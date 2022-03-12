BOISE — Bills were flying so fast in the House last week that there came a time when measures just introduced in committee that morning were being voted on by the full House in the afternoon.
Among them: HB 707, which sponsor Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, described to the House as "a cleanup bill from the Secretary of State's office."
The bill passed unanimously, 61-0, with no debate. But it appears to have a major flaw that also was present in another much larger, earlier election bill from Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, that ended up getting pulled back, in part to fix that problem. It has to do with voters' residence addresses, rather than their mailing addresses.
HB 707, presented to the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning by Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, would require that when Idahoans register to vote electronically, the notice confirming their registration be sent to them by first-class, non-forwardable mail to their residence address, rather than allowing the option for it to go by email at the voter's preference, as under current law. And if the notice is returned as undeliverable, the voter would be removed from the voting rolls.
On Moon's earlier bill, the Kootenai County elections director testified to the same committee that the entire town of Spirit Lake in his county has no residential mail delivery, requiring residents there to rely on post office boxes. Therefore, provisions in Moon's bill could have disenfranchised those voters. Under HB 707, the same issue arises, and many areas in Idaho don't have residential mail delivery.
No one had pointed this out; there hadn't been time.
Hours later, I spoke with Hancock about the bill, and he maintained that while the "nonforwardable first class mail" line in the bill immediately follows reference to the "name and residence of the elector and the name or number of the precinct in which the elector resides," he believes the bill is "non-specific" enough that it could allow for mail to a post office box.
"If the person's name isn't associated with it, they would bounce it back," he said. So if, say, one family member took out the P.O. box 30 years earlier, and that family member's 18-year-old child registered to vote electronically, they might be removed from the voting rolls, "if they had a different last name," Hancock said.
"Theoretically, anything is possible," he said.
House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, said the rush came because "we are trying to be true to our deadlines that we've imposed upon ourselves." This year, legislative leaders have been pushing hard to enforce a March 7 bill transmittal deadline, which is supposed to be the last day to transmit bills from one house to another.
That had already passed a day earlier, however. "We're trying to get as close to that as possible," Monks said. "That would be an example of us trying to meet our deadlines so we can be done and get the people's business done."
He added, "It is a long process between here and the end of the road. The concern now I'm certain will be front and center if it even gets a hearing across the way."
HOUSE KILLS SNRA RESOLUTION
The Idaho House last week killed a Senate-passed concurrent resolution recognizing and celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Act, after Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, objected to a line in the resolution she said she believed opened the door to supporting additional land-use designations in the state, and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, warned darkly, “These little resolutions have agendas behind them many times.”
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, told the House, “The Sawtooth National Recreation Area is an absolute treasure. We’re lucky to have it, and I’m lucky to have had it in my backyard as I grew up.”
The SNRA, he noted, includes 700 miles of trails, 40 10,000-foot peaks and more than 300 high-mountain lakes. Established in 1972, it “contributes significantly towards the economies of our rural communities in the area,” and contains the headwaters of the Salmon, Boise, Payette and Wood rivers. “Camping, hiking, backpacking, hunting, fishing, boating, rafting, cycling and photography are but a few of the pursuits recreationalists participate in in the area,” Burns said.
He responded to Boyle’s concerns, noting that he’d discussed them with her, and said the line in question was calling for federal authorities to always consult with Idahoans before making changes to designations in the state. It says, "BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that as land management agencies consider changes to future public land designations, those changes should be considered only through a transparent process that includes input from Idahoans, including those most impacted by new designations."
Responding to Scott, he said, “I would agree that there may be agendas in some of the resolutions that this body puts forward, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.”
The resolution, SCR 117, died on an 18-51 vote. The Senate had passed it Feb. 23 on a voice vote.
WATERCOLORS CREATE POOL OF CAPITOL CALM
There's a pool of calm amid the turbulence in the state Capitol, with the annual Idaho Watercolor Society art show now in progress in the 4th floor rotunda. It’s the 38th annual show, featuring an array of watercolor art on different themes; viewers can vote for their pick for the “Viewer’s Choice Award.” It’s an atmosphere quite different from that a few floors down, which last Monday featured a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee during which Nampa resident Del Chappell said he didn’t believe there’s really a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and speculated that the media is pushing a hoax ala COVID.
Chappell also told the committee he’s concerned that the feed on his favorite news source, RT, formerly "Russia Today," the Russian-government-funded English language news outlet, has been disrupted. Chappell said he thinks the invasion looks like reality TV. “I don’t believe what’s happening is really happening,” he told the lawmakers.
The committee was hearing a bipartisan resolution, HCR 41, from Reps. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, and John Gannon, D-Boise, calling for the state’s endowment fund to divest from any Russian investments, which Skaug reported the fund is already in the process of doing.
A woman from Ukraine, Iryna Stenersen, testified in favor of HCR 41, telling the lawmakers with emotion, “It’s not reality show on TV, it’s reality life.”
Skaug, who said he has a son-in-law who is Ukrainian and has been in touch with family there, said, “We have a man here in this room, his father was killed by a bomb last week. … What’s really happening is the slaughter of innocents.”
HCR 41 passed the committee unanimously.