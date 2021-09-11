BOISE — Idaho’s state budget surplus has grown by even more, and depending on how you count it, is either nearly at or well over $1 billion.
August state general fund tax revenues came in $46.9 million over forecasts, further bumping up the total. That was 14.5% more than predicted, and 16.1% ahead of the same month a year earlier. Withholding payments on individual income taxes accounted for the largest portion of the increase, with individual income tax revenues for the month coming in 20.5% ahead of forecasts.
Sales taxes also were ahead, but by a lesser margin at 10.3%
State economists Greg Piepmeyer and Saruul Khesar wrote in the state’s monthly General Fund Revenue Report that for the first two months of the fiscal year that started July 1, revenues have come in 12.4% over forecasts. “There are a few plausible explanations on why some tax revenue streams are ahead of the forecast, but those explanations are merely assumptions until confirmed by new data, particularly on employment and income,” the economists wrote.
When the Legislature finished its regular session in May, it had left $139.5 million unspent and unbudgeted, as an anticipated ending balance for the fiscal year. That figure had increased by $754.9 million in unanticipated tax revenues by June 30, bringing it to a total of $894.4 million. July added another $38.8 million in unanticipated general fund tax revenues, bringing the tally to $936.2 million. August’s extra revenues bump the tally up to $983.1 million, inching ever closer to $1 billion.
And as of July 1, a new revenue forecast kicked in, reflecting another $513 million in state general fund revenue anticipated over the current fiscal year, 2022, compared to the forecast used by lawmakers to set the state’s budget for the year. Add that in, and the projected year-end balance at the end of the current fiscal year next summer rises to a whopping $1.5 billion.
That’s more than the state’s entire general fund budget was in 1998.
In the Legislature’s July General Fund Budget Monitor Report, analyst Keith Bybee wrote, “This extraordinary estimated ending balance is driven by a large one-time cash balance carried over from fiscal year 2021 and the ongoing revenues.” But he noted that balance will change over time based on monthly revenue collections, another revised revenue forecast that’s due in January, and any mid-year budget adjustments or legislative actions.
No matter how you tally it, it’s a whole lot of money.
GRIM COVID NEWS CONTINUES TO WORSEN
Last week’s “Idaho Reports” special, “The Consequences of Crisis Care,” included some stunning statements from doctors from around Idaho about just how bad things are getting in Idaho hospitals with the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Stacey Good, an emergency room physician at Bonner General Health in Sandpoint, told host Melissa Davlin, “It’s pretty difficult right now.”
The biggest problem for the 25-bed community hospital, Good said, is accommodating its specialty care patients, like those in need of dialysis, who it normally would transfer to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene or Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. There’s no room for them now in either location.
“We’ve called up to six states and 30 to 40 hospitals to try to find a bed for patients,” she said. “What ends up happening is we put ‘em on wait lists everywhere, and eventually they get a bed, eventually we get a call. … They stay with us until we get them in somewhere.”
Davlin asked Good if she’s seen any adverse effects from patients having to wait. “Have you seen patients even die because they weren’t able to get immediate care?” Davlin asked.
“Yes,” Good answered. After a pause, Davlin asked how often that’s happening. “Uh, relatively frequently,” the doctor responded sadly.
Ten hospitals in North Idaho and north-central Idaho are now operating under crisis standards of care, due to the crush of severely ill unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. That allows for rationing of care when resources are stretched beyond capacity.
The full half-hour special may be viewed online at the “Idaho Reports” website, www.idahoptv.org/idreports.
Idaho is experiencing its highest levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU usage and emergency room visits to date, far exceeding the previous December peak of the coronavirus pandemic.
For the past week, Canyon County led the state with the most new infections, at more than 700, followed by Kootenai County at more than 600. Both had twice as many new COVID-19 infections as Ada County for the week, which has a population more than twice as high as Canyon or Kootenai.
The delta variant continues to infect more younger patients, compared to the older population that made up more of the infections earlier in the pandemic. The average age of COVID-19 infection in Idaho is now 39.8 years.
REDISTRICTING HEARINGS KICK OFF
Idaho’s bipartisan citizens redistricting committee will begin holding public hearings this week, with Treasure Valley hearings planned in Caldwell on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the library; Nampa Wednesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall; Meridian Thursday at 1 p.m. in city council chambers; Boise Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium; and Eagle Friday at 1 p.m. at Eagle City Hall. Hearings in other parts of the state will follow in coming weeks.
The commissioners have been busily drawing new congressional and legislative district lines, and already have worked out one full statewide plan for new legislative districts that would meet all legal requirements, and two for new congressional districts. They’re not the final plans, by any means, commissioners have stressed; they’ve repeatedly referred to them as something “to throw rocks at” to take out on the road, so they can gather public input on how Idaho’s new districts should best be drawn.
There’s more information online at redistricting.idaho.gov.