...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Precipitation could change to freezing rain for a brief period
after midnight.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
BOISE — Two more of the state’s attorneys have withdrawn from representing the state in the ongoing federal court litigation over Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law, amid a rush of departures from the Idaho Attorney General’s office since the May primary election.
Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, who had been the lead attorney representing Idaho in litigation over the state’s abortion laws in the Idaho Supreme Court, left the office. The latest withdrawals from the abortion cases are Deputy Attorney General Dayton Reed, whose last day with the attorney general’s office was Dec. 12; and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey, who has accepted a position in the office’s Criminal Law Division and is now assigned to the Idaho State Police.
In addition, longtime former Deputy Attorney General Clay Smith, who retired several years ago but has been representing Idaho in the federal case as a special deputy attorney general, also is withdrawing from the case, as of next week.
Scott Graf, spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said, “This litigation is and always has been a priority and the office continues to staff it accordingly. The team working on this litigation is talented and experienced and remains committed to providing the state with an aggressive defense that is grounded in the law.”
According to federal court filings, the remaining attorneys representing the state, after Smith’s departure next week, will include Deputy Attorneys General Brian Church and Alan Foutz, and Special Deputy Attorney General Joan Callahan.
Since May, when longtime Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was defeated in the GOP primary by former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador, the office has seen 24 staff departures, including those scheduled to happen within the coming weeks, according to information obtained under the Idaho Public Records Act. That includes 14 deputy attorneys general.
The DAG departures include some of the office’s top staffers, including former Chief Deputy Brian Kane, who left in September; Consumer Protection Unit Chief Brett DeLange, who’s scheduled to leave Jan. 17; and Scott Zanzig, the civil litigation attorney who has been the state’s lead attorney defending its law forbidding transgender girls or women from participating in school sports, along with numerous other major cases. That case still is pending in federal court, where the law has been stayed.
Among the 10 staff departures from the office have been longtime staffer Kriss Bivens-Cloyd, who left Dec. 23; and communications director Scott Graf, who is scheduled to depart Jan. 3.
The office has a total of 132 attorney positions and 94 staff, according to state budget documents.
CRITCHFIELD NAMES STAFFERS
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield began announcing her key staff picks for the office in November, including Greg Wilson, a former education adviser to Gov. Brad Little and current West Ada School District spokesman, who will be her chief of staff; and Ryan Cantrell, a former Bruneau-Grand View School District superintendent who currently serves as director of district programs for the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, who will serve as chief deputy superintendent.
Idaho Education News noted that Critchfield, Wilson and Cantrell all served on Little’s K-12 education task force in 2019.
Critchfield has also named Gideon Tolman as her chief financial officer; he currently serves as chief financial officer for the state Board of Education, and previously worked as a senior financial analyst for the governor’s Division of Financial Management, working on education budgets.
She also has named a 22-member transition committee including education, business and political leaders and parents; it includes three state lawmakers, Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls.
Earlier this month, Critchfield named four more key staff picks. “I am excited that proven, dedicated, and highly capable professionals have agreed to join the State Department of Education team,” she said in a statement. “My goal is to be able to serve on day one, and filling key positions is a reflection of this priority.”
The four are Scott Graf, who will serve as Critchfield’s communications director; Julie Oberle, who will remain at the State Department of Education as director of public school finance; Julie Mead, who will serve as interim director of special education after the previous director retired in late November; and Allison Duman, who will serve as a K-12 workforce development specialist.
Critchfield, the former president of the state Board of Education, defeated current Superintendent Sherri Ybarra in the May GOP primary, and then went on to defeat Democrat Terry Gilbert in the November general election.
BetsyZ. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.