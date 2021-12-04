BOISE — Three lawsuits have now been filed to challenge the new legislative redistricting plan drawn by a citizens commission, but none have taken on the new congressional district plan.
“I think it’s fascinating that they’re only challenging the state (legislative) plan, and not the congressional plan,” said University of Idaho law professor Benjamin Cover, who studies redistricting, “because I think there’s a serious question” about the new congressional plan.
It has to do with the interplay between federal law and state law, he said. “Federal law trumps state law,” he said. “But federal law says there’s a federal goal, which is population equality. And you’ve got to get really close to it, but you can have small deviations from it if you have a good state reason.”
The U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantee — the one person, one vote principle — was cited by the commission in opting for a plan that splits Ada County roughly in half to create Idaho’s two congressional districts, following a pattern that’s been adhered to now for five decades and that the commission said would be the least disruptive approach. That plan achieved an equal population, exactly, in the two districts, according to the latest U.S. Census figures.
But the commission was split 4-2 in favor of that plan, with the minority favoring a different proposal that didn’t split any counties, and still achieved a close-to-even split by population, with just a 102-person difference between the districts. That was just a 0.01% deviation in population.
“Under the applicable federal constitutional precedent, for congressional plans, you’re supposed to try to get as close as you can to perfect equality,” Cover said. “But courts have over and over approved plans with very small deviations that are justified by the … good-faith, consistent application of legitimate districting criteria.”
“And one of the specific criteria that the U.S. Supreme Court has identified as legitimate,” he said, “is preserving county boundaries.”
In a 2012 case, Tennant v. Jefferson County Commission, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal district court decision that had invalidated a West Virginia congressional redistricting plan that had a 0.79% population variation between districts, or about 4,900 people, but didn’t split counties. The court decision said, “If a state wishes to maintain whole counties, it will inevitably have population variations between districts reflecting the fact that its districts are composed of unevenly populated counties.”
Quoting from a 1983 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Karcher v. Daggett, the court wrote, “We are willing to defer to such state legislative policies, so long as they are consistent with constitutional norms, even if they require small differences in the population of congressional districts.”
When Idaho’s citizen commission voted on the congressional plan, the two-commissioner minority called for considering plan C-36, “or something like it,” instead of the adopted plan, C-3. Plan C-36 was among an array of publicly submitted proposed districts maps; it was submitted by former Democratic state Sen. Branden Durst.
Plan C-36 divided the state between north and south, with Ada County, as a whole, joining Boise, Blaine, Custer and Clark counties in the northern District 1; and Canyon County, as a whole, joining Washington, Payette, Owyhee and Elmore counties in the southern District 2 along with southeastern Idaho.
Plan C-3 keeps the current division between the two districts, just moving the dividing line to the west in Ada County to include most of Boise in District 2, while Eagle, Star and Meridian fall into District 1. That adjusts for population changes over the past decade, equalizing the populations of the two districts.
“I think an argument could be made, when it comes to the congressional plan, the commission faced a choice,” Cover said. “One split no counties and had a small deviation. … They chose to split Ada County to achieve perfect equality rather than preserving every county by a very small deviation.”
Both the Idaho Constitution and Idaho state law require avoiding county splits when drawing new districts. Cover said the state Constitution doesn’t govern congressional districts — but state laws do.
“Everyone agrees that federal law trumps state law,” he said. “But federal law takes state law into account, and state law takes federal law into account.”
If a congressional district plan meets the federal requirement — sufficiently equal population — then the next consideration is what state law requires, he said.
“The key federal interest is population equality, and the key state interest at issue here is county preservation,” Cover said. “Federal constitutional law, the U.S. Supreme Court, has said you don’t have to hit a bullseye every time and get zero population deviation. You don’t need perfect equality. We want you to get really close to it, and we want you to have good arguments … but one of the things that can justify small deviations is your own state interest in things like county preservation.”
“And then state law says: Comply with the federal interest, do what you have to do on the federal Constitution, but then try to achieve the state interest as much as you can.”
In its final report, the redistricting commission wrote, “Because Idaho has an even‐numbered population, and because there are only two congressional districts, it is mathematically possible to achieve precise numeric equality between the districts. To achieve such equality, Ada County, the state’s most populous county, must be split. This conforms to how the state has divided its congressional districts since 1971, and the Commission also finds that maintaining the traditional division of Ada County would be less disruptive and confusing to voters than the creation of entirely new districts.”
YSURSA TO CHAIR MCGRANE CAMPAIGN
Former longtime Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa will chair the campaign of Phil McGrane, the current elected Ada County clerk who’s running for secretary of state next year. McGrane faces a crowded GOP primary, with other already-announced candidates including current Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck; state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene; and state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; no Democratic candidates have as yet announced.
A Republican who served three terms as Idaho’s secretary of state, Ysursa previously served as chief deputy secretary of state for 28 years under his predecessor, longtime Secretary of State Pete Cenarrusa.
“Ben Ysursa set the standard for fairness and openness in government,” McGrane said in a statement. “I’m proud to have his support leading our efforts. As chairman of the campaign, Ben Ysursa will help continue to build the Republican organization throughout the state.”
Ysursa said, “Now more than ever people are paying attention to the elections process across this country. We must elect leaders to office who possess the knowledge, experience, and foresight to maintain fair and balanced elections.” Ysursa noted McGrane’s success in bringing new technology and innovation to Ada County elections, aimed at safety and security. “These same types of innovations need to be brought to every county in the state,” he said.
OPIOID SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT
Idaho and participating local governments have reached an agreement on how to allocate up to $119 million in opioid settlement funds from two national legal settlements, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Gov. Brad Little announced last week. Under the agreement, 40% of the money will go directly to participating counties and cities; 20% to regional public health districts; and 40% to a state-directed fund to be appropriated by the Idaho Legislature based on recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council.
The money must be spent on opioid treatment programs. The agreed-upon funding split will apply to two already-reached legal settlements, plus future opioid settlements, including pending bankruptcy proceedings involving Purdue Pharma L.P. and Mallinckrodt PLC.
Of 68 eligible counties and cities, 40 have signed on to participate, as have all seven health districts.