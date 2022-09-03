BOISE — The tally for how much the Idaho Legislature has spent on a private legal team to defend Idaho’s abortion laws, in addition to the defense already being mounted in court by the Idaho Attorney General’s office, is now up to more than $100,000, and that’s only for billings through the month of July.
House and Senate GOP leaders hired Nampa attorney Daniel Bower and Las Vegas attorney Monte Neil Stewart to argue specifically on the Legislature’s behalf, and so far they’ve represented the Legislature on three lawsuits brought in the Idaho Supreme Court by Planned Parenthood and one in federal court, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice. The federal court lawsuit wasn’t filed until Aug. 2, so none of the billings thus far include that case. All the cases still are pending and haven’t yet proceeded to hearings on the merits.
According to records obtained under the Idaho Public Records Act, the most recent payments to the outside attorneys were $17,452.49 from the Idaho Senate and $17,452.51 from the Idaho House, both in August, for a total of $34,905 for July billings. That brings the total paid to the two so far for the current abortion litigation to $104,179.75.
A federal judge on Aug. 24 issued a temporary injunction partially enjoining Idaho’s “trigger” law ban on abortion from taking effect with regard to hospital emergency rooms, while the DOJ lawsuit proceeds in court; the ruling came after an Aug. 22 hearing at which Stewart argued on the Legislature’s behalf while the attorney general’s office argued on the state’s behalf. Stewart and Bower are being paid $375 an hour plus expenses by the Legislature.
The Legislature created the Legislative Legal Defense Fund in 2012, and has spent nearly $10 million from the fund since then. Lawmakers deposited $4 million in state general funds into it in 2021.
NICHOLS NAMES SUB, BUT THEN SHOWS UP…
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, showed up at the Capitol for the joint hearing on HB 1 on Thursday, though she had a substitute, Zach Brooks, filling in for her earlier in the morning. “I was on a plane, hurrying to get here as fast as I could,” she said. She said she named a sub just to make sure she had someone there. Asked where she was flying from, Nichols said she was coming from an education meeting in Oregon, “meeting with parents about transgenderism.” Asked where the meeting was, she said it was “outside LaGrande.”
Asked where she flew from, Nichols said she flew from Boise to Portland and back. Asked whether it wouldn’t have been faster to drive to LaGrande from Boise than to fly to Portland and drive back to LaGrande and then reverse the trip, she said, “We had a few different things” set up. Asked the name of the group she was meeting with, she said it has no name. She said the meeting also included legislators.
The distance from Middleton to LaGrande is 145 miles, roughly a two-hour drive on I-84. The distance from LaGrande to Portland is 260 miles, roughly a four-hour drive on I-84, and that’s without traffic.
According to legislative records, Nichols last sought reimbursement for legislative-related out-of-state travel when she was one of several lawmakers to attend an American Legislative Exchange Council meeting in Atlanta in late July. She’s not submitted anything with regard to an Oregon meeting last week.
Nichols was one of eight House members and two Senate members to name subs for the special session of the Legislature on Thursday. Among the others: Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who also is the new chair of the Idaho Republican Party.
SKAUG, HORMAN OPPOSED 3% INFLATOR
Just days before the special session, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, told the Associated Press that though he was signed on as a co-sponsor, he was considering withdrawing his support from the governor’s tax cuts and education funding legislation because of reservations about an annual 3% inflation factor that was included for the $410 million a year in education funds.
And on Aug. 29, Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, emailed all 15 GOP members of the House Revenue & Taxation Committee in opposition to the 3% inflator, requesting that they remove it from the bill when they introduce it.
On Aug. 30, Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, withdrew his co-sponsorship of the bill. Dixon told the Idaho Press his change of heart was unrelated to the inflation factor, and instead was focused on “procedural issues between the branches.”
On Aug. 31, on the eve of the special session, Zach Hauge, the governor’s chief of staff, emailed co-sponsors of the bill to announce that the governor was releasing a new version without the inflation factor.
“Upon further analysis and legal review, removing the language is more consistent with the scope and overall purpose of the governor’s proclamation calling an extraordinary legislative session to immediately mitigate the impacts of inflation,” Hauge wrote. Future inflationary increases in the new education funding, he wrote, are “more appropriate for future legislatures to consider.”
“I was very happy about the 3% disappearing,” Skaug said. “That made it a lot more palatable to me.” He voted in favor of the bill, as did Horman. Dixon voted against it.
“It’s a good bill,” Skaug said. As for future inflationary increases for schools, he said, “I think that’s up to each Legislature. If they think it’s appropriate to increase that amount, they will, or not.”
No other co-sponsors dropped off.
DEMS: ‘49TH IS BETTER THAN 51ST’
No legislative Democrats voted against the Republican governor’s bill; the only “no” votes came from 15 House Republicans and one GOP senator. After the close of the special session, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said, “This will maybe get us out of 51st place into 49th place in education today in America. ... We have more work to do.”