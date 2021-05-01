BOISE — Idaho’s next state Supreme Court justice will be just the fourth woman to serve on the high court in the state’s history.
That’s clear already, even though the next justice hasn’t been named, because all three nominees forwarded to the governor by the Idaho Judicial Council this past week are women: Idaho Court of Appeals Judge Jessica Lorello; 4th District Magistrate Judge Diane Walker; and Deputy Attorney General Colleen Zahn.
The three were selected, after public interviews, from a distinguished field of eight applicants, half of them women, to replace longtime Justice Roger Burdick, who will retire June 30. Among the other applicants competing were former U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and current 3rd District Judge Thomas Whitney.
The governor’s office had no comment Friday on the historic nature of the list of nominees; nor did the court. The last three appointees to the court were current Chief Justice Richard Bevan, appointed by Gov. Butch Otter in 2017; and Justices John Stegner and Greg Moeller, both appointed by Otter in 2018. The only woman currently serving as an Idaho Supreme Court justice, Justice Robyn Brody, won her seat on the state’s highest court by election in 2016.
Prior to Brody’s election win, Idaho was without a woman justice on the state Supreme Court for 16 years. When Brody took office, the state was one of just two in the nation — the other was Iowa — with no women on its highest court.
The previous female justices of the Idaho Supreme Court were Justice Linda Copple Trout, who was appointed by Gov. Cecil Andrus in 1992, twice won re-election, served until 2007 and was the first woman to serve as Idaho’s chief justice; and Justice Cathy Silak, who was appointed by Andrus in 1993 and served on the court until 2000; she also was the first woman to serve on the Idaho Court of Appeals. For seven years, when both were on the bench, Idaho's highest court had three men and two women presiding.
Nate Poppino, spokesman for the Idaho courts, confirmed the latest list of nominees is the first Idaho’s seen that’s all-female.
According to the National Association of Women Judges, in 2019, 21% of Idaho’s state court judges were women. That’s well below the national average for that year, the most recent calculated, of 34%; but up from Idaho’s 17% in 2018 and 12% in 2012.
In 2018, more women than men applied for a Supreme Court opening for the first time in state history, but from the six women and five men seeking the post that year, Otter selected Moeller.
That year, Ali Nelson, vice president of Idaho Women Lawyers, said, "We hope that someday the Supreme Court will be more reflective of the diversity of Idaho's citizenry." According to the U.S. Census, as of 2019, 49.9% of Idaho residents were female.
RECLAIM IDAHO FILES NEW INITIATIVE
Reclaim Idaho, the same group that successfully sponsored the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, has filed a new initiative seeking to significantly increase K-12 education funding in Idaho. Co-founder Luke Mayville said if his group's court challenge to the newly signed law making Idaho initiatives much harder to qualify for the ballot is successful — which he expects — the group will immediately begin gathering signatures.
"Idaho is dead last out of 50 states in education funding per student, but our legislators believe the big problem to be addressed is teachers 'indoctrinating' students," Mayville said. "It's time to stop attacking our educators and to start investing in them."
If the group doesn't prevail in court, he said, it'll focus first on an initiative drive for its already-filed initiative to roll back initiative-qualification rules to their 2012 levels.
Idaho Education News reported last week that a new report shows Idaho still has the lowest per-pupil spending of any state, and has started to slip backward in teacher pay after years of increasing salaries.
SIMPSON, RISCH GO TO BAT AGAINST NON-DAIRY PRODUCTS LABELED AS 'MILK'
Non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants or algae couldn’t be called “milk,” or yogurt or cheese, under bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson and GOP Sen. Jim Risch. “For years I have been sounding the alarm to the Food and Drug Administration for accurate labeling in the dairy industry,” Simpson said in a news release. “Milk comes from a cow – not an almond or coconut or any other fruit or vegetable.”
Simpson is co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Caucus, and he and Risch recently joined Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., to reintroduce the “DAIRY PRIDE Act.” In their news release, the lawmakers said, “The legislation does not prevent the sale of non-dairy products, only their mislabeling as dairy products.”
“The Dairy Pride Act will provide a common-sense solution to ensure consumers are properly informed,” Simpson said.
I asked Simpson’s press secretary, Nikki Wallace, what products like coconut milk are supposed to be called. “They should be called ‘beverages,’ similar to how they are labeled in certain grocery stores, i.e. Trader Joe’s,” Wallace responded via email.
Welch said, “These products do not meet the FDA’s definition of a dairy product because they do not have the unique attributes and nutritional values provided by dairy. Our bill would require the FDA to enforce its existing definition of milk and dairy products so that consumers can make more informed choices.”
The bill was introduced in the last Congress, and led to a bipartisan directive to the FDA urging it to enforce “dairy standards of identity.” Backers hope the reintroduction can build on that. The measure, which has 33 co-sponsors in the House, would require the FDA to issue guidance on its enforcement of its regulations on mislabeled dairy products within 90 days, and require the agency to report to Congress on its implementation of the law two years after its enactment.
But this question is not necessarily a simple one. A 2018 article in Smithsonian Magazine ran under the headline, “Nut milks are milk, says almost every culture across the globe; even though the dairy industry may not like it, labeling the juice from almonds and soy beans ‘milk’ follows centuries of history.”
Writer Benjamin Kemper wrote, “Plant milks, unsurprisingly, are an existential threat to the dairy industry. … Non-dairy milk sales grew 61% between 2012 and 2017, a statistic that likely made major dairy producers curdle.”
Kemper notes that dating back centuries, plant milks have been staples of diets around the world, with almond milk popular in medieval Europe, a type of soy milk becoming a staple in the 14th Century in China, and coconut milk a key ingredient in Southeast Asian, African and Indian cuisines.
The BBC reports that since December 2013, European Union regulations have said names including milk, butter, cheese, cream and yogurt can only be used for products derived from animal milk, though exceptions are allowed for coconut milk, peanut butter, almond milk and ice cream. A June 2017 EU court ruling upheld the regulations, ruling that soy and tofu products couldn’t be called “butter” or “cheese.”
The full text of the newly reintroduced bill wasn’t immediately available, but the previous version of the DAIRY PRIDE Act said a product is only a dairy product if it is derived from “milking of one or more hooved mammals.”