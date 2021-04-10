BOISE — Backers of major legislation to fund full-day kindergarten as an option for every Idaho school district have reluctantly given up for this year, but say they’ll press for the change next year.
“It’s lost its momentum, is the best way to describe it at this point,” said House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. “I think we’re going to have to get to full-day kindergarten. One of the reasons that I’ve supported it, I’ve not supported the idea of state-sponsored preschool until we get full-day kindergarten. And I thought maybe now was the right time to do it, when we’re emphasizing literacy.”
With Gov. Brad Little’s push for early literacy, Idaho schools have been getting increased funding for K-3 literacy efforts; numerous districts have funneled that into full-day kindergartens, along with funds from voter-approved supplemental tax levies, charging tuition to families, and other district funds. But the result is a patchwork. According to the state Department of Education, 88 of Idaho’s 115 school districts and 34 of its 67 charter schools offer at least some full-day kindergarten option.
HB 331, introduced on March 11, called for the state to pick up the tab for full-day kindergarten for districts that opted for it, at an annual cost of up to $42.1 million. Currently, the state funds only half-day kindergarten programs through the school funding formula; kindergarten attendance remains optional in Idaho.
Sponsors had a hearing scheduled, but pulled the bill in favor of a new version that would tap federal coronavirus aid funds to cover the new expenses for the first two to three years, along with provisions to make clear that school districts could no longer pass supplemental tax levies to fund kindergarten.
After an 18-day legislative break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, agreement on the new version of the bill fell apart. “Everybody wants to get their fingerprints on it — they’re all excited,” said Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, who co-sponsored HB 331 with Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. “We fully intend to do this next year. We’re super-excited about it. I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t pull it off in the timeline that we had. And I really sense a lot more support for it than I even thought was out there.”
Crabtree said next year’s bill “will have measurables, and we will demonstrate such grand success that the Legislature will have no choice but to fund it,” tapping the state general fund after the initial years of federal funding. “Because I’ve found no one to suggest that this doesn’t work. All-day kindergarten pays tremendous benefits.”
Crabtree said his aim is both to provide property tax relief, by reducing the need for local supplemental property tax levies to fund full-day kindergarten, and better readiness when Idaho kids arrive at first grade, a problem that’s especially acute in rural Idaho.
“I think one of the things is you’ve just got to let it soak,” he said. “I can promote it this summer, everybody can, that are interested it, and talk about it, get more support ginned up.”
“For me, it’s probably the highest priority I have,” he said.
STATE REVENUES BEAT FORECASTS AGAIN
March state tax revenues are out, and they came in $55.2 million, or 22.7%, above forecasts. Individual income tax and sales tax were the biggest contributors, with income tax running $40.2 million or 47.2% ahead of forecasts, and sales taxes running $11 million or 8.7% over forecasts.
For the fiscal year to date, Idaho’s state general fund revenues have totaled $3.12 billion, 9.3% ahead of forecasts and 17.1% over last year’s level. With the delay in this year’s April 15 income tax return deadline to May 17, however, the state Division of Financial Management is expecting April tax revenue figures, usually the highest of the year by far, to be lower than usual, with the missing amounts arriving in May instead. You can see the full monthly General Fund Revenue Report online at dfm.idaho.gov.
LAWMAKERS’ SCHOOL CLUB TALES…
When HB 329, Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s bill to more heavily regulate student clubs in Idaho K-12 public schools, came up in the House for debate last week, it prompted some interesting anecdotes from lawmakers. Ehardt said, “We have clubs popping up in our schools and it is under the guise of being official in our schools.” She said she’d heard about a “Planned Parenthood club,” and “I was kinda shocked.”
“Other clubs that have arisen in Idaho are human rights clubs,” she said. “Again, these are activist clubs.” Her bill would require school districts to notify parents of official clubs, and parents to sign off before their kids could join.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, debating against the bill, said, “I learned in December of his junior year that my son had joined the Timberline Republicans. … But you know, God bless him, I don’t think he should have to come and get my permission for that. School is a time to learn new things and spread your wings,” without “parents as thought police.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, confessed, “You’re looking at a proud member of the Murray High School Croquet Club,” though, he said, he “never hit a ball through a wicket.” Instead, he said, he and his friends joined the “club” because “we were able to meet and basically skip class. It was not a legitimate club, it was not recognized by the administration.”
Ehardt said her bill wouldn’t stop unauthorized clubs, but it would absolve schools from responsibility from any that weren’t official. The bill passed the House, 52-18, and headed to the Senate side.