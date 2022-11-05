BOISE — As a young libertarian-leaning state representative in the mid-1970s, Butch Otter famously spoke out against an anti-pornography bill, saying he voted “not just no, but hell no.”
Now Otter, the former three-term GOP governor, has revived the phrase, this time in response to SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to let the Legislature call itself into special session whenever it chooses.
Currently, under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call the Legislature into session outside its regular annual session, which typically runs from January through March or April.
In a guest opinion sent out to Idaho newspapers, Otter wrote that the amendment would allow lawmakers “to easily call themselves back into session, setting the stage for a full-time Legislature like California and other left-leaning states. Idahoans need to VOTE NO on SJR 102,” he wrote. “I won’t just be voting no on SJR 102. I’ll be voting HELL NO!”
Otter, 80, was first elected governor of Idaho in 2006, and then twice won reelection. He also was Idaho’s longest serving lieutenant governor, serving four terms from 1987-2001, and served three terms as Idaho’s 1st District congressional representative before being elected governor.
“Simply put, more legislative activity equals more government meddling and more regulations,” Otter wrote in his guest opinion. “Less legislative activity equals less government and fewer regulations. It is just common sense.”
He added, “Our system here in Idaho works just fine the way it is. It has worked well since statehood.”
GAS PRICES AND THE ATTORNEY GENERAL In 1999, the AP dubbed former Idaho Attorney General Jim Jones a “gas price watchdog” when then-Attorney General Al Lance chose him to chair a task force to investigate why Idaho’s gas was the priciest in the United States. At the time, Idaho’s median gas price had risen from less than a dollar a gallon to $1.49 a gallon in a year, topping the state’s previous record high of $1.48 in 1996.
“During his two terms as Idaho’s attorney general in the 1980s, Jones had repeated successes checking the high gasoline prices by jawboning the oil industry and threatening investigations into price fixing and collusion,” wrote AP reporter Dan Gallagher in a September 1999 article. “In one case involving gas retailers in Pocatello, Jones succeeded in proving collusion among dealers. It resulted in several criminal convictions.”
“Jim was very effective in taking on some issues relating to gasoline prices,” Lance told the AP, explaining why he tapped Jones for the role. “That has created the expectation that the attorney general of the state of Idaho controls the price of crude oil, controls refineries and controls pipelines.”
Now, Democratic Attorney General hopeful Tom Arkoosh has announced that if elected, he plans to follow in Jones’ footsteps; Jones, a Republican, is his campaign treasurer.
“The profit margins being realized by gasoline retailers across the state of Idaho are often out of line with their wholesale cost. Gas dealers in some markets appear to be acting in tandem. If collusion is playing a part, I will not hesitate to act,” Arkoosh said in a news release.
“Back in the 1980s, my campaign treasurer, former Attorney General Jim Jones, used our presently-existing antitrust laws to keep fuel prices low and reasonable. In February 1986, he announced concern about high gas prices, causing an overnight price drop of 14 cents per gallon across the state,” Arkoosh said. “Prices fell another 7 cents in Idaho Falls the next day. He was able to provide fuel buyers relief at the pump during the remainder of his service as AG. Among other things, he caused retailers to reduce the price of diesel to the same level as unleaded gas.”
Arkoosh said he’s asked Jones to serve as an unpaid adviser to the Attorney General’s office on issues of fuel supply and pricing if he’s elected.
Brent Littlefield, campaign spokesman for Arkoosh’s GOP opponent, former Idaho GOP Congressman Raul Labrador, said, “Many small local gas stations are owned by local people, and certainly the attorney general is going to do his job in the position, but he’s not looking to go after and attack local small business owners.”
Littlefield blamed high gas prices – Idaho’s average on Halloween was $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA – on the Biden Administration, though most experts point to the war in Ukraine as the main culprit.
LABRADOR AND US ATTORNEYS OFFICE
Several readers contacted me with questions about a recent Labrador mailer that included this description of his legal career:
“Raul worked his way through college to earn a law degree and serve in the Criminal Division of a U.S. Attorney’s office. He has been a practicing attorney for over 20 years. He has also successfully built several Idaho businesses. He served in the Idaho House and then the United States Congress, fighting for our Idaho conservative values and co-founding the national Freedom Caucus.”
Labrador operated his own small law firm in Idaho for 20 years, practicing criminal defense and immigration law. But his brief position with the U.S. Attorney’s office was as an unpaid intern while he was a law student.
Littlefield said he thought the internship was with the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. “That mailer doesn’t make any kind of claims that that’s his entire legal career,” Littlefield said. “He’s never insinuated or claimed that he was a prosecutor, anywhere, ever.”
“He worked in the office – it’s a factual statement that he worked in the office,” Littlefield said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice website, there are positions each year for college students or law students to serve as volunteer legal interns; the unpaid positions last anywhere from eight weeks to an academic year.