BOISE — As the legislative session nears its end each year, I have developed the habit of writing limericks as things go, so to say, from bad to verse.
It’s something I started roughly a decade ago as an alternative to the Capitol press corps’ “ugly ties” end-of-session tradition started by former longtime AP correspondent Bob Fick, as those old, ugly polyester ties were really uncomfortable on my neck. Since then, the tradition has been picked up by others, including the Idaho House, whose members now sometimes make their formal requests to waive the full reading of the bill they’re about to present in the chamber in limerick form, or in some cases, in Haiku (puzzling some onlookers – now you know!).
This year’s crop of legislative limericks was fairly light on my part, because for quite a while, even as I thought the end was approaching, events of this year’s session seemed distinctly unfunny. By the time lawmakers finished most of their business Wednesday, I’d penned seven. Some years have yielded a dozen or more.
Here’s a roundup of this year’s legislative limericks.
Legislative Limerick No. 1: Shutting down...
My first was on March 19, when the legislative session had to shut down for a highly unusual 18-day recess after a serious COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine new Statehouse COVID-19 infections confirmed in a week: Six House members, one Senate staffer, and two House staffers. In total for the session at that point, there had been 15, including the six House members, two senators, a total of five House staffers and two Senate attachés. One senator and one House staffer were hospitalized, though they survived.
GOP legislative leaders refused to require masks or social distancing in the Statehouse, even though mandatory mask and distancing orders were in effect in the city of Boise; because the Legislature can make its own rules for its chambers and meeting rooms in the Capitol, it wasn’t bound by the city restrictions. So here’s my rhyme:
Lawmakers were going strong
In person, few masks, never wrong
Now the session must halt
It couldn't be their fault
Just surprising it's taken this long.
Legislative Limerick No. 2: Senate elevator adventure
My second limerick of the session came on April 12, a Monday, as I pondered the story from the previous Friday on how House Majority Leader Mike Moyle had unexpectedly gotten trapped in the Senate elevator. House-Senate negotiations were getting hot and heavy at the time; the odd incident left Moyle trapped in the Senate elevator for more than half an hour. It seemed somehow emblematic.
He’d grabbed that elevator — one of two public elevators on either side of the Capitol rotunda — on his way to confer with an analyst about a bill. “It went shooting up, and then it just fell,” Moyle said. “It freaked me out.”
The elevator, occupied only by Moyle, got stuck between floors, with its door only opening a crack. Crews had to shut off the power to get it open and free him. When he finally was freed, grinning onlookers, including other lawmakers, filmed it with their phones. So, with that, here’s the rhyming version:
When climbing the stairs is much toil
A speedy shortcut it can foil.
To some it may cater
But a half-hour later
It still had imprisoned Mike Moyle.
Legislative Limerick No. 3: The House calendar shuffle
My third limerick this year, from a day later, also relates to Moyle, though it’s not about a misadventure; it’s about how the House had taken to running its business on the floor. Moyle, as majority leader, is in charge of that. The order in which bills were taken up in the House at that point had become so chaotic that I’d spoken to numerous observers, including other reporters, who had given up trying to stay up with it. House members also appeared flummoxed when suddenly and to all appearances unexpectedly called on to present a bill.
I developed my own new system to keep track, but it required constant attention. To his credit, after the limerick came out (and I continued to whine on social media about the issue), Moyle began announcing to the House the general direction each day’s floor session would take, which the Senate always has done; and to go at least more in the order of the calendars, while still skipping and jumping around.
Here’s what I wrote that day: Anyone who's tried to follow the Idaho House in the past week has found it to be close to impossible, as the body zig-zags at high speeds around its calendar, skipping various bills and taking up others. There's no way to know where it's headed until Majority Leader Mike Moyle announces the next bill number the moment that debate begins. He's always taken pride in his exclusive control of the House's floor calendar, a duty of the majority leader, but in the past week his approach has taken the unpredictability of House floor sessions to new extremes. Thus, this limerick:
What will the next House bill be?
It's always a true mystery.
Perhaps they'll suspend
Pick one from the end
Or mix them all up randomly.
Legislative Limerick No. 4: Listening to Wayne
This one is from April 16, as the Senate was in recess awaiting movement in the House, and the House GOP was in caucus over proposed legislation to appease Idaho Freedom Foundation-pushed concerns that Idaho's public schools and colleges have somehow become such hotbeds of liberal indoctrination that they should be denied funding — despite being overseen since 2007 by all-GOP state officials.
For those not familiar, Wayne Hoffman is the president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a lobbying group that opposes public funding for education, and scores bills and legislators on how well they match the group's libertarian agenda. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to fund schools, saying in Article IX, Section 1, “The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
What will the IFF say?
Some reps dare not disobey.
The public aside
Their 'freedom scores' ride
On doing things only Wayne's way.
Legislative Limerick No. 5: On the 101st legislative day...
The next one, from April 21, speaks for itself.
When lawmaking runs into spring
The taxpayers fund it, ka-ching!
But earlier work
Would mean they don't lurk
Yet they are still lingering...
Legislative Limerick No. 6: On the (really) 113th legislative day...
This next one is from May 3, when numerous pieces of major legislation, long stalled, suddenly passed in a marathon day of lawmaking, well after this year’s legislative session had qualified as the 3rd-longest in state history (it’s now officially the longest ever):
In one fell swoop bills start to flow
Big tax cuts, road money and whoa,
They’ve even agreed
To fund schools with some speed
But they should’ve been done long ago.
Legislative Limerick No. 7: Public notice? Public input?
My final limerick came on May 5, as lawmakers in both houses scrambled to rush through legislation, some of it long-delayed, some of it last-minute bills that had just popped up. Suddenly, committees were meeting with as little as 15 minutes notice, or even no notice at all — including for public hearings. Opponents of one newly introduced Senate bill regarding marijuana advertising waited three hours in a Capitol hallway to see if it would come up for a committee hearing; it did, and won swift approval despite all-negative public testimony. House Ways & Means met five times in three days, including evening meetings. So on that theme:
Last-minute bills with no link
Show up with our Lege on the brink
Of finally ending
With all rules suspending
Who cares what citizens think?