BOISE — Two more of the state’s attorneys have withdrawn from representing the state in the ongoing federal court litigation over Idaho’s abortion “trigger” law, amid a rush of departures from the Idaho Attorney General’s office since the May primary election.

Earlier, Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo, who had been the lead attorney representing Idaho in litigation over the state’s abortion laws in the Idaho Supreme Court, left the office. The latest withdrawals from the abortion cases are Deputy Attorney General Dayton Reed, whose last day with the attorney general’s office was Dec. 12; and Deputy Attorney General Ingrid Batey, who has accepted a position in the office’s Criminal Law Division and is now assigned to the Idaho State Police.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

