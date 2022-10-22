Eye on Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon has sent out repeated public statements in recent weeks blasting Republicans who support non-Republican candidates, including those disavowing GOP nominee for Idaho attorney general, Raul Labrador.

“If individual Republicans have decided to support another candidate publicly, then they should reconsider whether they are Republicans,” she declared in one statement.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments