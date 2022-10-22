BOISE — Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has sent out repeated public statements in recent weeks blasting Republicans who support non-Republican candidates, including those disavowing GOP nominee for Idaho attorney general, Raul Labrador.
“If individual Republicans have decided to support another candidate publicly, then they should reconsider whether they are Republicans,” she declared in one statement.
“When yesterday’s Republicans become tomorrow’s Democrats, it is fair to question whether they were ever able to set aside personal gain for party good,” she said in another.
That’s prompted two different responses from the Idaho Democratic Party: First, Chair Lauren Necochea sent out a public statement saying, “I wholeheartedly agree with her assessment that in Idaho, yesterday’s Republicans are today’s Democrats.”
“With Moon at the helm, the Idaho Republican Party is now controlled by the wing of the party aligned with Janice McGeachin, Ammon Bundy, and the Idaho Freedom Foundation,” Necochea said. “As Republican politicians are pressured to embrace her extremist views or risk being ostracized, many former Republican voters are shifting to support common sense Idaho Democrats.”
Second, Necochea and the Idaho Democratic Party have repeatedly called on Moon to say whether she’s voting for the GOP nominee for governor, current Gov. Brad Little, or Bundy, an independent candidate for governor with whom she’s been closely allied.
Moon sent this statement to the Idaho Press on Friday: “Since assuming the chairmanship of the Idaho Republican Party, I’ve been crystal clear about my support for our Republican nominees: any candidate who will uphold the party platform and see commonsense Idaho principles enacted into law has the support of the State Party. Period.”
AD WATCH: ‘CHAOS IN THE CAPITOL’
Terri Pickens Manweiler, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, launched her first statewide broadcast TV campaign ad late last week, in which she decries the “chaos in the Capitol” and faults GOP opponent Scott Bedke, current speaker of the Idaho House, for supporting the anti-abortion “trigger” law that’s currently partially enjoined by a federal court. Bedke already had TV ads up and running.
Her ad says, “My great-grandparents helped build Idaho. They created Idaho’s legacy of great schools, public lands and freedom. I’m Terri Pickens Manweiler. I decided to run for lieutenant governor to stop the chaos in the Capitol. My opponent is fighting for a cruel law that forces doctors to let women suffer and die rather than perform emergency abortion procedures. We are fighting for our right to live. Please vote for me on Nov. 8th.”
Pickens Manweiler, an attorney and Pocatello native, is a fourth-generation Idahoan, as is Bedke, a rancher from Oakley. He and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder recently filed legal arguments urging the federal court to reverse its decision to partially enjoin the trigger law, which bans nearly all abortions at any stage of pregnancy; the court ruling allows emergency abortions to be performed at Idaho hospitals that receive federal Medicare funding, citing the federal law that requires those hospitals to provide emergency care to patients. Idaho’s trigger law contains no exemption to preserve the health of the mother.
Pickens Manweiler’s campaign said the ad will be joined by two more in the next week.
WRITE-IN CANDIDATES…
I was surprised to be contacted last week by Keith Ellsworth of Pocatello, who asked why he hadn’t been covered as one of the challengers to longtime incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. Ellsworth, 73, said he’s running as a write-in; he’s a retired educator and administrator and U.S. Navy veteran who long ago, when he was a political science major at Idaho State University, promised his late mom that he’d run for the U.S. Senate one day.
“I’m so tired of the extreme politics, I thought I could do it better,” said Ellsworth, who has a campaign website, Facebook page, TikTok account and videos on YouTube. He wants to improve the health care system, support voting rights, and protect the water in the Snake River. “I started in August,” he said.
The only problem: He’s not registered as a write-in candidate. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, just three write-ins filed by the Sept. 16 deadline for the November election: Lisa Marie of Eagle, a frequent candidate, for governor; Garth Gaylord of Emmett, for Secretary of State; and Steven Johnson of Sagle for the District 1 state Senate seat.
“Well, I probably didn’t do that right, then,” Ellsworth said. He noted that he was distracted by a recent medical issue. “But I also believe in a little-d democracy, I have the right to run whether I applied or not,” he said.
Cheryl Millard, assistant manager of the Elections Division for the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, said to qualify as a write-in candidate in Idaho, candidates must be registered as unaffiliated, and must file a declaration of candidacy by the deadline. So what happens if voters write in the name of someone who’s not registered as a write-in?
“They don’t get counted,” Millard said. “It’s no different than if someone put in Mickey Mouse.”
People do, she noted; sometimes voters write in fictional characters on their ballots. “That’s why we have the process,” she said.
TWO MORE IDAHO DEBATES COMING UP
There are still two statewide, televised debates coming up as part of the “Idaho Debates,” a longstanding collaboration between the Idaho Press Club, the League of Women Voters and Idaho Public Television that is co-sponsored by Idaho’s public universities. On Monday, the two rivals to be Idaho’s next state superintendent of schools – Republican Debbie Critchfield and Democrat Terry Gilbert – will face off 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. The debate will be broadcast live statewide on Idaho Public Television.
Then, on Friday, Oct. 28, the rivals to be the state’s next lieutenant governor, Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler, will take the stage. That debate, too, will be broadcast live statewide on Idaho Public Television, starting at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT.
After they air, all the debates – including those that already have taken place for U.S. Senate and Idaho Attorney General – can be viewed online any time at idahoptv.org/idahodebates.
The election is Nov. 8.