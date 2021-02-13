BOISE — As Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, was debating against the public notices bill in the House on Wednesday, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, who sits behind him and was in favor of the bill, repeatedly held up two fingers behind Armstrong’s head, forming “bunny ears,” and openly sniggered at his colleague.
The scene was captured on the House’s livestream and broadcast across the state, generating an online buzz. Armstrong wasn’t aware of what happened until he was asked about it afterward by a reporter.
“I think he was probably kidding with the people on the back row,” Armstrong told the Idaho Press later the same day. “I don’t think it had anything to do with my debate or the bill. Sometimes we get caught up in these things.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke issued a sternly worded statement, saying, “As the speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, it is my responsibility to maintain the order and decorum of the House. It is our responsibility as representatives to conduct the people’s business in a serious and dignified manner. Civility is an important part of the legislative process and should be cultivated by all members as they work in the best interest of their constituents. Unfortunately, lines were crossed today, and Rep. Christensen exhibited behavior unbecoming of a representative. I have spoken with him regarding the incident and have made clear my expectations going forward.”
Asked if that meant Christensen was getting off with a warning, rather than face an ethics inquiry, Bedke said only, “We’ve discussed it with Rep. Armstrong. I think he’s comfortable with the statement.”
Under House Rule 45 on ethics, “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body” is grounds for an ethics complaint, which can be punished by reprimand or censure. For that to occur, a complaint would have to be filed with the House Ethics Committee, which would then investigate and, if the complaint is found valid, make recommendations to the full House for sanctions.
Armstrong debated strongly against HB 53 in the House; it was killed on a 32-38 vote, the first bill the full House has killed this year. Christensen voted in favor of the bill, which would have removed the requirement for government agencies in Idaho to publish official notices in newspapers, instead letting them just post them on their agency websites.
Christensen wrote about the incident on his Facebook page, saying in part, "I did break House rules today and I was wrong. Representative Armstrong knows my intent was playful and not malicious. We will continue to be good friends."
BILL TARGETS COLLEGE FEES
In the House Education Committee, freshman Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and committee Chair Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, proposed new legislation last week to let Idaho college and university students “opt out” of some of the fees they’re required to pay, which cover services ranging from student union operations to marching band to child care to debate. There were numerous questions about how that would work. Yamamoto said she’s concerned that fees for things like diversity programs are “clumped into another heading.”
When committee members asked Matt Freeman, executive director of the State Board of Education, for more information about the fees, he said, “Student activity fees are voted on by the student organizations and they request any fee increases to the university or college administration. There’s hearings on campuses, and that’s a give and take in deciding what, if any, fee increases would come to the board, and ultimately the board will vote on whether or not to approve any increases in fees and/or tuition.”
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, said, “So I’m still a little unclear. Once the board approves the fees, are they then mandatory, or are they optional?”
Freeman responded, “All the fees that we’re discussing right now are mandatory.”
Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, questioned how a system could be developed that would allow those providing a campus service to tell whether the student who comes up next in line has paid for that particular service or not. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said the questions about the proposed bill were going too far for an introductory hearing, and she moved to call the question, a parliamentary move that has the effect of cutting off debate. That passed, and the panel then voted on a divided voice vote to introduce Yamamoto’s and Clow’s bill, which clears the way for a possible full hearing.
OF CITY, COUNTY LINES AND DISTRICTS…
I was all set to start identifying him as Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Meridian, when the sixth-term representative approached me in a Capitol hallway to say, “I actually still live in Nampa, and have for 40 years.” I had long puzzled over the fact that Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and his daughter, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, represent the same district, but appear to be from different counties. Vander Woude told me last week that they live next to each other, just across the ditch, and his home is on the Meridian-Nampa line. He also said he was advised several years ago he could use “Meridian” as his address, with the same ZIP code, and it’d still work, but he’d never updated it.
But he took issue with the way I presented this information in my column last Sunday, in an item headed, “He’s not really from Nampa.” It turns out Vander Woude considers himself a Nampan — even though he lives in Ada County, not Canyon County.
Here’s how that’s possible: A one-mile strip of a ZIP code for Nampa stretches across the county line into Ada County, taking in Vander Woude’s house. But his legislative district, District 22, is located solely in Ada County. So his address, by that logic, is Nampa, Ada County. I checked with the city of Nampa, and was told neither the city limits nor the impact area extend across the line into Ada County; just the ZIP code.
To add to the confusion here, Vander Woude’s fellow District 22 representative, Rep. Jason Monks, who lives in the same ZIP code, was identified as R-Nampa through last year, but this year, is officially R-Meridian. He’s in his fifth term; he still has the same address.
Vander Woude said everyone in his neighborhood got a letter from the mayor of Meridian about a year ago advising them that even with their Nampa ZIP code, they could use Meridian rather than Nampa in their addresses. He said he might do that eventually, but doesn’t want to update cards, stationery, etc. and is sticking with Nampa for now. He did acknowledge, however, that he lives in Meridian’s area of city impact. So if he’s ever annexed into a city, it’d be Meridian, not Nampa.