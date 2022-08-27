Eye on Boise logo

BOISE — Going into Thursday’s special session of the Legislature, Gov. Brad Little has laid the groundwork for his single bill, cutting taxes and permanently increasing education funding, to pass both houses.

Here’s how: He’s lined up so many sponsors and co-sponsors that they make up majorities of both committees that will hear the bill, the House and Senate tax committees; and of both the full House and the full Senate.

