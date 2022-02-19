BOISE — When Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, arrived at the state House of Representatives, a senior member advised him to sit back and learn for his first year, and not try to sponsor any bills.
“That was my plan,” Skaug said with a small smile. “That lasted one week.”
He’s now sponsored a dozen bills in his first term in the House, though not all have passed; one notable one never even got introduced.
Last year, Skaug, a longtime attorney in Canyon County and former Nampa City Council president, worked with an array of Canyon County local government officials and others on a major property tax relief bill for Idaho homeowners.
After working for months on the bill and drawing more and more support from other lawmakers, he reluctantly announced on March 16 that his bill wouldn’t be granted even an introductory hearing.
“It would bring back a fair indexing of the homeowners exemption at 50% of the median sales price,” he wrote in a constituent newsletter. “Without change, we will all be looking at substantial property tax increases. The bill idea comes from many leaders in Nampa and Canyon County. It was well received by many legislators, but apparently not enough to get a committee hearing this year.”
Instead of considering Skaug’s bill, the Legislature hurriedly passed HB 389, a controversial, sweeping package of property tax changes, business tax breaks and local government budget caps from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, that was strongly opposed by cities across the state and still is causing them big concerns about how they manage growth.
“I’m mad about that,” Skaug acknowledged. “We had 40-some sponsors on the House floor, and it could not be introduced in committee. … I’m not happy about that, still not. But I’ll respect the process until I’ve been around long enough to change it.”
He’s been working on numerous bills on everything from Idaho’s workers compensation insurance system to unemployment benefits to elections to how counties finance jails.
“If you look at most of my bills, it’s trying to restrict government in some way,” he said, “and I do it incrementally – those are all incremental bills.”
Skaug last week announced that he’ll seek re-election to the House.
“I was asked by some to run for the Senate,” he said, “including a senator or two, and I said, ‘No, you guys are too boring.’”
“I kind of like all the things that happen on this side – we have a lot of fun,” he said with a smile. “I have a new district — we’ll see how that turns out.”
In his re-election announcement, he wrote, "I love this state and I want to keep Idaho a conservative red state.”
Rep. McCrostie to step down after 8 years in House
Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, announced last week that he won’t seek reelection. “Where things are now, I don’t have the same kind of joy that I had when I first got into the Legislature,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot in the last eight years, and I’m really grateful for the opportunities that have been provided to me, and very humbled that the people of District 16 saw fit to send me to work here for the last eight years.”
McCrostie, who teaches fifth and sixth grade band and also is a licensed attorney, said he’s ready to be back in the classroom with his students full-time, rather than scrambling to coordinate with substitutes each winter. That process has been especially challenging this year, he said, due to the shortage of substitute teachers. He had to tap three separate subs during the session, plus take the second week of the session off to teach.
McCrostie is the only openly gay member of the Legislature. “We’ve only had one other,” he noted, former state senator and Rep. Nicole LeFavour.
In a letter sent out to supporters, McCrostie wrote, “I hope that more teachers and more LGBTQ+ people will seek elected office, including at the Legislature, because their voice matters.”
McCrostie this year introduced the “Add the Words” proposal, to ban discrimination against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations, as a personal bill. He noted that the bill got a full hearing the first year he served in the Legislature, but has gotten less traction since.
“We continue to have this bill out there, because Idaho’s LGBTQ+ community needs to be protected in matters of housing and employment and public accommodations,” he said. “Is the bill that has been introduced for the last eight years that I’ve been here, is that the only solution? … I think there probably is room to have discussions around: What does a non-discrimination statute look like that protects our LGBTQ+ community and (will) be supported by at least 36 members of the House and 18 members of the Senate, and signed by the governor? That’s the real question, I think.”
Big changes in store for House, Senate
With this year’s redrawing of legislative district lines, numerous current lawmakers have been thrust into the same districts, forcing them to decide whether to face off against each other, retire, or run for a different office. The legislative redistricting plan alone created 13 potential contests among incumbents in 11 legislative districts.
The plan also created an array of new open seats.
At the same time, some lawmakers are announcing retirements, others are running for higher office, and a bevy of House members have announced plans to run for the Senate, including Treasure Valley Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, Ben Adams, R-Nampa, and Codi Galloway, R-Boise.
The result could be big turnover in both the House and Senate, with new faces at many of the desks when lawmakers convene in 2023. The filing period for candidates opens Feb. 28 and closes March 11; that’s when we’ll find out who’s running for what and just how many seats could change hands.