BOISE — Idaho’s state parks are due for big upgrades this year, and some already have started. At the same time, state park use is going strong, with the most popular campgrounds booking up as much as nine months in advance.
“We’ve had two years of record visitation, and we expect this year when we close the books on it to be right there again,” said Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Craig Quintana. “We’re busy. People have kind of rediscovered the outdoors and they’re visiting our corner of that.”
Visitor centers and other facilities and programs have reopened since the height of the coronavirus pandemic forced their closure in 2020. “So there are a lot of people coming to our parks, but in a very real sense they’re a lot more open and accessible than they were just two years ago,” Quintana said.
The Legislature and governor allocated a record boost in funding to the parks department this year, largely with one-time funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. As a result, the parks budget for the fiscal year that’s just starting is up by 6.9% in state general funds, but 59.9% in total funds. The parks will receive $20 million in ARPA funding for upgrades this year, with remaining years bringing the total to $45 million through 2026. Across the state park system, they’ll add 250 campsites, 25 new day use areas, and 150 either upgraded or added boat slips and docks.
The additional campsites would increase the state’s total number by 12.6%; the 25 new day use areas would be a 10% increase.
Most of the biggest projects are in the design or bidding phase now, with one major exception: Construction already is under way to replace the observatory at Bruneau Dunes State Park. “They’re tearing the heck out of that site,” Quintana said. “So there’s a lot of activity going on in close proximity to the existing dome.”
The existing observatory still is open. “The good part is most people go out to the observatory at night, and we’re not doing any construction at night,” he said. There and elsewhere, “We’re trying to maintain the visitor experience as much as we possibly can, given the practical realities of construction.”
The new and improved observatory is scheduled to open in mid-2023.
Projects across the state range from new vault toilets and water and sewer system upgrades to new campground loops, added yurts, road and bridge repairs, up to four “tree house overnighters” set for Round Lake State Park in 2023, marina upgrades and more.
“At our busiest parks, people book up to nine months in advance when the window opens,” Quintana said. “Priest Lake, Ponderosa, Round Lake, they’re booked solid.”
There may still be ways to find some sites, however. “People who are highly motivated and flexible, they can always check the reservation site. People will book something up, but then they’ll give it up. The really savvy park-goers will be on those sites and they’ll scoop those up as soon as the reservation is canceled,” Quintana said.
Among programs proving increasingly popular at the parks are Junior Ranger programs at campgrounds, which started out online during the pandemic. “A lot of people did it online; now they’re coming out in the real world,” he said.
Two-thirds of state parks are now equipped with five “Idaho Experience” backpacks each that can be checked out for the Junior Ranger program, packed full of gear including binoculars, compasses, bug nets, butterfly nets, magnifying glasses and more. Participating kids use the gear to complete a work sheet and submit it to a park ranger to earn a patch.
“You sign in at the visitor center, check it out,” Quintana said. “People have generally been wonderful. We have not had much to speak of in the way of breakage or equipment wandering away.”
The park system still is analyzing the impact of HB 93, the 2021 law sponsored by Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, to double park fees for out-of-state residents at five of the most popular parks. Overnight camping fees have been doubled for those users at Farragut, Henry’s Lake, Ponderosa, Priest and Round Lake state parks, and entrance fees were doubled at Bear Lake, Farragut, Hells Gate, Priest Lake and Round Lake.
“We have had a lot of feedback from some of our out-of-state guests,” Quintana said. “They have the sticker shock, and as you can imagine, they’re not terribly positive about that. So what we have been seeing is some of the out-of-state visitors, some aren’t coming, but others seem to have shortened their trip a little bit,” staying for three days vs. a week, for example.
“The thinking behind the bill was if fewer out-of-staters came, would Idahoans rush in to fill that gap,” Quintana said. “We can’t discern that. … It seems like it’s kind of a mixed bag. For every Oregonian or Washingtonian who cancels, that space is just as likely to be filled up by another out-of-stater as it is another Idahoan. So we haven’t seen any kind of strong trend jump out at this point.”
TAX REBATE NUMBERS
So far, Idaho has sent out 645,171 income tax rebates totaling $219,760,676, the Idaho State Tax Commission reports. Of those, 345,108 – more than half – have been for the minimum amount, which is $75 per person; that’s $300 for a family of four.
Those figures are as of last week; rebates still are going out. Total rebates are set to come to $350 million, as part of the $600 million income tax cut package lawmakers and the governor passed this year for individual and corporate income taxpayers. It also includes permanently lowering tax rates.
The median one-time rebate amount, per tax return, is $175 so far; the average is $340. Tax Commission spokesperson Julie Eavenson reports that 349 rebates have gone out for more than $10,000 apiece; the agency declined to disclose the top rebate amount, saying it could indirectly identify the taxpayer who received it; information in specific tax returns is confidential.
The rebates are for anyone who filed Idaho income tax returns in both 2020 and 2021; they’re calculated on the basis of the 2020 return, at either 12% of state income tax paid or $75 per person, whichever is higher.