BOISE — For the third time ever — and for the third straight year — Idaho lawmakers closed their annual session this year without passing the so-called “drop-dead bill,” the bill that extends thousands of pages of administrative rules into the next fiscal year.
So, for a third straight year, the state’s executive branch is having to scramble to re-enact and re-promulgate all those rules again as temporary rules to keep the state operating beyond July 1, putting every single administrative rule back in front of lawmakers again when they convene their 2022 session next year.
“What makes this year a little bit different, too, is changes to rules don’t take effect until sine die,” said Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director and administrative rules chief. The end of the legislative session each year is marked when each house adjourns “sine die,” or without a day to return. But this year, the House recessed until sometime between now and Dec. 31, while the Senate adjourned sine die.
“We’re currently talking to the Attorney General’s office about a path forward,” Adams said. “The most likely path is that we’ll republish every rule as a temporary rule starting July 1. That way, every rule remains in effect, and all of the changes approved by the Legislature this year would take effect on July 1 as well.”
Adams described the process as “lather, rinse, repeat.”
House Speaker Scott Bedke said the House and Senate are still at odds over a debate from 2019 over whether it should take both houses, rather than just one, to reject an administrative rule. “And frankly, we didn’t work very hard on resolving that disagreement this year,” he said. “Both the House and the Senate chose just not to take it up, and there we are. It is unfinished business.”
After the 2019 Legislature failed to pass the “drop-dead bill,” Little took advantage of the situation to direct his agencies to start a massive rules review that ended up eliminating, paring back or revising 75% of the existing state rules. And after last year’s Legislature also failed to pass the year-end bill, Little proposed a new process he called “zero-based regulation,” in which one-fifth of Idaho’s administrative rules would automatically expire every year, meaning all would get full, in-depth reviews every five years. But that couldn’t get started because now, this year, all rules must be re-enacted.
On Thursday, Adams sent out the third memo this spring to all state agencies on how to proceed; it calls for re-enacting all rules, a process that’s estimated to cost the state more than a quarter-million dollars, mostly in indirect costs for board meetings and other requirements that come out of each agency’s budget, plus direct costs of more than $15,000 for things like rules publication.
“This scenario is unique and without precedent in Idaho,” Adams wrote in the Thursday memo. “Rest assured, Gov. Little is committed to ensuring continuity of the services citizens expect.”
In an interview, Adams said, “Rules had been a flashpoint in ’19 and ’20, but it really seemed quiet this year. We were cautiously optimistic that there would be a going-home bill and that we wouldn’t be in the position of having to publish all the rules again, but that didn’t turn out to be the case.”
When the Legislature reviewed all state administrative rules in 2020 at the start of its session, after the administration had finished paring them back, it approved 99.97% of the rules as proposed, Adams noted.
“I think it was healthy to do in 2019,” he said. “It gave us a chance to radically re-examine our rulemaking.”
The idea behind having 20% a year expire was to “give the public a chance to meaningfully engage,” Adams said. But “when everything is up, it becomes much harder for the public to meaningfully engage, just given the volume, and harder for agencies to really take a look.”
Gov. Little told the Idaho Press, “What I’m concerned about is that instead of looking at changes in an agency that may be two or three pages, you’ve got to issue all the rules, and then for the general public that doesn’t have a lawyer or a regulatory person it’s a bigger burden, which is just counter to what the Legislature says they want.”
Among the hardest-hit agencies for the latest round of rules processes is the new state Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, which was created more than a year ago to try to more efficiently manage 48 separate state boards and commissions that oversee various types of licensing, from the Board of Medicine to the Electrical Board to the Board of Social Work Examiners. All operate solely on fees from the licensees they oversee and don’t receive state general funds. Each board or commission has its own chapter of administrative rules. Some of the boards are more than 100 years old.
Ross Edmunds, the new DOPL administrator who was appointed in September, said the new division tried to stay ahead of the task by convening nearly all of its boards in March or April to extend rules. But now, all those boards have to meet again, because the motions they passed referenced the Legislature adjourning sine die, and that’s not precisely what’s happened now.
“We’re going to have to call all these boards back again,” said Edmunds, a former state Department of Health & Welfare director who most recently headed the Idaho Board of Nursing before taking on the new division. “We’ve got to make sure everything’s legal.”
Little said, “Idaho’s got incredible accolades for being the least regulated state. I don’t know what else I can do to make this thing work.”