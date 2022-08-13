Eye on Boise logo

BOISE — Nine prospective new Treasure Valley state lawmakers are poised to coast through the November general election unopposed, after emerging from the often-hotly-contested May primary.

That’s in addition to another seven Treasure Valley incumbent lawmakers who are unopposed in November, but that’s not uncommon. It’s newcomers running without any opposition that’s less common, and it’s a big thing in this year’s November general election.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

