BOISE — Neither of the two key attorneys Idaho Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador announced he plans to have start work for the state on Jan. 2 is licensed to practice law in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Bar.

“They are not licensed attorneys in Idaho currently,” said Bar Counsel Joe Pirtle on Friday, confirming the results of this reporter’s online search of bar records of attorneys admitted to the practice of law in Idaho for both David Dewhirst and Theo Wold. Both yielded the same result: “No attorney records were found.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

