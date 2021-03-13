BOISE — Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane has filed his declaration of political treasurer, launching a run for Idaho secretary of state in 2022.
“This is really early in the process, but it’s super-important to me to follow the law,” McGrane said. Filing the declaration allows him to begin raising or spending campaign funds; that’s a requirement of Idaho’s state Sunshine Law on campaign disclosure. He said he plans a formal announcement later.
Former state Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome, is McGrane’s campaign treasurer; she was the long-serving co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee until her retirement from the Legislature at the end of 2018.
McGrane ran for Secretary of State in the GOP primary in 2014, losing to current Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. On Friday, Denney told the Idaho Press, “I’m thinking I’m probably not going to run again.” Denney, 73, is completing his second four-year term in the post; he’s a former speaker of the Idaho House.
Denney said he’s met with McGrane and knew he was planning to run.
“Phil is a good fellow,” Denney said. “On the election side, we ask Phil’s opinion on a lot of things before we do anything.”
“I’ve heard of a couple more that are interested, but I don’t know whether they’ll follow through,” Denney said.
McGrane, 40, was elected Ada County clerk in 2018; prior to that, he was the chief deputy clerk, overseeing elections and more. He started working for the clerk’s office in 2005. He holds both a law degree from the University of Denver and a master’s in public administration from Boise State University; he’s a native of Pocatello.
McGrane chairs the elections committee for the Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks. In April, he said, “We’ll have our third annual elections conference bringing all the election folks together to do training related to elections.”
McGrane said in a statement, “In November we all saw just how important the people and process in our elections are to ensuring their integrity. ... With the turnout and success we had during the November election, Idahoans should be proud of what we have. I am more committed than ever to protecting our elections and I'm excited for the opportunity to continue playing a leadership role in our community.”
ALARM BILL COMPROMISE
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, drew plaudits last week when he brought a revised version of his fire alarm bill to the House Business Committee that included a compromise with Idaho fire chiefs. The original bill, HB 201, would have exempted certain changes to fire alarms from permit and inspection requirements; Crane disclosed a potential conflict of interest in the bill because he operates a family-owned fire alarm company, Crane Alarm.
The new bill lowers permit fees for replacing communication panels in fire alarms from $175 to $125, removes the requirement to submit engineering plans, but still allows local jurisdictions to require inspections. Ron Johnson, Nampa fire marshal, told the committee he and Boise Fire Marshal Romeo Gervais worked with Crane to “narrow it down to where it does give us what we feel we need right now, in order to go and do an inspection. … The majority of the issues we find on these communicators is in the field during inspection, so I don’t feel we’re lessening safety at all.”
Crane, who again disclosed a potential conflict of interest under House ethics rules, said thousands of communications panels in fire alarms around the state will need to be switched in the next year when 3G cellular technology gives way to 4G and 5G. His new bill, HB 292, also still includes an exemption for firefighters to allow them to replace carbon monoxide or smoke detectors without having electrical licenses; Johnson had sought that change, but was surprised when HB 215 also included the other exemption.
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, told Crane, “I just really want to compliment you for getting from 201 to this one, and the changes made here.” HB 293 won approval from the House Business Committee last week and headed to the full House.
BUDGET-LIMIT BILL AMENDMENTS
SB 1108a, the controversial and much-amended proposal from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to limit local government budgets in fast-growing areas with the aim of providing property tax relief, is up for amendments again. Last week, the Senate unanimously agreed to shift the bill to its 14th Order for unspecified amendments.
“The way it was, it did not have the support to get out of the Senate,” said Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise. “I know that Sen. Rice is working on amendments.”
SB 1108 is at least the third version introduced this year and the complex bill already has been amended, changed through a “trailer” bill, and delayed multiple times on the Senate floor. It’s also prompted some local governments to halt development approvals, including a six-week moratorium on annexations in Meridian. Winder said that’s concerning. “In our valley … we maybe have two to three weeks of single-family home inventory,” he said. “There’s a need to keep building. There’s a need to keep meeting the needs of our citizens."