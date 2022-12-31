Eye on Boise logo

BOISE — It’s been quite a career.

I first decided I wanted to be a newspaper reporter when I was in the eighth grade, inspired by a fabulous junior high school journalism teacher. I edited both my junior high and high school newspapers, stirred up some controversy in the process, and started writing for my local newspaper, the Woodland Daily Democrat, at age 15 while still a sophomore in high school (most notable story: Covering my own high school graduation, which earned me a front-page byline).

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group; she retired Jan. 1. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

