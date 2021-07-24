BOISE — The Idaho Legislature has received another bill from the private legal team it hired to defend a restrictive new initiative law against a constitutional challenge in the Idaho Supreme Court, this time for an additional $69,319.
That’s on top of the $110,157 the House and Senate already have been billed for the case by Holland & Hart, the Boise law firm that House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, brought in to defend the law. That brings the total so far to $179,476.
The challenge isn’t over yet; Idaho Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case on June 29, took the matter under advisement and haven’t yet issued their ruling.
Because the Legislature brought in its own private counsel, there were two legal teams arguing on the same side to defend the law before the high court: The Idaho Attorney General’s office, defending the law on behalf of the state; and Holland & Hart for the Legislature.
Holland & Hart’s lead attorney in the case, Bill Myers, charges the Legislature a $470 an hour; Winder said earlier that that’s a discounted rate.
The law in question, which passed the Legislature this year as SB 1110, makes it much harder to qualify an initiative or referendum measure for the Idaho ballot. Where previous law required signatures from 6% of the registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts to qualify, SB 1110 requires 6% from each and every one of the 35 districts.
The plaintiffs, Reclaim Idaho, the sponsor of the successful 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative; the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, a group headed by two former Idaho attorneys general; and retired Deputy Attorney General Mike Gilmore, who filed his own lawsuit as a citizen; contend the new law effectively voids the rights to initiative and referendum that have been guaranteed to Idaho citizens by the state Constitution since 1912.
According to information obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act, the House has paid Holland & Hart a total of $436,898 for legal fees in all matters since Jan. 1; and paid the firm $541,685 to the firm in 2020. The Senate has paid the firm $256,043 so far in 2021; and $193,896 in 2020.
That’s a total, between the two houses, of more than $1.4 million since Jan. 1, 2020.
GOP RELEASES MEMBER SURVEY
The Idaho Republican Party last week released the results of a survey of more than 20,000 Idaho Republicans who’ve signed up for the party’s email list, asking them about employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines. The results were overwhelming. Among roughly 6,000 responses received in a 48-hour period, 67% opposed health care employers requiring their employees to get the vaccine, but even more, 69%, opposed government stepping in to “determine whether employers can or cannot require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
“Republicans in our state made it clear to us how they feel on this tough issue,” Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna said in a statement. “I hope this helps legislators in their discussions and decision-making. It certainly helps put it into perspective for me.”
Tyler Kelly, the state party’s director of external affairs, said, “The party was really doing this as a fact-finding mission, to try to add value to the conversations that were already occurring out there.” He added, “It’s very interesting, because they do not want hospitals to mandate vaccines, but they also do not want the government to be involved.”
The survey, which the party acknowledged was not a scientific poll, also asked respondents to rank five specified issues in order of importance. The resulting aggregate ranking showed the vaccine issue ranked first, followed, in descending order, by population growth; property taxes; emergency declarations, and “critical race theory.”
NOT CALLING IT THAT ANY MORE…
For years, lawmakers were briefed regularly by their Audits Division on matters including the development of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, or CAFR, referred to commonly by a rough pronunciation of its acronym. But earlier this month, when Audits Division Chief April Renfro briefed the Legislative Council about the audit division’s activities, she noted that it’s no longer called the CAFR.
“That is changing,” Renfro told the lawmakers, “because it turns out in South Africa, that is a derogatory term. … So we are using the acronym ACFR, Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.” The new acronym is slightly more difficult to pronounce, coming out kind of like “ack-fur.”
This isn’t something that was decided in Idaho. In December of 2020, GASB, which stands for Governmental Accounting Standards Board and is commonly pronounced “gaz-bee,” began looking into the change, and finalized it in April. GASB is the nation’s main accounting rulemaking body, establishing accounting and financial reporting standards for U.S. state and local governments that follow what it calls GAAP, or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Accountants, it seems, really like acronyms.
Merriam Webster reports, “In South Africa, the use of the term ‘Kaffir’ to refer to a Black African is a profoundly offensive and inflammatory expression of contemptuous racism that is sufficient grounds for legal action.”
In 2016, after a white South African woman was jailed for aiming the epithet at Black police officers there, The New York Times reported, “The word is South Africa’s most charged epithet, a term historically used by whites to denigrate Black people and considered so offensive that it is rarely said out loud or rendered fully in print.”
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) issued a statement in March disavowing the use of the CAFR acronym, noting, “The acronym, when pronounced aloud, mimics the pronunciation of a deeply derogatory term often used in other parts of the world but readily recognized among certain populations in the United States as well.”