BOISE — Normally, each year, Idaho’s state treasurer borrows money in the bond market to cover the state’s short-term cash flow requirements, because state revenues for the year don’t come in on the same schedule that expenses are incurred.
Various state treasurers over the years have trumpeted the savings to the state when the process, called issuing Tax Anticipation Notes, results in a low interest rate.
But this year, Idaho will pay no interest. That’s because Gov. Brad Little and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth have decided the state won’t issue Tax Anticipation Notes for the first time since 1982. Instead, the state will leverage a portion of the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid that hasn’t yet been allocated for cash management.
So far, Idaho has allocated $450 million of the $1.25 billion, including $300 million for small-business grants. The state has until the end of December to spend the money.
Over the last five years, Idaho has paid an average of $15 million a year in interest on its Tax Anticipation Notes.
“This move is about good government and prudent management of taxpayer dollars,” Little said in a statement. “Given the uncertain economic times, we must minimize state borrowing and limit the amount of general fund that is committed to interest payments on loans.”
The move was reviewed by the Treasurer’s Credit Rating Enhancement Committee before it was finalized.
Ellsworth called it “prudent” and “a huge win for Idaho taxpayers.”
The recommendation to make this move came from Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, which is chaired by Little’s budget director, Alex Adams.
WHY WE DIDN'T JUST ISOLATE THE VULNERABLE…
State epidemiologist Christine Hahn said if the coronavirus didn’t make people so sick that they’d need emergency room visits, hospital admissions, ventilators and intensive care — or die — “We’d all be like, does it matter if there’s a cold-like illness going around and nobody’s getting super-sick and nobody’s getting in the hospital? Then it’s not that big a problem.” But that’s not the case with COVID-19, she said.
“Sweden and some other countries tried saying, ‘Oh, let’s just get everybody sick, protect the elderly, and let this disease rampage through.’ That didn’t go well, because you can’t close off communities like that,” she said. “That doesn’t work.”
As of May 27, Sweden had 4,220 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the 16th highest of the 166 nations with reported deaths. It was far ahead of Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark and Norway. It also had the sixth-highest rate of deaths per-capita, well ahead of the United States, which ranked ninth.
PRIORITIES, PRIORITIES…
When Gov. Brad Little held his weekly, hour-long call-in program with AARP Idaho last week to answer questions from citizens around the state about Idaho’s coronavirus response, he talked about the testing strategy that the state had unveiled the week before, and noted that there’d been great interest in it from the White House.
“I was going to give a report to the vice president (Mike Pence), but AARP in Idaho is more important than the vice president so I just left the vice president on the line,” Little said during the call-in. “They wanted to hear about our testing task force.”
At the end of the hourlong call-in, AARP state Director Lupe Wissel asked the governor to give everyone’s regards to Pence.