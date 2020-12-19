BOISE — Though four amicus briefs backed by Idaho Republicans were publicly announced in the Texas v. Pennsylvania lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election result in four battleground states, only two of them actually got filed.
One was a brief backed by 126 members of Congress including Idaho GOP Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher. The other was one backed by Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and a group of GOP state lawmakers from Idaho, Alaska and Arizona.
I was a little confused when Gov. Brad Little announced on Dec. 10 that he would be filing an amicus brief, or friend-of-the-court brief, in the case. I wasn’t clear on whether Little was signing on to the amicus brief that had been announced just hours earlier by McGeachin and Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; whether he was signing on to something being prepared by the Idaho Republican Party; or whether his office was drafting its own.
“Governor Brad Little announced today he proudly stands with the Idaho Republican Party in supporting Texas in its efforts to ensure American's elections meet the highest standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution, and he will file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit,” the governor’s news release said.
The same day, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said he wouldn’t file an amicus brief on behalf of the state, because the lawsuit threatened state sovereignty, something Idahoans treasure.
It turned out not to matter, because the next day, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously threw out the Texas case, ruling that Texas had no standing to challenge election results in other states.
In an effort to figure this out, the same day that Little and McGeachin announced their amicus briefs, I filed a public records request for all drafts of the governor’s amicus brief and emails regarding it. The next morning, I received just one document: An email from the governor’s in-house attorney, Brian Wonderlich, on Dec. 11 to Communications Director Emily Callihan and Chief of Staff Zach Hauge, entitled “Talking Points.”
It said, in full, “I chose to file an amicus brief in this case to ensure America’s elections meet the highest standards and expectations of the U.S. Constitution. Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, and we expect the same of other states. Protecting the sanctity of the voting process is paramount to ensuring a strong democratic process, and our citizens deserve the confidence that their vote counts. We are moving ahead with preparing our arguments and brief.”
The governor’s Dec. 10 announcement that he’d file an amicus brief in the case came out exactly four and a half hours after McGeachin and Scott sent out their own news release saying they had joined with other lawmakers to file such a brief. That brief was duly filed and appeared on the U.S. Supreme Court’s docket website.
When I asked Little’s office whether the governor was signing on to McGeachin’s amicus brief, signing on to one from the Idaho GOP, or preparing his own, the response was: “We are moving ahead with preparing our arguments and brief, but the exact legal strategy has not been determined at this point.”
I asked Tyler Kelly, spokesman for the Idaho Republican Party, which had announced on Dec. 9 that it would file an amicus brief in the case. He said, “We did not sign onto one, we did our own. … We didn’t have it done in time.” The party’s general counsel was working with a team of other lawyers on it, Kelly said. “We were leading the charge. So there were a few others that were going to sign on,” he said, but he said he didn’t know exactly who.
Kelly said he wouldn’t have been surprised if there were other amicus briefs being prepared as well in Idaho. “It was a pretty big deal in Republican circles,” he said.
Richard Seamon, a University of Idaho law professor who was acting in his own personal capacity, separate from his university position, was the Idaho attorney named on the McGeachin brief; he said he worked with several Sandpoint lawyers and an Arizona firm on it.
“Mostly, the amicus brief that I participated in preparing was trying to bring to the court a legal argument that we thought was actually a stronger one than Texas had offered,” Seamon said, noting that he had an “academic” interest in the arguments.
The brief focused on a constitutional clause that requires the United States to guarantee the states a “republican form of government,” a clause that’s nicknamed “the guarantee clause,” Seamon explained. “It’s a very esoteric, pretty exotic clause. It was a different legal theory from what Texas was advancing.”
Seamon said he knew the chances of success were low. “I think everyone sort of understood that, I think the attorneys did from the very beginning,” he said. “I think as one news outlet called it, it was a pretty audacious move. A lot kind of … ultimately depends on how much credibility one gives to the allegations of problems with the election. … I felt like they were substantial enough that there was a worthwhile effort.”
The Texas lawsuit focused on arguments that election problems in the four states violated equal protection and another obscure constitutional clause giving state legislatures the power to choose presidential electors, Seamon explained. All states have chosen to have their electors chosen through popular election.
Seamon said Wasden’s point about state sovereignty was “an understandable concern, and indeed the court … ultimately threw out Texas’ suit for lack of standing. I think it reflects that same concern. … It’s entirely legitimate.”
“That’s kind of one of the reasons I joined in this amicus brief,” he said, “was because I think the argument we were trying to make was a little more relevant to … what stake does one state have in the way a different state chooses the president.”
He added, “I have nothing but respect for General Wasden. I totally understand his concern, it’s a very legitimate one, no question about it.”