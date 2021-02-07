BOISE — It had been bothering him for a long time.
Doug Okuniewicz has had a camper for years, but complained he could never get a campsite reservation at Farragut State Park — just 30 miles from his home — unless there was a cancellation, because the North Idaho state park is so popular with out-of-staters, including those traveling over from nearby Washington.
“When I was campaigning for office, I mentioned my own frustration with that,” Okuniewicz told the House Resources Committee last week, recounting a talk he gave on the campaign trail. “When I mentioned the park issue, they went nuts. They were absolutely excited about the prospect of controlling or actually impacting the number of out-of-state folks that go to their parks through pricing.”
So now, Okuniewicz, a freshman state representative from Hayden, has introduced HB 93, emergency legislation that would require the state Board of Parks & Recreation to double camping fees for non-Idaho residents at a minimum of five state parks, and entry fees for non-residents at another five state parks, by Jan. 1, 2022.
“We could increase the price and at least discourage a small percentage of those, at least to create some space for Idahoans,” Okuniewicz told the committee, which agreed to introduce his bill.
He said when he talked with state parks officials about his idea, “They’ve said that they could do the five and five within a matter of weeks. … This is a pretty easy lift.”
HB 93 says the price hikes won’t be applied to reservations already booked at the time the proposed new law would take effect. But it also has an emergency clause, making it effective immediately upon being signed into law by the governor.
“An emergency existing therefor, which emergency is hereby declared to exist, this act shall be in full force and effect on and after its passage and approval,” the clause says.
Okuniewicz said that’ll allow the fees to be hiked before this year’s peak camping season. Otherwise, the bill wouldn’t take effect until July 1, the start of the next state fiscal year.
Okuniewicz said as he worked on the bill, he learned that some of Idaho’s parks have restrictions related to federal land grants. “We can’t, for example, set aside a certain amount of camping spaces for residents, they won’t allow it,” he said, “but they will allow us to charge more. They will allow us to charge up to double.”
Okuniewicz said he met with legislative budget and policy staff, and determined that his bill would likely bring in an additional $1.4 million a year in fees for state parks. “The best part of all, is it doesn’t cost Idaho residents a penny,” he said. “So that’s the bill in a nutshell.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, moved to introduced Okuniewicz’s bill, and the committee agreed on a voice vote; that clears the way for a possible full hearing. To become law, it’d have to clear the committee, pass the House, do the same on the Senate side, and receive the governor’s signature.
SUBS IN HOUSE
For a time last week, there were three House members using substitutes to fill in for them, but by the end of the week, it was down to just one. Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, has appointed a substitute due to concerns about COVID-19 safety, and is continuing to use a sub.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, had a sub through Tuesday because she was recovering from surgery, but returned in-person to the Capitol on Wednesday.
A third representative, Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, appointed a sub, Jordan Morales, to fill in for her Monday through Wednesday after she was injured in a snowboarding accident over the weekend. Green, who suffered a concussion, hurt neck and injured tailbone, returned to work at the Capitol on Thursday, actively participating in legislative business including budget hearings.
“She’s taking it easy, since she’s still concussed, but is feeling better overall,” Olivia Heersink, communications director for the House and Senate Democrats, said in an email Friday, “just headachy and dizzy on occasion.”
Chew and Davis filed a federal lawsuit charging that the House’s lack of accommodations to allow them to participate safely in this year’s session during the COVID-19 pandemic despite their health conditions violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. A federal judge declined to impose a temporary restraining order. On the Friday of the first week of the session, Davis, a paraplegic who uses a wheelchair and has reduced lung function, made a motion to suspend House rules to allow her to vote remotely during the pandemic; the House rejected her motion on an 11-49 party-line vote.
HE’S NOT REALLY FROM NAMPA...
Rep. John Vander Woude has long been identified as a Republican representative from Nampa, based on his address. But his daughter, Sen. Lori Den Hartog, lives in Meridian, and represents the same district, which is an Ada County district, not a Canyon County one. So I asked Vander Woude about it last week. He said Den Hartog lives right next to him, across the ditch. His address was right on the dividing line between Meridian and Nampa, and Vander Woude said he was notified several years ago that his address can now be Meridian, with nothing else changing including the ZIP code. He just hasn’t updated it.