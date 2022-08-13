BOISE — Nine prospective new Treasure Valley state lawmakers are poised to coast through the November general election unopposed, after emerging from the often-hotly-contested May primary.
That’s in addition to another seven Treasure Valley incumbent lawmakers who are unopposed in November, but that’s not uncommon. It’s newcomers running without any opposition that’s less common, and it’s a big thing in this year’s November general election.
Statewide, 26 non-incumbent legislative candidates are completely unopposed in November. Three more face only third-party opponents. Twenty-three incumbents are unopposed on the November ballot statewide, and another six face only third-party or independent challengers.
All of those who are unopposed – and all of those facing just third-party or independent challengers – are Republicans. All told, they come to 58 legislative seats, more than half the 105 total.
“This speaks to some of the challenges that Democrats seem to have in having candidates running in a lot of these legislative districts,” said Boise State University political scientist Jacklyn Kettler. Redistricting also played a role this year, she noted, as new legislative districts were drawn to reflect population shifts and many didn’t have incumbents, even as some incumbents were forced to face off against each other in newly redrawn districts.
So who are these nine Treasure Valley prospective new lawmakers? One, Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, is a current House member who’s shifting to the Senate. All the rest are new to the Statehouse.
Among them is Jaron Crane, younger brother of current 8th-term Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. Barring an upset by a last-minute write-in – independent write-in candidates have until Sept. 16 to file – the two Cranes will represent adjacent Nampa legislative districts, Districts 12 and 13.
“It’ll be a fun dynamic, and I’m excited,” said Jaron Crane, 35. “You’ll see us vote together sometimes, and sometimes we won’t.”
Perhaps surprisingly, it is not unprecedented for two brothers to serve in the Idaho Legislature together, even in the same house. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, brothers Charles McDevitt and Herman J. McDevitt, both of Pocatello, served together in the Idaho House; Charles McDevitt went on to later become the chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court.
Currently, the Legislature includes a father and daughter: Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. Current Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, is the uncle of current Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the Senate this year.
And brothers Reed Hansen and John Hansen served simultaneously in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reed in the House and John in the Senate, along with their nephew, Jim Hansen, who served in the House at the same time.
“If you go back decades and decades, you see a lot of kind of like family dynasties and things like that in politics,” Kettler said, not only in Idaho but nationwide. “You have a family that had the resources and the interest, so you tend to see a lot of them get involved in politics.”
“It doesn’t mean that they’ll always behave in a similar fashion, but it is an interesting relationship,” she said.
Jaron Crane said he’s angling for some of the same committee assignments as his older brother – Business and State Affairs – “because our interests are the same,” but also is interested in transportation, and said he recognizes that as a freshman, he may not get what he requests. Both are vice presidents of the family business, Crane Alarm Service, and in 2020, the two brothers bought a fire sprinkler firm together that they co-own. He said it’s been “super-enjoyable to work alongside Brent.”
The younger Crane said he feels “blessed” to be unopposed in November. “I’ll still campaign,” he said. “I think that’s important, so I’ll still be out there knocking on doors, putting signs up and going to events that people ask me to go to.”
His top three issues are opposition to abortion; limiting government; and lowering taxes. That’s similar to his brother’s, which are listed in the Idaho GOP voter guide as “protecting traditional marriage;” opposition to abortion; and “keeping taxes low.”
Here are the other seven Treasure Valley Statehouse newcomers who are unopposed on the November ballot for legislative seats:
JEFF CORNILLES of Nampa is unopposed for House Seat A in District 12. He has been the owner of Cornilles Financial Services for nearly 35 years and previously ran for the Nampa City Council. He is president of a local theater foundation and served on a charter school board. Cornilles won a three-way GOP primary.
BRIAN LENNEY of Nampa describes himself as “CA by birth, ID by choice.” Endorsed by the Idaho Freedom PAC and Idaho Liberty Dogs, he lists opposition to masks, “educational freedom” from “wokeness,” and “financial freedom” from taxes, including eliminating the income tax and the grocery tax, as his top issues. He defeated third-term Sen. Jeff Agenbroad of Nampa in the GOP primary for the District 13 Senate seat.
KENNY WROTEN is a Nampa native who lists lowering taxes; transportation/infrastructure; and education as his top three issues. A banker and Nampa native, he has served on several local boards and commissions and also previously ran for the Nampa City Council. He won a three-way GOP primary for House Seat B in District 13.
JEFF EHLERS of Meridian won a three-way primary for House Seat B in District 21. A 6th-generation Idahoan with multiple business degrees, he’s an entrepreneur, business consultant, and currently controller for a local business; and has been active with the Republican Party. Ehlers lists his top three issues as responsible growth; education; and protecting constitutional rights and conservative values.
MELISSA DURRANT, a farmer from Kuna with degrees in health and education, won a four-way primary for House Seat A in District 23. She lists her top three issues as education; preserving the ag industry; and infrastructure. She has served on several local school district committees and is a youth soccer coach.
TINA LAMBERT is an Idaho native with a journalism degree who is the principal bassoonist with the Canyon County Symphony. She lists her top three issues as “loss of freedom;” reducing taxes; and education. She won a four-way primary for House Seat B in District 23.
JACYN GALLAGHER is a Washington County GOP Central Committee member who lists her top three issues as “medical freedom;” taxes; and “protecting Idaho land” by reducing regulation on Idaho farmers and ranchers. Raised on a farm, she has worked as a child advocate and been in church leadership. She defeated Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, in the primary for House Seat A in District 9.
The general election is Nov. 8.