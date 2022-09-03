Eye on Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The tally for how much the Idaho Legislature has spent on a private legal team to defend Idaho’s abortion laws, in addition to the defense already being mounted in court by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, is now up to more than $100,000, and that’s only for billings through the month of July.

House and Senate GOP leaders hired Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf, and so far they’ve represented the Legislature on three lawsuits brought in the Idaho Supreme Court by Planned Parenthood and one in federal court, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal court lawsuit wasn’t filed until Aug. 2, so none of the billings thus far include that case. All the cases still are pending and haven’t yet proceeded to hearings on the merits.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments