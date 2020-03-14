BOISE — Debate in the Idaho Senate ground to a halt last week when something very unusual happened: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who was presiding, objected to a comment from Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, because she disagreed with it.
The Senate was in mid-debate on HB 409a, the Senate-amended bill to impose a three-year, 4% cap on local government property tax collections, when Ward-Engelking said she thought the bill didn’t fully address the problem, and that part of it is the state not properly funding education.
McGeachin interrupted her, saying, “Sen. Ward-Engelking, I would just object to that comment there, about improperly funding education.”
The Senate went at ease, and grim-faced members of both the majority and minority leadership, along with McGeachin, left to consult in a back office.
Here’s what Ward-Engelking said: “I, too have been very concerned with the property tax increases we’ve been seeing, especially in Treasure Valley. But there’s so many issues that are actually causing that, and this particular bill isn’t dealing with any of those issues. And I’d just like to remind people that in many cases about a third of what you see on your property tax is a school bond or a levy. And we just recently had 47 school districts pass levies throughout the state, and that’s because we are not adequately funding education at the state level.” That’s when McGeachin objected.
Eventually, the senators returned, and Ward-Engelking resumed her debate.
Asked about her objection to Ward-Engelking’s remarks, McGeachin told Eye on Boise, “They were contrary to some of the facts that related to the funding of education. The difference would have been if she had said, ‘In my opinion.’”
McGeachin cited a “disparity with what I understand to be the facts of funding, because the K-12 education budget was exempt from any of the reductions” that Gov. Brad Little ordered in other agency budgets.
“My job is to just maintain decorum, respect and order,” said McGeachin, who is in her first term as lieutenant governor and presiding over the Senate for a second legislative session.
She said she’s decided to take a new, broader interpretation of the Senate rule that forbids the use of “exceptional words” in Senate debates. In the past, that rule has been invoked only involving profanity or personal attacks.
“Because of the facts, I decided those were exceptional words,” McGeachin said.
Both the minority and majority leaders of the Senate disagreed with her. Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “We go to the floor to debate, and it is a debate.”
“Sen. Ward-Engelking had every right,” Stennett said. “It wasn’t outside of the issue that was being debated. … She was correct, she is based on fact, she is on JFAC, she knows what those figures look like.” Ward-Engelking correctly cited the number of school districts passing supplemental property tax levies to fund operations earlier this month, due to shortfalls in state funding, Stennett said.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “We kind of used it as a teaching moment. … There are going to be times that people say things she doesn’t agree with.”
“We supported their position,” he said of the Senate minority, that Ward-Engelking didn’t use “exceptional words.”
“But the presiding officer does preside,” he said.
Stennett said, “She has a certain degree of latitude.” But, she said, “It was unprecedented in my experience.”
McGeachin was uncowed by the experience, and said she plans to continue taking a broader interpretation of the “exceptional words” rule. She offered an example: “A senator might say it’s ‘common sense’ that you would view the bill this way or that way,” McGeachin said. That would suggest they’re saying those senators who disagree with him or her lack common sense, the Republican lieutenant governor said.
Asked what would happen if any senator makes the not-unusual “common sense” argument on the floor of the Senate, McGeachin lifted her wooden gavel. “They might get this,” she said with a smile. “We need to be respectful.”
Stennett said if McGeachin does that, “I will likely object.”
CWI MONEY OFFICIALLY GONE
The Legislature approved $10 million from the Permanent Building Fund several years ago to match local funds to be raised by a bond issue for a new College of Western Idaho health sciences building, but CWI never succeeded in passing a bond. The Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council already has repurposed $1.2 million of that money for a project at the College of Eastern Idaho. On Thursday, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee transferred the rest, $8.8 million, to the state general fund, meaning CWI’s matching funds are officially gone.
JFAC had earlier targeted $1.6 million of that money to boost the higher education budget on a one-time basis, but the House killed the budget bill, objecting that that move was above the governor’s recommendation. On Thursday, JFAC set a new higher education budget, this time tapping the Higher Education Stabilization Fund for just under $1.3 million, for a total budget $400,600 lower than the original one it set.
FINAL BUDGETS SET
The final total of all the budget bills set by JFAC this year comes to about a 3.9% increase over this year's general fund appropriation, and Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, said if it weren't for all the "trailer" appropriation bills JFAC had to pass to fund items with fiscal impacts that came through other committees, it'd be close to the 3.75% recommended by Gov. Brad Little. Bair praised the 20-member joint committee and its staff for its work this session.