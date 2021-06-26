BOISE — As the arguments in the lawsuit challenging Idaho’s restrictive new voter initiative law as unconstitutional approach at the Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday, the latest court filings in the case focus on another issue: Statistics.
Reclaim Idaho, the citizens group that sponsored the successful Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018, and the Committee to Preserve and Protect the Idaho Constitution, a committee of lawyers, are challenging the new law, SB 1110, saying its requirement that signatures be collected from 6% of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts for a measure to qualify for the ballot effectively nullifies the Idaho Constitution’s right to initiative and referendum. They argue the move up from the current 18-of-35 districts requirement to 35-of-35 makes it impossible for anyone unable to invest millions in paid signature-gatherers to get a measure qualified for the ballot.
Both the state of Idaho, which is represented by the Idaho Attorney General’s office in the case, and the Legislature, which is represented by the private law firm of Holland & Hart, are arguing that the restrictions are within the Legislature’s prerogatives. There are lots of legal issues that are being argued on both sides as well, including citations of multiple legal cases both in Idaho and elsewhere.
And then there’s this: Reclaim Idaho and the Committee submitted a declaration from Professor Joe Champion, a mathematics professor at Boise State University who is a scholar of math and statistics education with a special expertise in probability. He ran a probability analysis to demonstrate how difficult it would be to meet the new signature requirement.
Champion assumed, for his analysis, that an initiative backer was proposing a very popular measure, one with a 99% chance of reaching the 6% mark in seven districts, a 90% chance in eight districts, and a 75% chance in the other 20 districts. But even given those rosy assumptions, he calculated that the probability of meeting the 6% mark in all 35 districts was just .001, or one-tenth of one percent.
Champion cited the general multiplication principle of compounded probability, which places a compounding restriction on the chance of success when it must be achieved in all cases.
The state and the Legislature filed motions to strike Champion’s analysis from the record, arguing it was too late to submit it, but then also submitted their own declaration from a statistics expert, Professor John Stevens of Utah State University. Stevens reviewed Champion’s analysis, and concluded that it had a fundamental flaw, because it considered qualifying in each of the 35 legislative districts to be an independent event. He argued that success in each district could build on previous district successes, because backers of initiatives have up to 18 months to gather signatures.
“During that period, organizers can shift attention and resources across the state as they see fit in order to achieve ‘success’ within the different legislative districts,” Stevens wrote in his declaration.
While that time frame is the maximum for initiative petition signature gathering, the time period to qualify a referendum in Idaho is just 60 days. Stevens’ analysis also assumes volunteers can easily travel to any part of the state to target Idaho’s various far-flung legislative districts in turn, rather than focusing on the areas where they live.
Initiatives are laws proposed by voters, such as the Medicaid expansion measure. Referenda are proposals to overturn laws passed by the Legislature, such as the three 2012 measures that successfully repealed the controversial education reform proposals known as the “Luna Laws.”
The Idaho Supreme Court reserved its ruling on whether to allow the dueling statisticians’ declarations in as evidence in the case; it’ll hear arguments about that shortly before it takes up the main case on Tuesday morning.
A SAD NOTE
I was surprised to learn last week that Mark Warbis, the public information chief for the state Tax Commission, former communications director for Butch Otter both in Congress and as governor, and a longtime AP reporter, had died. Warbis was just 63.
A Navy veteran and Boise State University graduate, Warbis was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Michelle; three children; and three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Alphonsus Cancer Care Center for Patient Assistance.
NOT QUITE 'INTENTIONAL'
When a mysterious audio problem disrupted the start of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin's education indoctrination task force meeting at the state Capitol last week, task force Co-Chair Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, declared, "It is Idaho Public Television who provides this service; what you're seeing is intentional." Giddings advocated defunding the public TV system during this year's legislative session. However, Idaho Public TV doesn't control the audio in the room for meetings streamed on its "In Session" service; just their transmittal to the public. The sound system was loudly replaying what had just been said in the hearing, 90 seconds after it was said. Shortly before that stopped, I heard a woman's voice say, over the audio, "Oh, I see." That's because the task force was using Zoom for some of its speakers that day, and one was inadvertently playing the live stream, which has a 90-second delay, back into Zoom.
The "In Session" technical staff worked diligently to get the audio going again properly, which it did. So rather than some kind of sabotage, the audio glitch was simply a matter of operator error.