BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana.

Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded the president’s move and said if elected governor, he’d emulate it at the state level.

Stephen Heidt, Democratic candidate for governor, is shown outside his home in Marsing.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

