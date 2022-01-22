BOISE — Results from the latest Boise State University Public Policy Survey were released on Friday, and as usual, there’s plenty there to ponder. Among the data points: 68.3% of Idahoans favor state funding for full-day kindergarten.
“Support was over 60% for all party identifications, showing that there is strong support for full-day kindergarten in Idaho,” said Matthew May, research scholar and director of survey research for Boise State University’s School of Public Service.
That’s a front-burner issue in the Idaho Legislature this session, with Gov. Brad Little, state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, and the state Board of Education all advocating for it, along with a bipartisan array of state lawmakers.
Little has proposed a $47 million a year boost in literacy funds to Idaho school districts — enough to pay for funding full-day kindergarten statewide if 80% of families decide to enroll their kids. Kindergarten, whether full- or half-day, remains optional in Idaho. Under the governor’s proposal, school districts would decide whether to spend the money on full-day kindergarten or other district priorities for boosting reading in kindergarten through third grade.
Most Idaho school districts already offer full-day kindergarten in at least some of their schools, but because the state provides funding only for half-day, they use a patchwork of funding sources ranging from charging tuition to parents to asking voters to approve supplemental property tax levies.
Lawmakers will take up the governor’s proposal when they set the public schools budget; budget-setting is scheduled to start Feb. 18.
Here are some of the other data points from the new survey:
When asked which type of tax should be reduced in Idaho, the plurality of respondents to the statewide survey picked property tax at 37.7%, but that was closely followed by income tax at 37.4%. “So those were more or less statistically tied,” May said. He spoke at a press conference at the state Capitol on Friday where the survey results were released.
The survey queried 1,000 Idahoans in November and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.
When survey respondents were asked how Idaho should spend its record state surplus, the largest chunk, at 26.3%, said increasing teachers’ pay, followed by 24% who chose tax relief for Idahoans, and 23.1% who chose workforce and affordable housing.
Another data point: The survey found that 39.5% identified themselves as independents; 37.4% as Republicans; and 13.6% as Democrats.
Also, Idahoans responding to the survey said they believe the fast-growing state is growing too fast. The percentage taking that position: 71.3%. It was even higher in some counties, with Kootenai County coming in at 83%, and Canyon County at 85%.
One result that’s remained virtually unchanged throughout the survey’s long history — it’s in its 7th year in its current form, but before that stretched back for more than two decades — is the top priority Idahoans have for their state Legislature. As always, education ranked No. 1.
Respondents were asked to rate topics on a scale of 1-10, with 10 the highest priority; the results show the percent of respondents who scored that topic at 8, 9, or 10.
Education came in first at 70.7%. Jobs and the economy followed with 62.4%; health care, 58.1%; housing, 56.9%; environment, 50.1%; taxes, 45.1%; and transportation, 35.6%.
May said that order was unchanged from last year, though housing saw the biggest increase, going up 8 percentage points.
BSU’s School of Public Service plans to create an interactive dashboard on its website to allow people to sort through, examine and slice and dice all the results from this year’s survey, May said. “Understanding the attitudes of Idahoans can help inform policy makers regarding the interests and concerns of their constituencies as they deliberate the issues of 2022 and beyond,” the survey summary stated.
You can see the full survey results online at www.boisestate.edu/sps/2022-idaho-public-policy-survey/
BATT ENDORSES MCGRANE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE
Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt has endorsed Phil McGrane in the three-way GOP primary race for Idaho Secretary of State, which is significant in part because before Batt became governor in 1994, he was the state GOP chairman who helped engineer the sweeping Republican victories that led to supermajority GOP control across the state. Prior to Batt’s election as Idaho governor in 1994, Democrats had held the Idaho governor’s office for 24 years, from 1971 to 1993. Since Batt’s election in 1994, only Republicans have served as Idaho governor — and now only Republicans serve in every statewide office in Idaho and every seat in the congressional delegation.
McGrane, the current Ada County clerk, is facing state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, in the GOP primary for secretary of state. No Democratic candidate has yet stepped forward. McGrane’s campaign chairman is former longtime Idaho GOP Secretary of State Ben Ysursa.
“I’m impressed by Phil McGrane,” Batt said in a statement from the campaign. “Phil is the best choice to oversee elections in Idaho and gives me a lot of confidence for the future of our state.”
McGrane said, “I’m proud to have the support of someone like Gov. Batt, who is respected across the state as a leader of integrity and hard work. His example of honorable leadership is something I’ll strive for in the Secretary of State’s Office.”
Batt, now 94, stepped down as governor after a single four-year term, citing his age (then 71) and making way for then-U.S. Sen. Dirk Kempthorne to run for and win the post.
Batt is the author of three books, including his latest, “Lucky: The Wit and Wisdom of Governor Phil Batt,” published in April of 2021.