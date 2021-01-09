BOISE — The process of redistricting — drawing new legislative and congressional districts lines — won’t start until spring, but the latest population estimates already are shining some light on what might happen.
When lawmakers on the Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee heard presentations last week on an array of economic indicators, industry trends and stats about what’s happening in Idaho, legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee, who also staffs the Citizen Commission for Reapportionment, noted, “Although Idaho is growing at a very rapid pace, almost 2% annually, the growth is uneven if you look at it at a county level.”
What that could mean: Changes to legislative districts. “This is starting to be a little bit meaningful,” Bybee said, as he presented the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau on Idaho’s population by county and how that’s changed from 2010 to 2019.
“Between Ada County and Canyon County, it appears there is going to be a full new legislative district between those two counties,” Bybee said, based on population shifts. “And that is going to come at the expense of some of the rural counties.”
“It’s a zero-sum game in redistricting,” he noted, “and when we’re capped at 35 districts … you can easily imagine some of those rural districts getting larger at some point.” That’s simply the way that Idaho’s population growth is trending.
Idaho voters in November approved a constitutional amendment fixing the number of legislative districts at 35; previously, the Idaho Constitution allowed for anywhere from 30 to 35 districts.
“Redistricting is on everybody’s minds right now, so that’s why I bring it up,” Bybee said.
The final figures from the decennial 2020 Census, expected out this spring, are the ones the bipartisan citizen commission will use to draw new district lines.
The data Bybee presented showed that seven Idaho counties — in order, Ada, Canyon, Kootenai, Teton, Bonneville, Valley, and Jefferson — were gainers in terms of their proportion of the state’s total population from 2010 to 2019, according to the latest estimates. All the rest of Idaho’s 44 counties were losers.
Idaho’s current legislative districts were set with roughly 45,000 residents apiece; the estimates show that’s likely grow to 51,000 in the next redistricting. Ada County has grown enough to support another two-thirds of a district, by Bybee’s analysis, while Canyon County has grown enough for the other third. That means the Ada-Canyon County area is likely to gain a legislative district.
In Idaho’s current legislative district map, part of Canyon County’s population is split into districts with Adams, Washington and Payette counties.
IDAHO SENATORS TO LOSE CHAIRMANSHIPS
The news that the Democrats tipped the Senate thanks to picking up two seats in Georgia runoff elections — bringing the U.S. Senate to a 50-50 tie between Republicans and Democrats and handing the tie-breaking vote to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a Democrat — means big changes in the roles of both of Idaho’s GOP senators.
With Democrats taking over all Senate committee chairmanships, Sen. Jim Risch will lose his chairmanship of the Foreign Relations Committee, which he’s chaired since Jan. 8, 2019; and Sen. Mike Crapo will lose his chairmanship of the Banking Committee, which he’s chaired since Jan. 3, 2017; those roles will now go to Democrats. There had been speculation that Crapo was likely to move up to chair the even more powerful Senate Finance Committee, but that won’t happen now.
Risch had no immediate comment on the change. Crapo’s office issued this statement on his changing role: “He will continue fighting for principles of limited government, protection of the private sector, free market policies and protecting personal freedoms as guaranteed by the Constitution.”
STATE EMPLOYEE PAY LAGGING MARKET
A joint legislative committee has started its review of state employee compensation, in order to begin formulating recommendations to the Legislature on state employee pay increases for the coming year. The annual report on Idaho’s state employee compensation from the state Division of Human Resources recommends merit pay increases of at least 2%, and says both Idaho state employee pay and total compensation remain well below market rates.
DHR Director Susan Buxton told the Joint Change in Employee Compensation (CEC) Committee the latest base salary market analysis shows that Idaho’s aggregate base salary for its roughly 25,000 state employees is 12% below the public sector and 26% below the private sector. Total compensation, including both pay and benefits, comes in 11.7% lower than the public sector market average and 12% lower than the private sector.
The panel meets again Jan. 13 to consider the governor’s CEC recommendation, which will be unveiled in his State of the State and budget message to lawmakers on Monday, and to consider written testimony; and then meets again on Jan. 20 to vote on its recommendations to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
Written comments on the state’s employee compensation and personnel system may be submitted by Monday via email to msmith@lso.idaho.gov.