BOISE — When Gov. Brad Little appointed Carrie Semmelroth of Boise to the Idaho Senate last week, he departed from a tradition followed by his GOP predecessor of yielding to the minority party on their priority picks for appointees.
The District 17 Democratic central committee submitted a list of three nominees to the governor, with Semmelroth third on the list. Listed as first pick was current District 17 state Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. Listed second was Democratic activist and former College of Western Idaho trustee Emily Walton.
“I was very surprised,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, “because it was always my understanding that certainly, with Gov. (Butch) Otter, I think he felt it was inappropriate as the head of the opposite party to exercise his power to override their decision as it were.”
“However, that said, I don’t know Ms. Semmelroth, but everything I’ve heard about her is that she’s absolutely fantastic,” Rubel said, “so I’m sure she will be a wonderful senator.”
“It was just surprising to me that the governor broke with tradition in terms of deferring to the order that was submitted to him,” she said.
Asked about the move, Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little's press secretary, said only, “Gov. Little interviewed each candidate and made a selection as permitted by statute.”
Semmelroth is strategic initiatives project manager for the College of Education at Boise State University, where she also has held positions dealing with technology, rural education, and special education. She holds a doctorate in education from BSU with a focus on special education, and is a former special education teacher at Nampa High School.
Semmelroth will complete the Senate term of freshman Democratic Sen. Ali Rabe, who resigned her post because she and her fiancé have been house-hunting in Boise’s tight real estate market, and after being repeatedly outbid by full-cash offers, finally landed their dream home in northwest Boise. But it’s not in her legislative district; it’s in the next one over.
So Rabe said she’s resigning her seat, but will continue to work on housing-related legislation she has in the works, and will serve as a substitute lawmaker in her new district when needed during the 2022 legislative session. Next year, she’ll run in her new district, where the current senator, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, is retiring.
In a statement on Twitter, Semmelroth said, “I am honored to represent the many voices and people of District 17. I thank Ali Rabe for her service and dedication to all Idahoans, not just her constituents. The 2022 legislative session offers important opportunities to address the many issues impacting our district and state.”
Walton tweeted, “I’m so happy Carrie was appointed to this open seat and she has my complete support. Yay soon-to-be Senator Semmelroth of District 17!”
Sennett Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Carrie to our caucus and start working with her in January. We were sad to lose Sen. Rabe, who had to resign after moving to a new district, but are pleased to see she’s being replaced by someone capable and eager to serve the people of Idaho.”
“I look forward to seeing all Carrie will accomplish in the 2022 session and beyond, as well as the rest of the members of our caucus,” Stennett said.
Had Little appointed Gannon to the Senate, the Democrats then would have had an opportunity to submit nominees for a replacement to serve out his House term.
Semmelroth challenged Gannon, now a 5th term representative, in the Democratic primary in 2014 when he was seeking reelection, taking 34.9% of the vote to his 65.1%.