BOISE — It’ll be the mental health equivalent of calling 911, and it’ll go live in all 50 states on July 1, 2022.
That’s the vision for the new 988 hotline that will replace longer toll-free suicide hotline numbers across the nation, and an Idaho House committee welcomed the news, enthusiastically approving a resolution last week supporting the effort. Supporters will be back next year with proposed legislation and a funding request.
“The universal number will be a lifeline for all Idahoans who need help, regardless of where they live,” Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, told the House Health & Welfare Committee.
“All 50 states are working on the same initiative, to save lives,” Stewart Wilder, co-chair of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective, told the panel. Wilder, who lost his 17-year-old son, Cameron, to suicide in 2013, said an array of Idaho and national stakeholders are collaborating on the project; Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo co-sponsored the legislation designating the national hotline number, and former President Trump signed it into law in 2020.
Lee Flinn, executive director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, said, “Wisely, this 988 vision is built on the existing infrastructure.”
The majority of the calls to Idaho’s hotline now come in through the national suicide prevention hotline’s 800 number, 800-273-8255, she said. But the current technology routes to Idaho only those calls that come from Idaho area codes. That means Idaho gets some calls from out-of-staters who still have Idaho numbers, and some Idahoans’ calls for help are routed to states where they no longer live.
When the 988 hotline launches, it’ll include geo-location technology that will ensure that any call placed in Idaho goes to the Idaho suicide hotline. That’ll allow the callers to be routed to resources and help here in the state.
“Last month, February 2021, the hotline received nearly 1,400 calls,” Flinn reported. “That is up 30% from February of 2020.”
She said call volume has increased over the years since Idaho’s hotline was launched in 2012; it went 24/7 a couple years later with help from a state appropriation that currently makes up 30% of the Idaho hotline’s funding.
“The suicide prevention hotline is part of the crisis care system in Idaho, we are one part,” Flinn said. “We’re often an entry point into Idaho’s behavioral health care system, and that will be even more so when 988 goes live.”
Idaho’s hotline uses a crisis intervention model that helps the caller de-escalate. “Crisis intervention services are all about keeping a person safe for now,” Flinn explained. “That’s really what our work is about.”
The hotline also helps prevent unnecessary emergency calls to first responders including police and fire.
“Our youngest caller to date was 8 years old,” Flinn said. “Our oldest caller was 93 years old. … It’s an issue that affects all of us.”
In 2020, Idaho made a direct link from the state Department of Health & Welfare’s 211 CareLine to the state’s suicide prevention hotline, allowing Idahoans to access the hotline by dialing just three digits. The national 988 hotline will take that a step further.
Asked how people will get word that the new number will be 988 starting July 1, 2022, Flinn said national suicide-prevention groups and federal agencies are planning “a national marketing campaign to really raise awareness about 988, similar to what had to happen in 1968 when 911 was created.”
IDAHO GETS $39M FOR VACCINES, THANKS TO EMERGENCY ORDER
Gov. Brad Little announced last week that Idaho has been awarded $39 million from FEMA to support the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the state, and noted that Idaho wouldn't have qualified for the money without his current emergency declaration.
“Idaho’s active COVID-19 emergency declaration was critical for Idaho to receive this federal assistance for vaccination centers," the governor said in a statement. "These centers will help us administer the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Idahoans who want it, pushing us ever-closer to normalcy.”
“We are in the final lap of the pandemic fight, and the finish line is close,” Little said.
The funds will go through the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to eligible applicants to assist with the costs of vaccination efforts, and come at a 100% federal cost share; no state match is required.
State lawmakers have debated several moves aimed at ending the governor’s emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, but none have become law.
In remarks to the Idaho Press Club last week, the governor said, “The people today that are getting vaccinated where the National Guard is serving a critical role in getting vaccines out, I can’t do that if I don’t have emergency authority.”
LITTLE ON PROPERTY TAXES
During his virtual address to the Idaho Press Club, Little was asked about property tax relief efforts in the Legislature and their impact on Idaho local governments.
"We lead the nation and perhaps the world in appreciation in residential property, between some communities," the governor said. "And that is a recipe for a shift. And that’s what’s taking place out there. I talk to the legislative leadership and legislators a lot. Nothing has come together yet. But perhaps it will."