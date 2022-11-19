BOISE — Neither of the two key attorneys Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador announced he plans to have start work for the state on Jan. 2 is licensed to practice law in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Bar.
“They are not licensed attorneys in Idaho currently,” said Bar Counsel Joe Pirtle on Friday, confirming the results of this reporter’s online search of bar records of attorneys admitted to the practice of law in Idaho for both David Dewhirst and Theo Wold. Both yielded the same result: “No attorney records were found.”
Wold is a former aide to then-President Donald Trump who now lives in Boise, and whom Labrador announced Thursday is his pick to be solicitor general in his office. Dewhirst until last Wednesday was the solicitor general for the Montana attorney general; Labrador named him as his choice for chief deputy Idaho attorney general.
Asked if either of the two had a license application pending in Idaho, the state bar reported that Wold has a pending application to take the Idaho Bar Exam in late February.
State bar officials, including Associate Director Maureen Braley and Pirtle, said there are several ways an attorney can become licensed to practice law in Idaho. The state has reciprocity agreements with 38 states, meaning attorneys who are licensed to practice in those states don’t have to retake the bar exam. “If they are in good standing and pass a background check, they can become members, depending on how many years they have been licensed in a jurisdiction in which we have reciprocity,” Pirtle said.
Idaho has reciprocity with Montana. It doesn’t have such arrangements with states that don’t grant reciprocal licensing to Idaho lawyers, including California, New York and Florida.
For attorneys licensed in a reciprocity state, “You would submit an application for admission,” Braley said. “We do a character and fitness investigation,” which is required by state law. “We look into a person’s background and their conduct to see if there’s any potential risk to the public. … It can take about 60-90 days for us to do our investigation.”
“Without reciprocity, they would have to sit for the Idaho Bar Exam,” Braley said, in addition to undergoing the background investigation. The next date to take the Idaho Bar Exam is Feb. 21-22, 2023.
Labrador’s decision to bring back the solicitor general position – the one he’s chosen Wold for – was cited by former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy when he endorsed Labrador in August. Leroy said then that he first created the position in Idaho during his tenure in the late 1970s “to designate a top appellate lawyer to present the toughest and highest profile cases to both the Idaho Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court.”
Subsequent attorneys general didn’t continue the position; the current office has about 120 lawyers, who are organized into six topic-related divisions, including a civil litigation division and a criminal division, along with a central office division that includes a chief deputy and a chief of staff.
Wold served as a special assistant to then-President Trump for domestic policy, and also served as an acting assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Policy at the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a press release from Labrador’s campaign. He previously was deputy chief counsel to U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Wold holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University, a master of letters degree from the University of St. Andrews, and a law degree from the University of Notre Dame.
Dewhirst, in his solicitor general position, served as the chief civil litigation attorney for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen from January of 2021 until last week. Prior to that, he clerked for controversial 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Lawrence VanDyke, after serving as a senior counsel to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, a position he started in 2018 under the Trump administration. Dewhirst had previously operated a public interest litigation group at the Freedom Foundation, an anti-union organization based in Washington state, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and a law degree from The George Washington University Law School.
Labrador, in a campaign news release last week, called the two “nationally respected public servants who are dedicated to ensuring excellence in every aspect of the work of the attorney general’s office.”
RISCH, CRAPO VOTE AGAINST PROTECTIONS FOR SAME-SEX, INTERRACIAL MARRIAGES
Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo both voted “no” when the Senate last week voted 62-37 to advance the House-passed Respect for Marriage Act to codify same-sex and interracial marriage rights nationwide. That key procedural vote to invoke cloture saw 12 Republicans vote with all 50 Democrats, exceeding the 60-vote margin needed in the Senate to avoid a filibuster.
After the cloture vote on Wednesday, Risch and Crapo again voted “no” in a 53-23 procedural vote to proceed with consideration late Thursday; that motion needed only a majority to pass. Now, the bill is set to come up for consideration for final passage in the Senate after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Senate added an amendment to the House-passed bill to guarantee religious freedom protections, which helped garner GOP support and the support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so after Senate passage, the bill still would need final passage by the House as amended.
Same-sex marriage has been legal across the nation, including in Idaho, since 2015 due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which found all state bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. Interracial marriage has been legal nationwide since the 1967 Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia, which found all state laws forbidding interracial marriage or cohabitation unconstitutional.
But since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned its 50-year-old precedent Roe v. Wade on abortion rights, there have been increasing concerns that those earlier precedents could also be reconsidered by the current court. Those concerns were fueled by comments from Justice Samuel Alito in the June decision, writing for the court’s majority, arguing for a more narrow interpretation of the rights guaranteed to Americans, noting that the right to an abortion was not spelled out in the Constitution, though he also noted the decision covered only abortion. Further fueling the concerns were Justice Clarence Thomas's farther-reaching comments in a concurring opinion that said other rulings similar to Roe, including those around same-sex marriage and the right for couples to use contraception, should be reconsidered.
The House passed the Respect for Marriage Act in July on a 267-157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining all House Democrats in supporting the bill. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson voted in favor; Idaho GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher voted against.
Here is Risch's comment on why he voted no:
“Regarding same-sex marriage, Idaho has a constitutional amendment on the books defining marriage as its voters determined, and that is the standard I support. The federal government has no business attempting to direct our views on this matter. In addition, this bill lacks crucial religious liberty protections for individuals, schools, adoption agencies, and faith-based organizations that hold valid religious views that disagree with this mandate. Regarding interracial marriage, it is protected by the United States Constitution. No state is attempting to do otherwise. I support the United States Constitution.”
Crapo said in a statement: “This bill would federalize the law of marriage, mandating that every state follow every other state’s marriage laws, establishing private rights of action and Justice Department enforcement. I firmly support states' rights to determine the definition of marriage. Idaho has the Constitutional right to define marriage as its voters and duly elected officials determine. I also remain concerned this legislation will undermine individual and religious freedoms under our Constitution as it does not offer protections for those whose beliefs and practices vary from those mandated by this proposed law.”
Among Senate Republicans voting in favor of advancing the bill were senators from Wyoming, Alaska and Utah.
The AP reports that polling shows a majority of Americans favor preserving rights to marry, regardless of sex, gender, race or ethnicity, a long-building shift in modern mores toward inclusion. A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%). Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.
REICHERT WINS STIMPSON AWARD
The City Club of Boise has honored Bruce Reichert, the recently retired longtime host of Outdoor Idaho and executive producer at Idaho Public Television, with its Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement.
“In a state long challenged by divisions — north and south, urban and rural, Republican and Democrat — Bruce has created a touchstone that unites all Idahoans through his work and a shared love of the outdoors,” the club said in a statement announcing the award.
The award is named for City Club founder Dottie Stimpson and her husband, Ed, who “believed that no problem was so great that it couldn’t be solved by people with open minds, using civil discourse.” Each year, the club honors a person or organization who exemplifies that conviction.
Reichert said over his more than 40 years hosting the iconic Outdoor Idaho, the show was always willing to “go the extreme mile” to show parts of Idaho to all Idahoans, so people in far-flung locations in the geographically large and diverse state could “see what the rest of the state was like.” In the process, it united Idahoans, he said during an award ceremony last week at JUMP in downtown Boise.
“It’s one of the few things that can connect a state like Idaho, which is so fractious, and Outdoor Idaho does that,” Reichert said. “We had a chance to do something different – to make Idahoans proud to be from Idaho.” And the show will continue to do so, he said, “in a grand style.”