalization; support for police and other first responders; pushing back against federal regulation while also collaborating where possible to “make our public lands safer and better managed;” and providing opportunities for the next generation in Idaho.
“I think those are the things Republicans stand for, and probably pretty difficult for most people to disagree with those positions,” Winder said.
“Republican Party is for the republican form of government, which is a democracy where people elect their representatives to go to either Washington, D.C. or to our state capitols to represent them,” he said. “That’s been the basis of our government since our country was started.”
However, Winder said the party has been changing from the one he grew up with and has been active in for decades. “One of the main things I’ve noticed is the influence of the libertarian movement and maybe even farther to the right than that, if that’s possible, the constitutionalists, the impact of the Idaho Freedom Foundation on our party and on our politics,” he said.
Labrador said he believes the future of the Republican Party is strong, pointing to last week’s gubernatorial election result in Virginia. “Regular people are looking at how far left the Democratic Party is going and realizing that Republicans believe in small government, in less interference with business, less interference with private decisions between parents and their children in their schools, and they believe in autonomy, and they believe that the government should have as small a role in the lives of individuals as possible,” he said.
“We have so many people moving to the state,” Labrador said, “and that’s because we have a strong Republican government, we have a strong Republican Party, and we have a state that really protects and reveres the individual rights of people in the state. I think everybody around the United States understands that.”
Labrador said GOP icon Ronald Reagan was “supposed to be the extremist in the Republican Party,” and that Reagan “used some harsh rhetoric” and advocated libertarian principles.
“When I hear Republicans attack libertarians in the Republican Party, they’re really attacking Ronald Reagan and they’re attacking his legacy,” Labrador said.
“People are always complaining about these fights between the two wings of the Republican Party, but the Republican Party just keeps getting stronger and stronger,” said the four-term congressman, former state party chair, and unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial candidate.
“I think it’s time that we grow up as a party and we actually celebrate the fact that we have such diversity in the party, and that we have young people who want to join us,” Labrador said. “I don’t think we want to just be a party of older people.”
Winder retorted, “I’d just like to remind the congressman that he is over 30.” Amid laughter, Winder noted that he grew up in the ‘60s when his generation thought “that you can’t trust anybody over 30.”
Winder said what’s changed is the tactics, and new demonizing of “moderates” within the party. “Many members of our own party … spend their time raising money and bad-mouthing the Senate and bad-mouthing individuals in the Senate because we’re just a bunch of ‘liberals,’” he said. “And it’s kind of crazy. The people in this state, I don’t think they elect moderates, I don’t think they elect liberals, I think they elect the people that they think will represent them best.”
Winder said he’s had armed protesters at his door three different times over the vaccine issue, even though Idaho’s had no vaccine mandates.
“Today, if you go in and dehumanize people, it’s easy to attack ‘em,” he said. “What’s going on around the country has influenced them in such a way as to way, ‘Well, we really don’t want this to happen, so we’ve got to go out and attack the individuals.’”
“This is happening,” Winder declared. “They’re not necessarily from our party, but that’s kind of one of the forces that are working within in our party to tear it apart.”
“The part that scares me the most, is a lot of people say, ‘We’ve gotta stand up and we’ve gotta have this revolution now or we’re going to lose our country,’” Winder said. “I don’t believe that’s what democracy is about. Democracy should be at the ballot box, it should be about citizens voting in a peaceful way, respecting others’ points of view and allowing a republican form of government to actually work. It doesn’t work well in chaos. It needs to have the input of the citizens. It needs to have the citizens feel safe to come and participate.”
Labrador said, “What people are really frustrated with is that they’re sick and tired of politicians making promises and not delivering.” He cited as an example lawmakers’ fights with the governor last year over emergency authority, and said lawmakers failed, which Winder strongly disputed.
“We actually did pass eight bills limiting the authority of the governor,” Winder said, including limiting the length of certain types of emergency declarations, limiting the governor’s spending power during emergencies, declaring that laws can’t be changed during emergencies, trimming the power of health districts to issue public health orders and more. “He eventually … ended up signing those bills,” Winder said.
Both spoke out against vaccine mandates, with Labrador saying, “The government has zero role in forcing people to take vaccines, it has zero role in telling people what kinds of medicines or what kind of things they should be ingesting in their body.”
“Let people make decisions for themselves,” he said. “We believe in individual autonomy and responsibility. And some of that responsibility is if you’re not following good medical guidance, you may actually have some problems in your life.”
Winder said, “I personally think it’s a personal choice. I got vaccinated as quickly as I could because of my age. … I think that parents have the ultimate decision for their children.”
He added, “A lot of people say if you could just vaccinate everybody, you could get over this, but I don’t know that there’s really evidence of that yet.”
Mass vaccination has been what ended most major disease epidemics throughout history, including polio and smallpox. “Enough people got vaccinated that we could really pretty much eliminate the disease,” said Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke’s health system and a member of the state’s coronavirus working group.
If there were worldwide, universal vaccination for COVID-19, Pate said, “It’d be over.”
And Labrador’s comment about government having “zero role” in telling people “what kind of things they should be ingesting in their body” clashes with the longstanding GOP policy in Idaho against legalization of medical marijuana, something legislative Republicans including Winder have stood strongly against for years.
Jen Schneider, the interim dean of Boise State University’s School of Public Service who moderated the discussion, said, “I think the politicization of COVID has caught everyone by surprise, and it’s really trapped especially maybe more traditional conservative politicians in a sort of rhetorical space they would rather not be in.”
The two GOP leaders also were questioned by audience members about how they square their health-freedom view with restricting abortion through state law; both defended the approach.
“I don’t think it politically makes sense at this point for any Republican to support mandates, and I don’t think the consistency matters at this point,” Schneider said. “It’s not the most important issue.”
As for denying that scientifically, mass vaccination would end a pandemic, Schneider said, “I think that’s what their voters believe, and it’s become very clear that the leaders of the Republican Party can’t contradict their voters on this point.”
Schneider said as moderator, her role wasn’t to fact-check or debate the speakers. “I hope that it was just a useful conversation for people to see and to participate in,” she said.
“Increasingly, it feels like there is a flattening of the differences between state and local politics and national politics in way that I’m not sure we’ve really seen before, at least not in recent history,” the professor said. “Whereas before, we may have a non-partisan, more of a public service mentality at the local level, maybe even at the state level as well. Now you see the injection of national narratives and national politics and hyper-polarization even at these local levels.”
She said it was interesting to hear the ways Labrador and Winder are “trying to navigate that changing landscape.”