GARDEN CITY — The first full meeting of the Ada County Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee on Wednesday laid out some ground rules for the group while also underlining the vast amount of information the committee must go through before it makes its recommendations.
The meeting was the first of four the committee will have about Ada County's property in the middle of Garden City.
The 240-acre Expo Idaho property is home to a multitude of uses and buildings, including the now-defunct 63-acre horse track, the Expo Idaho buildings and event centers, Lady Bird Park, a RV park and the Boise Hawks baseball park. The site may be best known as the home of the Ada County and Western Idaho fairs, but it also hosts trade shows, livestock roundups, auctions and more. Les Bois Park, formerly Idaho’s largest horse-racing venue, closed in 2016.
The committee asked about the flooding potential from the Boise River, suggested a number of other groups that needed to be looped in on Expo Idaho's future uses and pressed for more financial information on the fairgrounds.
Committee members suggested including the Idaho Transportation Department, sports community members, neighborhood associations, Whitewater Park representatives, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, wildlife experts and other potential experts on water and soil quality in the discussion.
Bob Batista, the director of Expo Idaho, broke down the importance of the Western Idaho Fair for the economic health of Expo Idaho.
"We have probably a million people that touch this ground each year," Batista said, a quarter of whom come specifically for the Western Idaho Fair.
Batista noted the net profit of the fair averaged $1.15 million per year and called it one of the most "prestigious and profitable fairs in the Northwest."
Moving the fair was brought up again as a potential option again. Committee member Kent Rock, a financial adviser, asked if the fair and fairgrounds could be moved and, if so, what other communities who had moved their fairs had done in the past.
"This fair has moved three times in its history," Rock said. "Other communities must have done some of this."
L. Sheldon Barker, a retired civil engineer who sits on the committee, said the difficulty of the move should be considered.
"If we were to go radical and move stuff, how hard would that be?" Barker said.
Ellen Campfield Nelson, a professional facilitator with Anchorage, Alaska-based Agnew::Beck Consulting who will be working with the committee over the next two months, said the group would have a "more refined process" as the meetings continued.
Ada County's Development Services asked members of the public to write their hopes for Expo Idaho's future on sheets of paper. Those answers ranged from adding an equestrian-friendly area to an archery range for 4-H, an urban farming area in Les Bois Park, an indoor ice rink, an expanded and updated Boise Hawks baseball stadium.
The next committee meeting will take place March 18 and will be focused on "synthesizing ideas," according to an Ada County handout.