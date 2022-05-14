BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
Sun Valley’s city council unanimously passed its resolution on April 7. “It’s a special resource we have, and should be celebrated,” Councilwoman Jane Conard told the Idaho Mountain Express.
Stanley’s city council passed its resolution March 21, the week after the House killed the second version of the state-level resolution. Stanley’s city resolution celebrates the SNRA’s establishment “along with the enduring legacy of recreation opportunities and environmental protection that it provided for the residents of Stanley and the people of Idaho and the Nation.”
The House killed the first, Senate-passed version of the resolution celebrating the SNRA’s 50 years, SCR 117, March 9 on an 18-51 vote, after Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, objected to a line in it that she said she believed opened the door to supporting additional land-use designations in the state, and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, warned darkly, “These little resolutions have agendas behind them many times.”
Sponsor Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, drafted a new version that removed that line, and told the House the SNRA includes 700 miles of trails, 40 10,000-foot peaks and more than 300 high-mountain lakes. Established in 1972, it “contributes significantly towards the economies of our rural communities in the area,” he said, and contains the headwaters of the Salmon, Boise, Payette and Wood Rivers. “Camping, hiking, backpacking, hunting, fishing, boating, rafting, cycling and photography are but a few of the pursuits recreationalists participate in in the area,” said Burns, who said he felt lucky to grow up with the SNRA in his backyard.
But the second version, HCR 51, also failed in the House, this time on a 22-45 vote, as Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, objected to the whole idea of honoring the SNRA, charging that the area “should be Idaho state lands.” Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, also weighed in against the resolution. The SNRA was created by a bipartisan act of Congress sponsored by Idaho’s entire congressional delegation.
The 50th anniversary is being marked this year with numerous events and celebrations, including the upcoming conference hosted by the Andrus Center at Boise State University.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will be among the speakers at the conference, titled, “The Sawtooth NRA at 50: Our Legacy and Future Challenges.” Wyden is currently sponsoring legislation in Congress to create a national recreation area system.
Participants will include representatives of Native American tribes, scientists, local business owners, local officials, conservationists, land managers and more. The daylong virtual conference is open to the public; registration is $20, with student discounts available.
“The Sawtooth National Recreation Area was created 50 years ago to protect the iconic mountain landscapes of central Idaho,” according to the Andrus Center’s conference website. “Rather than create a national park, Congress believed that a national recreation area would preserve the natural, scenic, historic, pastoral, and fish and wildlife values while also providing a recreational playground for Idahoans and the nation.”
The conference will “explore how well this vision has been achieved, and … assess the protection challenges likely in store for this sanctuary of wilderness peaks, flowery meadows, and mountain lakes over the next 50 years.”
You can find more information and register for the conference online at the Andrus Center’s website, boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter; scroll down to find the event.
ENDORSEMENTS, ENDORSEMENTS…
With the primary election approaching on Tuesday, Idaho candidates have been announcing an array of endorsements. Among them:
Incumbent Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced his endorsement by Gov. Brad Little, plus three former Idaho GOP governors: Phil Batt, Dirk Kempthorne, and Butch Otter.
Raul Labrador, who is challenging Wasden in the primary, announced an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, who is running for Idaho secretary of state, announced endorsements from 125 local elected GOP county officials, including Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, and numerous other sheriffs, commissioners, prosecutors, clerks and other county officials from around the state.
Debbie Critchfield, who is running for state schools superintendent, announced endorsements from GOP Congressman Mike Simpson, former Idaho governor and first lady Butch and Lori Otter, and a list of 111 educators, including Jorge Pullerio, Idaho 2021 Teacher of the Year.