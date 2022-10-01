BOISE — Five Idaho law professors and legal scholars submitted a proposed amicus, or “friend of the court,” brief to the Idaho Supreme Court in three abortion-law cases, not arguing in favor of either side in the lawsuits but instead sharing their scholarship about how the Idaho Constitution differs from the federal Constitution on individual rights.
The court rejected it. The court also rejected proposed amicus briefs from four other parties that proposed to file arguments agreeing with the state. And in sharp contrast to the practice of the U.S. Supreme Court – which welcomes friend-of-the-court briefs that help point out additional legal arguments or considerations – the Idaho Supreme Court routinely rejects proposed amicus briefs summarily.
An Idaho Press review of 31 motions to file amicus briefs in the past three years showed 17 were denied, and 14 were granted. Several of the motions that were granted were only partially granted, including one in a grandparents’ rights case that was decided in September in which the court allowed one of the two requesting parties, the National Association of Parents, but not the other one, to file the brief. The rejected party was a University of Idaho law professor, David Pimentel, who’s a nationally recognized expert on parental rights; the court gave no reason for its rejection.
“It certainly seems odd to be rejected so summarily, when it takes a lot of time and effort to put these briefs together,” said Liz Och, an attorney with the national law firm Hogan Lovells, who worked on the Idaho legal scholars’ amicus brief as a pro-bono project, meaning for no charge.
“I don’t think it adds significant work for the court to just accept them,” Och said. “I just find it absolutely fascinating that they would just summarily reject.”
In the case of the legal scholars’ brief, the state argued that the submission wasn’t timely. That’s because the rules for the timing of submitting such briefs changed on July 1, in the middle of this case. The filing noted that change and asked permission to file now despite the change, citing the major issues involved in the case and the way the case has evolved even as the timing rules were changing.
The court rejected the filing as “untimely,” something it also cited in one other rejection in the past three years. All the other rejections came with no explanation at all. The justices simply wrote that the requests to file the briefs were denied “after due consideration.”
In a 2002 opinion in a federal tax court case, then-federal Appeals Judge Samuel Alito, now a U.S. Supreme Court justice, wrote, “Even when a party is very well represented, an amicus may provide important assistance to the court.” He ruled in favor of permitting amicus briefs to be filed even when one party opposes them.
“It is preferable to err on the side of granting leave” to file the amicus brief, Alito wrote, noting that if the court found it unhelpful, it could always disregard it.
Och said amicus briefs can help with both the process and furthering the interests of justice. “The Supreme Court generally accepts them,” she said.
In 2019, the Idaho Supreme Court summarily rejected three proposed amicus briefs in a capital case appeal involving differences between death sentences imposed on 19-year-olds vs. 18-year-olds. They came from a group of concerned psychiatrists; the Juvenile Law Center, a national public interest law firm for children; and one jointly from the National Association for Public Defense, the Children’s Law Center and the Institute for Compassion in Justice.
In 2020, five separate proposed amicus briefs from an array of parties ranging from the American Bar Association to the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers to a group of Idaho news outlets led by the Idaho Press Club were all rejected without explanation, in a case involving Idaho’s execution secrecy laws covering the sourcing of lethal injection drugs. The court ruled the sourcing should be disclosed, but the next year the Idaho Legislature changed the law to keep it secret.
In 2021, the court rejected a proposed amicus brief from the Idaho Attorney General, Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction and Lieutenant Governor in a lawsuit between the Legislature and the state Treasurer over office space in the state Capitol. That one was ruled untimely.
There doesn’t appear to be any particular pattern to which amicus requests were granted. One, in April of 2021, was for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association in support of an insurance company. Several amicus requests from varying groups, including the Idaho Association of Counties and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, were granted in 2021 in a case challenging the constitutionality of Idaho’s public defense system, while another, from a national group of attorneys and scholars, was rejected in the same case.
Gov. Brad Little’s request to file an amicus brief in Gerald Pizzuto’s death penalty case was partially granted – allowing only a brief, not participation in arguments – but another brief in the same case in support of Pizzuto was rejected.
The Idaho Groundwater Appropriators were permitted to file an amicus brief in June in an irrigation case involving the state, the Sun Valley Company, four Idaho cities and four water districts or associations.
In the abortion cases, which go before the judges for oral arguments next Thursday, all proposed amicus briefs have been rejected, including those from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, the American Center for Law and Justice and Stanton Health Care, along with the group of legal scholars.
In their brief, the scholars wrote, “Whatever the court’s final decision, the court’s analytical approach will stamp the interpretation of Idaho’s constitutional law for many decades to come. The questions that these cases present about the meaning of the Idaho Constitution are among the most momentous ever laid before this court. Having studied Idaho’s history, constitution, and case law in depth over decades, we offer the court a framework for applying that history and laws to these cases.”
They cited a long line of Idaho Supreme Court cases supporting broader guarantees of fundamental rights to Idahoans in the state Constitution than the U.S. Constitution provides, dealing with everything from how to raise children to school dress codes to initiative rights to the right to procreate.
Under the Idaho Constitution, they wrote, “The Legislature cannot legislate rights into existence or non-existence because rights belong solely to the people.”
The five scholars were Donald Crowley, University of Idaho emeritus professor and author of “The Idaho Constitution: A Reference Guide;” and professors Elizabeth Brandt, David Adler, McKay Cunningham and John Rumel.
“We do not grant every request,” said Justice Robyn Brody, in an email to the Idaho Press. “Sometimes a request comes too late in the litigation process. Sometimes the amicus curiae does not have subject matter expertise or offer any new perspective. This is a discretionary call for the Court.”
The Idaho Supreme Court’s rule regarding amicus briefs, Idaho Appellate Rule 8, requires the brief to be submitted along with the motion asking leave to file it – meaning all the work must be done to prepare and submit the brief, even if it’ll be rejected. There are no criteria listed for when such briefs will be allowed or not.
“When we evaluate those requests we look at a variety of factors,” Brody said. “We look at whether the case presents complex or novel issues. We look at the subject matter expertise of the individual or organization who wants to weigh-in. We also look at the substance of the proposed briefing. We are more likely to approve a request where the proposed briefing presents legal arguments that have not been fully addressed by the parties or explains the practical impacts of our decision.”
The rule says only, “When Permitted. An attorney, or person or entity through an attorney, may appear as amicus curiae in any proceeding by request of the Supreme Court; or by leave of the Supreme Court upon written motion served upon all parties.”