BOISE — Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, has repeatedly objected to waiving the requirement for full reading of bills in the House in recent days, forcing House clerks to read the full text of the bills, including long tables of numbers, regardless of their length. At one point last week, the clerks had to trade off to keep their voices as they continued reading.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, said, “It does seem a little ridiculous. Time is money here, and we are wasting taxpayer dollars. This is silly."
Any member may object to the unanimous consent required to waive full reading of bills; it’s a move typically used in the past only when a minority of lawmakers has reached an impasse with leadership, to bring the business of the House to a halt and force House leaders to address its concerns, or when a member finds the wording of a bill particularly notable and wants to draw attention to it. On Wednesday, Scott or one of her House allies forced the full reading of close to half a dozen bills, including some that then drew no debate and quickly passed, but things kept moving.
Before the House adjourned shortly before 5 p.m., Troy requested permission to address the House; there was an objection, so she moved that she be granted that privilege. Her motion passed, 60-4, with just Reps. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Ron Nate, R-Rexburg; Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; and Greg Ferch, R-Boise, objecting.
Troy then told the House, “I’ve always known that time is money, and our time here is expensive. It’s $24,000 a day for the entire Legislature to be here. So since 2/3 of the membership is here in the House, that’s $16,000 for the House to be in session. If it’s an eight-hour day, it’s $2,000 an hour or $33 a minute. And according to my handy dandy timer on my phone, we spent about 35 minutes reading bills.”
That would come to an $1,155 cost to taxpayers just that day.
“While I know that’s constitutional, we have had a tradition here where the members of the bodies read the bills ourselves before we get to the floor,” she said, “and I would urge the body to consider how much this is costing Idaho’s taxpayers to be reading these bills that we have every opportunity to read before we get to the floor.”
Scott forced several more bills to be read in full on Friday.
MCGEACHIN GETS DUBIOUS DISTINCTION
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has received a dubious distinction: She’s been named the winner of the annual “Black Hole Award” by the national Society of Professional Journalists for her fight against releasing public records from her education task force and for pushing back against media outlets for taking legal action to gain access to the records. “The Black Hole Award is bestowed annually upon government institutions or agencies for acts of outright contempt of the public’s right to know,” SPJ said in a news release. “The recipient is announced during Sunshine Week each year.”
Sunshine Week was last week; it’s a national initiative launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors, now called the News Leaders Association, to celebrate access to public information.
McGeachin’s refusal to release records of public comments submitted to her task force prompted a lawsuit from the Idaho Press Club, which not only won in court, but saw McGeachin fined for a “bad faith” violation of the Idaho Public Records Act, ordered to the release the records, and ordered to pay the Press Club’s attorney fees. The Press Club sued on behalf of its members, journalists with the Idaho Capital Sun, the Idaho Statesman and Idaho Education News whose public records requests were denied by McGeachin.
Once the records were released, they showed the nearly 3,600 public comments overwhelmingly opposed McGeachin’s task force, which sought to “examine indoctrination in Idaho education based on critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism,” something McGeachin called “one of the most significant threats facing our society today.”
In the interest of disclosure, it should be noted that I am the current president of the Idaho Press Club, an association of working journalists in all media across the state of Idaho with more than 200 members, and a member of the club’s First Amendment Committee.
SPJ reported that previous recipients of the award include Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, former President Trump and his administration, and the Connecticut State Police.
SPJ, established in 1909, is the oldest organization representing journalists in the United States. It has roughly 6,000 members; its mission focuses on the “perpetuation of a free press as the cornerstone of our nation and our liberty.”
LOCAL BRIDGE UPGRADES COMING
Gov. Brad Little on Thursday announced that he's signed into law legislation to route $200 million in state surplus funds into transportation projects, a move aimed at eliminating a big chunk of Idaho's backlog in local bridge maintenance. The bill, SB 1359, passed the Senate unanimously but drew substantial GOP opposition in the House, passing there on a 44-25 vote with all opposition coming from House Republicans, including nine from the Treasure Valley.
The bill is a supplemental appropriation from the state general fund, allowing the projects to start within the current budget year. Idaho's state fiscal year starts July 1.
“We are taking advantage of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fully fund known transportation needs — to maintain our roads and bridges permanently — with no new taxes,” Little said in a statement.
SB 1359 includes $200 million for local bridges, $6 million for airports, $8 million for rail, $18 million to pay off debt for bonded road projects, $10 million for safe pedestrian crossings, and $10 million to build out a road at the Port of Lewiston.