BOISE — When the dust settled after the May 17 primary election, a stunning 11 members of the 20-member Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, the powerful joint committee that sets state agency budgets, weren’t due to be back come January.
That’s not all because of the election results. Three JFAC members, including the House co-chair and vice chair, already were planning to retire. A fourth, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, left the Legislature to run unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor.
But instead of a four-member shift, seven primary election losses, all in the GOP primary, mean a majority of JFAC will turn over in 2023, and that’s having implications for everything from the summer legislative schedule to the race for speaker of the House.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, is a former JFAC vice-chair who takes a lead role in crafting the huge K-12 public schools budget each year. She ran for speaker unsuccessfully in 2020 and lost her vice-chairmanship as a result. But she’s now the most-senior member of the House half of JFAC. She also had been widely expected to run for speaker again — and the speaker’s seat will be open next year because current Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, is running for lieutenant governor instead, and won the GOP primary.
“People are reaching out to me and expressing interest in me being JFAC co-chair, and learning about the committee and what we do, and I’m enjoying those conversations that I’m having with both veterans and freshmen alike,” Horman said in an interview. “At this point, I am just telling people I am considering running for speaker again, but also would love to be JFAC co-chair.”
Meanwhile, House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, announced a week ago on “Idaho Reports” on Idaho Public Television that he’s running for speaker.
Current House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, who’s been in the No. 2 leadership spot since 2008, confirmed to the Idaho Press late last week that he, too, is running for speaker.
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who also ran unsuccessfully for speaker in the past and currently chairs the House State Affairs Committee, said he hasn’t yet decided whether to run for speaker. “I have had several people ask me … and I am praying about it,” he said by text.
The state of flux on JFAC also has impacted the Legislature’s summer interim schedule; the joint committee had been scheduled to hold a summer tour in north-central Idaho June 7-10, starting with a bus trip up from Boise and including three days of meetings and discussions, including visits to the University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College, the Lewiston state veterans home, juvenile corrections and prison facilities, the Port of Lewiston, Dworshak Dam, State Hospital North, Hells Gate State Park and more.
JFAC usually holds interim meetings and tours in the spring and fall, but hasn’t done so for two years due to the pandemic. Outgoing House Co-Chair Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, said, “We used to always schedule those to go to different parts of the state, talk to agencies, get prepared for their budgets.”
That includes receiving reports on funding the joint committee already has allocated, and meeting with agencies about proposed funding plans.
But organizing efforts for the trip kept running up against members’ vacation plans and other conflicts, and those only increased as more and more members found out they weren’t returning. “There’s going to be huge turnover in JFAC,” Youngblood said.
Both he and House JFAC Vice Chair Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, are retiring from the Legislature after this year; late last week, the University of Idaho announced that it’s hiring Troy as its governmental affairs chief and she’ll start the new post July 1, replacing former state Sen. Joe Stegner, who’s retiring after more than 10 years in the post. Troy plans to name a substitute to complete her House term, which runs through the end of the year.
Senate Co-Chair Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, and Vice Chair Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, both were defeated in the GOP primary.
“It’s a huge turnover,” Youngblood reiterated. “They’re just going to have to rely on whatever senior members we have left.”
He noted that Horman, as the most-senior continuing House member on the panel, is a “natural candidate for chair.”
Rather than the spring tour to north-central Idaho, Youngblood and Legislative Budget Director Keith Bybee said the joint committee is now looking at organizing an interim meeting in the fall. Youngblood said he’s been meeting with several other lawmakers on plans for big new wastewater and drinking water upgrade funding that JFAC appropriated to the state Department of Environmental Quality this year; that was among the topics to be explored at the canceled meeting, but less formal, smaller working meetings on it will continue, he said.
“We’ll just keep moving forward. It will be a challenge,” Youngblood said. “It just wasn’t feasible for us to go on this trip.”
Horman compared it to her first year on the joint committee, when several freshmen were appointed to the key panel. However, she also noted that at least two former JFAC members who won primary races could potentially be returning to the panel, and both have some seniority: Former Reps. Steve Miller, R-Fairfield; and Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.
“Steve Miller had six years of service on JFAC,” Horman said. “He was a hard worker, and great with education budgets.” And Raybould served two years on the joint committee, during which she won respect as an engaged, detail-oriented panel member.
Agenbroad said, “We know that there’s going to be big committee turnover, but we don’t know what the new committee’s even going to look like. So from my standpoint as co-chair, it’s my commitment to leave anything I get involved in, I want to leave it better than I found it.”
“We lose a lot of institutional knowledge,” he said. “The Legislature has two constitutional duties: Fund education, and set a balanced budget.”
MORRISON SWITCHES TO CRAPO’S OFFICE
Marissa Morrison, who has been Gov. Brad Little’s press secretary since he first was elected in 2018, started a new position as press secretary for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo in his Boise office last week, replacing longtime Crapo press spokesman Lindsay Nothern, who retired.
Morrison, like Nothern, will be based in Crapo’s Boise office.
Prior to joining Little’s staff, Morrison, a Pocatello native, was a broadcast journalist with KIVI Six on Your Side in Nampa and KPVI News 6 in Pocatello. She holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and electronic media studies from Gonzaga University.
HARDY JOINS LITTLE’S OFFICE
Also last week, Little’s new press secretary, former KIVI-TV reporter Madison Hardy, started her new job, replacing Morrison.
Emily Callihan, Little’s communications director, said Hardy was selected from among more than a dozen applicants for the position. A University of Idaho graduate in broadcast journalism and digital media, she worked as a reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press prior to joining KIVI-TV in January as a multimedia journalist for Idaho News 6. Hardy also served as a McClure Center intern covering the Idaho Legislature while she was a UI student in 2020, “so she covered Statehouse politics during the pandemic,” Callihan said.