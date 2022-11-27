Apartment Construction03.JPG (copy)

Multiple people have filled the seats at recent Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. Some sat, arms crossed, while applicants for new projects spoke. Residents came up one by one, to the podium, to address their concerns about specific proposals but also on some level, about the staggering change Meridian has seen in the past several years.

Planning and Zoning meetings are typically neither heated nor well-attended, but in the past four to five years, Meridian police officers have overseen meetings where large crowds were expected — a symptom of just how hard it is for a community to have grown more than 40,000 people in just the 10 years from 2010 to 2020. Meridian grew by 6.7% just from April 2020 to July 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates.

