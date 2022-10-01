Eye on Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Five Idaho law professors and legal scholars submitted a proposed amicus, or “friend of the court,” brief to the Idaho Supreme Court in three abortion-law cases, not arguing in favor of either side in the lawsuits but instead sharing their scholarship about how the Idaho Constitution differs from the federal Constitution on individual rights.

The court rejected it. The court also rejected proposed amicus briefs from four other parties that proposed to file arguments agreeing with the state. And in sharp contrast to the practice of the U.S. Supreme Court – which welcomes friend-of-the-court briefs that help point out additional legal arguments or considerations – the Idaho Supreme Court routinely rejects proposed amicus briefs summarily.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Recommended for you

Load comments