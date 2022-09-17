BOISE — In 1955, a panic broke out in Boise about a “homosexual menace,” leading to 16 men being charged with crimes and some going to prison. The events that became known as the “Boys of Boise” scandal focused on fears that dozens or hundreds of young boys were being menaced by a ring of adult molesters who preyed on them.
But in the end, it turned out all that was happening was that some young adult men and teenagers were soliciting the few gay men in Boise for sex acts in exchange for money, and some then blackmailed the men. All had consented to or initiated the acts; no young children were preyed upon.
It was what academic researchers call a “moral panic,” and it has parallels to other events throughout history, including the “red scare” of the McCarthy era, the Salem witch trials – and to the events of just a week ago in Boise, when a panic was stirred up over an event, a “drag kids” performance, that had been on the schedule of the Boise Pride Festival, a longstanding gay pride celebration that’s been held in Boise near-annually for more than three decades.
Jen Schneider, a Boise State University professor of public policy and communications, wrote her Ph.D dissertation on the “Boys of Boise” scandal and moral panics back in 2008. Having grown up in Boise and long heard about the events from her grandmother, she said, “I think I was just always interested in trying to understand the ‘50s better, because there’s this cultural perception of what the ‘50s were and then there’s the history, and they’re often at odds.”
The scandal was documented in the 1966 book by journalist John Gerassi entitled “The Boys of Boise,” which was widely disparaged locally; and more recently in Idaho filmmaker Seth Randal’s 2006 documentary film, “The Fall of ’55,” which is available for viewing on Prime Video and played at several film festivals around the country in 2006 and 2007. The documentary, which runs 82 minutes, has unmistakable parallels to the Salem witch trials in Massachusetts in 1692-93, in which more than 200 people were accused of practicing witchcraft and 20 were executed. The supposed witches were accused of bewitching young children.
Idaho State GOP Chair Dorothy Moon issued four press releases about the planned “drag kids” performance in two days, and called on Idahoans to pressure sponsors of the Boise Pride Festival to pull out, accusing the sponsors of “financing the sexualization of our children and the perverse idea that children should engage in sexual performances with adult entertainers,” and claiming that the performance was exposing children to “the sexual appetites of adults.”
In reality, the planned performance involved five children 18 and younger who, with parental permission (and in one case along with a parent) planned to perform on stage in sparkly costumes. Amid the pressure, the event was pulled from the festival lineup and postponed to a later date, but not before some sponsors, including the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, had pulled their support from the festival.
Schneider said, “I went this last weekend, and … it’s mostly just a very wholesome event, especially in Boise. To have that compared with the sort of rhetoric of debauchery that was portrayed in those statements was sort of a jarring comparison. And so it’s just a really disproportional response to what was happening.”
That’s also what happened in Boise’s 1950s scandal, she said, and there are other parallels. “What struck me immediately was the speed of it,” Schneider said. “When I think about the metaphors, I think about it ‘caught on like wildfire.’ I mean, one moment we were all sort of just preparing to go to a parade on Sunday, and the next minute there was this what I’m calling a ‘moral panic’ around the sexualization of children.”
Also like the McCarthy-era “red scare,” she said, there was “rapid intensification,” in the way “the rhetoric sort of went from zero to 60 overnight.”
Asked what lessons history has for the community as it works through the latest events, she said, “What was so disturbing about last week was that it happened so quickly, and decisions were made without really understanding the facts, and taking some time to understand things. I think people being in positions of responsibility calling for calm is really important, and we haven’t seen that here – we haven’t seen it in a long time on these issues. That’s really significant.”
The outcry over the performance at the festival quickly grew into threats of violence and harassment against anyone who spoke out in favor of Pride or the LGBTQ community. Like in the Boys of Boise scandal, the idea of threats to vulnerable children was a constant theme.
“I think we are seeing a nationwide panic around children, or it’s at least being framed that way, the safety of children,” Schneider said. “So first there was the ‘critical race theory’ phase of it. There was a lot of the sort of transgender athlete phase of it. And now we’re looking at sort of book-banning and curriculum-shaping, and now there’s a lot of focus on Pride events. So I think it’s all part and parcel of the same sort of moral panic. And we often see moral panics come about when there’s a lot of political polarization or lack of social cohesion.”
Currently, she said, “I think maybe more than we’ve ever seen in the past, there’s pretty impressive coordinated national effort around these things.” Plus, she noted, there’s now the internet, which wasn’t available to amplify such events earlier in history.
“When I look at the panic now, you can’t post anything online in defense of critical race theory or anti-racism or queer events without being called a ‘groomer.’ And so it’s reached the point of absurdity, where just anybody who you disagree with is being accused of pedophilia, and I don’t think that’s sustainable.”
In addition, she said, “The other piece of moral panics is that there’s always sort of political entrepreneurs who are profiting from it in some way, and I think that we could probably say that was true of Dorothy Moon. … That’s another piece of the moral panic, is that there’s always somebody who politically benefits from it.”
In the Boise scandal of the 1950s, among those benefiting were churches; the Idaho Statesman newspaper, which whipped up the frenzy through repeated editorials with headlines including “Crush the Monster;” and “folks in the city council and local government who, I think, made their careers off of making sure that there was sort of law and order in response to what they perceived as a ‘homosexual panic,’” Schneider said.
Another factor in moral panics, she said, is that “there’s a lot of collateral damage. It’s not nothing. We look back and we sort of laugh about them because they seem absurd in retrospect, but they’re incredibly damaging.”
So how do such panics end?
“I think this particular panic will just continue to evolve,” Schneider said. “They always burn themselves out because they get too absurd. So Joseph McCarthy, he ended up picking on the Army, and that was just a bridge too far for people – and that was the end of the McCarthy era.”
In Boise, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which pushed the Pride panic hard on social media, focused immediately afterward on unfounded claims that the state was pushing pornography onto schoolchildren through sex education programs provided through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That prompted immediate, flat denials from the department, along with numerous fact-checking news reports that found the allegations entirely false.
Schneider noted, “This was the best-attended Pride we’ve ever seen, so I think people really came out to say … with their feet that they don’t want to see this sort of thing any more. And then, to be honest, there’s going to have to be probably some legal ramifications for people who harass other folks online.”
Though that’s a touchy issue in a free society, she said the most prominent example is the Alex Jones and Infowars case, in which Jones is being held liable for his repeated false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting of children at a Connecticut elementary school was a hoax.
“Justice is slow,” Schneider said. “That’s the hard part for folks.”