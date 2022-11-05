Eye on Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — As a young libertarian-leaning state representative in the mid-1970s, Butch Otter famously spoke out against an anti-pornography bill, saying he voted “not just no, but hell no.”

Now Otter, the former three-term GOP governor, has revived the phrase, this time in response to SJR 102, the proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot to let the Legislature call itself into special session whenever it chooses.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments