BOISE — As the end of each year’s legislative session approaches, I’ve taken to penning limericks about the happenings. Here’s this year’s crop:
Legislative Limerick No. 1: The definition of...
This is the year of parliamentary maneuvers in the Idaho House, from unsuccessful moves to call up bills on the floor that haven’t had committee hearings, to repeated maneuvers to force bills to be read at length, which usually brings the House to a stall, but this year has resulted in just slowing its continued slogging movement.
A recent “Idaho Reports” program on Idaho Public Television included a really interesting montage of many of the calls for bills on the House floor; it was pretty entertaining.
The day I wrote this limerick, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, again attempted to call his personal bill, HB 448 removing the sales tax from groceries, out of the Ways and Means Committee, something that’s been attempted dozens of times without success. The move was voted down on two straight 57-11 votes, including a vote to cut off debate before any debate had started, which has become the norm now in the House on such moves.
We all know by now that Albert Einstein didn’t actually say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, but it’s still a pretty pithy observation. So with that, here’s my first legislative limerick of this year’s session:
The definition of…
When others won’t just say ‘amen’
And your side still has a strong yen
Then just push ‘em harder
With even more ardor
Again, and again, and again.
Legislative Limerick No. 2: If the House ran the show...
This limerick is jesting about ominously-numbered HB 666, which passed the House but hasn’t advanced in the Senate, to criminalize librarians if minors check out harmful materials:
If kids use a library card
Lawmakers will be on guard.
Mom may say OK
But for the last say
The law will be coming down hard.
Legislative Limerick No. 3: Oh, no, Canada!
When the House debated a sweeping bill last week to revamp Idaho’s election laws, which passed the House but didn’t advance in the Senate, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dorothy Moon, who is running for Idaho Secretary of State, warned that Idaho risks voting fraud incursions from our neighbors to the north.
“There’s a lot of reports of people coming from Canada that I’ve been hearing, just after coming back from Coeur d’Alene last night, that have been coming over and voting,” Moon, R-Stanley, told the House. “So this just secures our elections. Election integrity is a big issue.”
Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin looked into that allegation, and reported the Idaho Secretary of State’s office found no evidence for it.
But with a lawmaker claiming Idaho’s elections could be under attack from Canada, with which Idaho shares a border, here’s a limerick about this chilling prospect:
Watch out for the Idaho border
For Canada is much like Mordor.
They’ll sneak in to vote
Ballots under their coat
And, eh, they’ll grant us no quarter.
Legislative Limerick No. 4: So long, farewell?
Each year, at least one of my legislative limericks – sometimes more than one – focuses on the growing desire among many for lawmakers to wrap up their session and adjourn sine die, Latin for “without a day,” signaling that the legislative session, with all its twists and turns, is over. This year is no exception. So here’s my latest, written on the 73rd legislative day, with the session poised to wrap up by the end of the week:
About to adjourn sine die
The session this year did supply
A boost to heart rates
Whose cure now conflates
With all of them saying ‘goodbye.’
Legislative Limerick No. 5: Three co-equal branches?
HB 782, the controversial, last-minute bill pairing small raises for Idaho judges with major changes in the Idaho Judicial Council and Idaho’s judge selection process, expands the power of the governor over the courts, which is interesting because last year, the Legislature was focused on decreasing the power of the governor over the legislative branch with regard to emergency powers.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told me, “We think an elected official should be the one making the appointments.” He said the full Senate would take up the bill soon, which it did. “From my perspective, it’s stirred up a hornet’s nest because it’s change,” he said.
Many lawmakers are nursing resentment toward the courts over last year’s Idaho Supreme Court decision invalidating their anti-initiative legislation on constitutional grounds, and for rejecting challenges this fall to a legislative redistricting plan that is forcing some incumbent lawmakers to face off in the May primary. Others are still upset that former longtime Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis wasn’t among the Judicial Council’s nominations for an Idaho Supreme Court opening last spring, when the council put forth an all-female slate of nominees and the governor appointed Justice Colleen Zahn.
Winder said he rejected the request from Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Bevan that lawmakers participate in a broad-based study over the next year rather than pass legislation right now. "My response to the chief justice was let's see how this plays out in the Legislature, and then we can see if we want to do a study afterwards," he said.
Last year, lawmakers “did try to provide some balance of power,” Winder said, and he said that’s continuing. So, here’s a limerick on how all that is playing out:
When it comes to the balance of power
Last year what made lawmakers sour
Was the guv’s latitude
But this year’s attitude
Is how can they make the courts cower?
Legislative Limerick No. 6: Session fatigue
On the 75th day of this year’s legislative session – slated to be the final day – everyone in the Statehouse was feeling it:
Could this really be the last day?
When many will shout out “hooray!”
Addressing the question
Left hanging all session
When will it all go away?