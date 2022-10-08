BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana.
Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded the president’s move and said if elected governor, he’d emulate it at the state level.
“Cannabis reform has been one of my issues from the beginning,” Heidt said. “Idaho citizens should not be in prison for just using or possessing cannabis, and medical use should be legalized.”
He noted, “Cannabis has been decriminalized and legalized in surrounding states. Idaho citizens with convictions for marijuana possession are often denied employment, housing, travel visas, and educational opportunities. They are sitting in our prisons costing taxpayers millions of dollars and unable to work and support their families or contribute to society.”
Heidt cited his long experience teaching in Idaho’s state prisons. “I have witnessed this issue first-hand,” he said. “As governor, I would relieve the collateral damages that come from these petty convictions. Pardoning Idahoans convicted of simple possession of marijuana would be a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color and clog our prisons with otherwise law-abiding citizens.”
He added, “I join President Biden in calling on my opponent to issue pardons for those convicted in the state of Idaho for simple marijuana possession. If he doesn’t, as governor, I will.”
GOP Gov. Brad Little’s response, issued early Friday afternoon, called Biden’s move “bad precedent” and noted that under Idaho law, only the Commission of Pardons & Parole can issue pardons. In the most serious crimes for which the maximum punishment is death or life in prison, the governor can approve or deny the commission’s recommendation, as he did recently in rejecting a commutation for terminally ill convicted murderer Gerald Pizzuto.
“Open borders and open prisons – welcome to Biden’s America,” Little said in a statement. “He wants to let people out of jail for drug offenses while he keeps the border open, allowing drug traffickers to pour into our country unchecked.”
“It is clear President Biden issued this blanket pardon for show, setting a bad precedent when cases should be reviewed on their individual merits,” Little said. “But what’s not clear is whether Biden really understands that individuals incarcerated for possession of small amounts of marijuana almost always have accompanying offenses, making his blanket pardon basically pointless.”
Little’s statement concluded, “Here in Idaho, we will continue to fight for a secure border and make our correctional system fair, with a focus on keeping dangerous people off the street.”
I also checked in Friday with independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy, asking for his take on the president’s announcement. “I don’t know what I think,” Bundy said. “I’d have to go and read and understand the comment from President Biden.”
Bundy noted that he twice spoke at the Boise Hemp Fest. “I do not believe government has jurisdiction to tell us what we can and cannot grow, I do not believe government has jurisdiction to tell us what we can and can’t put in our bodies,” he said. “Government doesn’t have jurisdiction over our bodies. Now, if we’re intoxicated or we’re under the influence and we harm somebody, then it does. But until then, no.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the president’s move pardons all those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, which includes local prosecutions in the District of Columbia, for offenses through Oct. 6 of this year, even if the charges were still pending on Oct. 6. It doesn’t affect offenses that occur after that date.
WHAT’S IN A NAME…
It just so happens that both Sen. Mike Crapo, who is seeking reelection, and his Democratic challenger, David Roth, have names that people can mispronounce.
Crapo’s official bio on his Senate website notes at the top that his name is pronounced “cray-poe,” with a long A. It is NOT a short A, as in apple, though the senator’s detractors sometimes say it that way.
"Sen. Crapo’s last name is French in origin," said his press secretary, Marissa Morrison. "It was likely originally spelled as Crapeau or Crapeaux."
Roth, perhaps surprisingly, doesn’t rhyme with cloth. Instead, Roth pronounces his last name with a long O, rhyming with “both.”
When I asked him why, he said the name is of German origin and has always been pronounced that way; his grandfather was quite particular about it. Roth said the name at one time had an E at the end.
The independent candidate in the race, Scott “Oh” Cleveland, also has a name quirk. In his case, it’s not about pronunciation; it’s the “Oh.” Here’s his explanation from his campaign website:
“Scott has been a leader all his life. When he outlines the ‘new’ plan for his friends, family or co-workers, it is usually met with ‘oh no!’ – ‘oh yea!’ – ‘oh my god!’ or ‘oh crap!’ This is how ‘Oh’ got his nickname.”
And then there’s the Libertarian candidate, whose name appears on the ballot as “Idaho Sierra Law (Also known as Carta Reale Sierra).” The Pocatello resident has frequently run for local and state office over the years, and in the past has also used names including Idaho Lorax and Sierra Carta.
I’m not aware of any name issues with the Constitution Party candidate, Ray Writz, but Writz didn’t respond to my inquiries about his campaign this time around; he also ran against Crapo in 2016.
ABOUT THAT BUSINESS…
During the “Idaho Debates” for Attorney General, between Republican Raul Labrador and Democrat Tom Arkoosh, Labrador made a fairly cryptic comment, while running through a list of his experiences that he said qualify him for the position. After listing his experience in government as an elected official and his experience supervising employees while running his own law firm, he said, “I even own a private business unrelated to the law. There’s nobody in this race that has the experience that I have and that’s why people are excited about my candidacy.”
I inquired of his campaign about that private business unrelated to the law. Campaign adviser Brent Littlefield responded via email, “Raúl and his wife own a cabinet refinishing business, of which his wife is the President.” When I inquired further as to the number of employees and the business name, I received no reply.
Idaho corporate filings show a business called Labrador Enterprises LLC, with Rebecca Labrador as registered agent, filed with the state as a limited liability company in May of 2021. Rebecca Labrador is currently listed as manager of the company, and Raul Labrador as a member.