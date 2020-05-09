BOISE — When the two Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate appeared on the “Idaho Debates” last week, they made various claims about everything from health care policy to endorsements to land management costs. A fact check shows some of those claims were on the mark, and some weren’t.
The two candidates are Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas; both are vying for the Democratic nomination in the May 19 primary to challenge GOP Sen. Jim Risch in November; Risch is unopposed in the primary.
Here’s a look at some of the claims:
Endorsements
Vandermaas highlighted recent endorsements, including one from former state Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley and another from “Cindy Williams, who ran for superintendent.” That was actually Cindy Wilson who ran for state superintendent of public instruction. She confirmed she’d endorsed Vandermaas. “Yes, I did, but under my own name,” she said with a laugh. Marley, too, confirmed he’d endorsed Vandermaas.
Risch and climate change
Jordan said Risch hasn’t recognized the “reality of climate change,” and “has frequently referred to it as a secret science.” Risch has backed legislation dubbed the “Secret Science Reform Act” since 2014, aimed at requiring government agencies to use only published scientific studies as a basis for regulations, but that wasn’t specific to climate change. Justin Hayes, executive director of the Idaho Conservation League, said, “In discussions that I’ve had with Sen. Risch or his staff in the last year, he’s not been dismissive of climate change at all. … They take the subject seriously.” In a September 2019 speech at Boise State University, Risch said, “There’s no question there’s climate change, I mean, that’s … science.”
‘Dual Payer’ health care plan
Vandermaas touted his “Dual Payer Health Care Plan” both during the Idaho Debates and on his campaign website. “It creates public and private partnerships so that we don’t have to completely dismantle the commercial, but we still get to use Medicare to supplement, so that people end up not being out of pocket,” he said. “And if all the facets of this plan come together, it’s actually going to be far more cost-effective than anything that’s been offered out there so far, and will probably end up getting darn close to net neutral.”
On his website, he explains that his plan would keep all existing commercial, union, and ACA health insurance in place as the first payer, with “comprehensive Medicare” to pick up the rest of the costs, including deductibles. “All citizens are fully covered, utilizing both commercial health insurance or the ACA, with Comprehensive Medicare as the secondary,” Vandermaas wrote on his site. Those who couldn't afford to buy insurance would get Medicare.
John Rusche, former House Minority Leader and a retired physician and health insurance executive, said under that proposal, Medicare actually would be the primary, rather than secondary payer, “because first dollar is paid by Medicare, until you reach your deductible.” He said, “If you were to have government-paid Medicare coverage as a secondary, why would you pay money to have a primary?”
Rusche said there might be some value in making Medicare a secondary insurer if it were used to create a pooled reinsurance plan that pays at Medicare rates, which are significantly lower than commercial rates, just for “the big, high-dollar cases.” Rusche said he discussed that idea with Vandermaas two years ago. “This may be where he jumped off of that cliff into something that doesn’t make any sense,” Rusche said.
Vandermaas said his plan would create savings by removing restrictions on the federal government negotiating prices, but Rusche said, “Right now, Medicare has the ability to dictate, in essence, the prices for covered services, with anything except the pharmaceutical.”
Also, dual coverage wouldn’t save on administrative costs, Rusche said. “It certainly would not be administratively more simple to have coordination of benefits, in essence have two sets of insurance hoops to jump through.”
FEC investigation
Jordan said, “Sen. Risch has been far more focused on creating the no-collusion narrative to combat the fact that he is under investigation for receiving illegal foreign campaign contributions, which actually resulted in an FEC complaint.” A Federal Election Commission complaint was filed against Risch and several other members of Congress in August 2017, charging that campaign contributions from lobbyists hired by Paul Manafort to lobby for the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, including three $1,000 contributions to Risch, were actually illegal foreign contributions. Risch denied any knowledge of foreign ties, and the FEC declined to investigate; the case is closed. J. Whitfield Larrabee, the Massachusetts ethics lawyer who filed the complaint, said disgustedly, “They decided not to do anything. … There was never even an investigation conducted.”
Land management costs
Jordan said, “Costs to manage public lands are currently split by all Americans for about $4 a taxpayer.” That same figure appeared in an Outside Magazine article in 2017, which credited it to a 2016 blog post from the Kootenai Environmental Alliance. But the KEA staffers who wrote the post no longer work there and the North Idaho conservation group had no information about the source of the figure. Neither did several other lands or conservation groups, including the Idaho Conservation League and the Center for Western Priorities.
If the 2019 budgets for the four major federal land management agencies, the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, National Park Service and Fish & Wildlife Service, are added up, they come to roughly $11.67 billion. When that’s divided by the 2019 U.S. population of 328.2 million, the result is $35.55 per person.
A 2017 Cato Institute report estimated that “$8.85 billion was spent by taxpayers in 2015 managing national forests, parks, wildlife refuges and BLM land,” a figure that’s lower than the four agencies’ combined budgets. If that figure is divided by the 2015 U.S. population of 320.7 million, the result is $27.60 per person — not $4. Asked about the source of the figure, the Jordan campaign cited the Outside Magazine article.