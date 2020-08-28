BOISE — A recent meeting between members of the Expo Idaho Citizens Advisory Committee and several developers has caused concern over developer influence on the committee's decisions.
The Citizens Advisory Committee is a body of local stakeholders and officials who will craft suggestions for the future of the 240-acre Expo Idaho property. The property is home to a multitude of uses and buildings, including the now-defunct 63-acre horse track, the Expo Idaho buildings and event centers, Lady Bird Park, a trailer park and the Boise Hawks baseball stadium.
The site is best known as the home of the Ada County and Western Idaho fairs, but it also hosts trade shows, livestock roundups, auctions and more. Les Bois Park, formerly Idaho’s largest horse-racing venue, closed in 2016.
Before Wednesday's full committee meeting began, Co-Chairman Andrea Fogleman read a short statement directed to the rest of the committee regarding a meeting on Aug. 21. The meeting — between Fogleman, Co-Chairman Ed Lodge and representatives from the Boise Hawks, Boise-based Ball Ventures Ahlquist and out-of-state developers Greenstone Properties and Agon Sports — concerned a potential $234 million sports stadium project on the fairgrounds.
Boise Hawks staff members extended the invitation to the Boise developer Ball Ventures Ahlquist; the Expo Idaho Citizens chairmen did not invite the group, said Brianna Bustos, Ada County communications and outreach coordinator.
This addition caused the chairmen to note multiple times during the Aug. 21 Hawks' presentation that they were not there to listen to a developer's pitch.
At multiple points during the Aug. 21 meeting, the developer groups said they were not pitching the committee on real estate development, but were only showing images of a park plus other developments including high-rise apartment buildings to "provide context" for the listeners and viewers.
"We've cohabitated with the fair since Day 1, and I wouldn't imagine a world where we wouldn't attempt to do that," Boise Hawks President Jeff Eiseman told the co-chairmen during Wednesday's meeting, downplaying potential concerns about a sports park displacing the fair.
Community members remained concerned, which is why at Wednesday's meeting, the co-chairmen opened the meeting with a statement about their Aug. 21 meeting.
"You asked us to speak with a representative from Hawks stadium since they are a major lease holder on Expo Property. What we were not prepared for was a full development proposal and we stated that clearly at our meeting held this last Friday … Since then there has been much public information about their development proposal for the full or most of the Expo Idaho property. We want to remind you that this committee was not established to propose a site development plan or specific scenarios. We ARE charged with identifying options for general direction based on the dreams and desires of the community on how they would prefer the land to be utilized," the letter said.
The idea for a new Boise Hawks and United Soccer League franchise stadium at the fairgrounds comes after a number of failed attempts to build a stadium in Boise, as previously reported in the Idaho Press. One reason the Hawks, a Class A Northwest League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, are pushing for a new stadium is a changing climate between Major League Baseball and the minor leagues.
Earlier this year, Major League Baseball said it would cut up to 42 minor league affiliates across the United States, going from 160 teams to 120. Most of those cuts would be in rookie and short-season baseball, which the Boise Hawks play. Those discussions between Major League Baseball and the minor leagues have revolved around a number of topics, including facility standards, player contacts and other changes to the number of players in the professional baseball system.
"We are at the threat of contraction," Eiseman told the committee on Wednesday night, something he said would affect two other teams in the Hawks' Short Season Northwest League. But with a new stadium, that threat would diminish, Eiseman argued, as facility standards have become a key point in determining which teams stay survive.
Previously, the push for a new stadium was centered on a site in Boise's west end. The stadium proposal faced significant opposition and became a talking point during the 2019 Boise mayoral election, where outgoing Mayor Dave Bieter was the project’s sole defender in a field of seven candidates all aiming to take the helm of Idaho’s largest city. He was defeated in a runoff election by City Council President Lauren McLean, who opposes the project.
Bustos said county officials were cognizant of that history with the stadium, which was why the committee was trying to make sure it was a "public process" without undue influence from private developers.
"After everything that happened in Boise, we don't want a repeat of that, we want the public's intentions for moving forward on that first," Bustos said, reiterating that the committee wanted to know first if the public even wanted a stadium on the Expo Idaho grounds in the first place.
"Developers are welcome to submit comment on the public comment forum," Bustos said.