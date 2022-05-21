BOISE — Each year, Idaho goes to the bond market to purchase Tax Anticipation Notes, a form of borrowing that assures the state’s cash flow will cover expenses throughout the course of the fiscal year, even though most of the state’s tax revenues don’t arrive until income tax returns are due in April.
But this year, for only the second time in 40 years, the state will skip that step, saving an estimated $15 million in interest.
The reason: The huge state budget surplus, now estimated at more than $1 billion.
Alex Adams, administrator of the state Division of Financial Management, said the annual bonding is “fairly common” among states. The first time Idaho skipped it was in 2020, because Idaho had received $1.25 billion in CARES Act coronavirus aid from the federal government early in the spring, allowing it to offset cash-flow requirements before the aid money was scheduled to be spent.
“That was clearly a one-time thing,” Adams said. “This year, it’s because we’re on pace to end the year with over a billion dollars in surplus. It just mitigated the need to go to the bond market for that Tax Anticipation Note.”
“The state has traditionally had surpluses,” he said. “We haven’t necessarily had surpluses of that magnitude. I think it’s a reflection of the significant volatility there is in the marketplace.”
“I don’t know that I would anticipate this becomes the new normal,” Adams said, “but it’s certainly an opportunity to lower the cost to Idaho taxpayers. It’s just one of those good-government things to get to do.”
The move follows decisions by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature this year to pay off nearly all of Idaho’s existing bonded indebtedness early while the state is flush, saving an estimated $60 million in interest costs.
State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth’s Credit Rating Enhancement Committee approved the move last week.
Little said in a statement, “This move is about good government and prudent management of taxpayer dollars. Given the uncertain economic times, we must minimize state borrowing and limit the amount of general fund that is committed to interest payments on loans.”
Idaho has gone to the bond market for TANs each year since 1982, with just these two exceptions.
CRAPO, FULCHER VOTED AGAINST UKRAINE AID
Idaho’s two U.S. senators split last week in the overwhelmingly bipartisan vote to approve the latest $40 billion aid package for Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion. The Senate approved the aid package on an 86-11 vote. GOP Sen. Jim Risch, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voted in favor. GOP Sen. Mike Crapo, who serves on the Senate Finance Committee and is up for reelection this year, voted against it.
Crapo cited the impending vote as one of the reasons he canceled a scheduled flight back to Idaho to join fellow Idaho Republicans at an election night watch party, saying it was one of a series of “critical” votes he couldn’t risk missing.
On election night, speaking around iffy cell-phone reception, Crapo told the Idaho Press, “I had flights all scheduled to be out there, but we’ve got a series of critical votes that I couldn’t miss. We’ve got votes on the Ukraine package, and on a number of critical nominations, what I consider to be very bad nominations that the president has made.”
“I very much support Ukraine and want the United States to assist it,” he said, “but I also have made it very clear that we’ve had nearly $2 trillion dollars of debt-financed spending.” Crapo said he thought the aid package was too big, and also contained too many extraneous items not related to Ukraine. In a statement later that night, he said, “Providing assistance to Ukraine is a matter of both long-term national and economic security. However, any further spending must be offset.”
Risch, after voting for the bill, said, “The message this sends is that the United States is committed, that we are going to stand with any country that is a democracy when there is an autocracy that attempts to overrun it. Ronald Reagan spent eight years bringing down the Soviet Union and freeing the countries in its orbit. We are not going to abandon the effort he made. We are all in.”
The House had passed the bill, which includes military and humanitarian aid, on Tuesday night on a 368-57 vote. Idaho 1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher was among the “no” votes in the House, while Idaho 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson voted in favor.
WHY IDAHO GOP SUED BCRCC, BUT NOT KCRCC…
The Idaho Republican Party sued the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee last week and won, over the BCRCC’s endorsement and contributions to its favored far-right candidates in the GOP primary and its mailing of flyers characterizing its picks as the official Republican Party choices. The Kootenai County Republican Central Committee engaged in similar activities, but state GOP Chairman Tom Luna said there were key differences.
“Bonneville’s own bylaws specifically said that they would not take a position in primaries,” Luna explained. “Kootenai County’s bylaws do not say that.” The Bonneville group then revoked the bylaw in question, but Luna said it had already violated it.
Luna said there were other key differences as well, including that the BCRCC donated funds to a federal candidate, congressional hopeful Bryan Smith, and endorsed him in its flyer without complying with Federal Election Commission rules requiring a specific “paid for by” line in the flyer. That implicated the state Republican Party, which has legal liability for the actions of its county subdivisions in federal election contests, in potential FEC violations, Luna said. The KCRCC’s comparable flyers also didn’t claim they represented the position of the Idaho Republican Party as a whole, he said.
“Kootenai County did not give money to a federal candidate, but Bonneville did,” Luna said. “So it’s all kind of in the weeds, if you will, but there’s rules and laws that Kootenai County followed, there’s rules and laws that Bonneville didn’t.”