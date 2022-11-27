Construction nears completion on a multi-use development in downtown Meridian in 2021. Staggering growth in recent years has led to increased attendance and engagement at Meridian Planning and Zoning meetings.
Multiple people have filled the seats at recent Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission meetings. Some sat, arms crossed, while applicants for new projects spoke. Residents came up one by one, to the podium, to address their concerns about specific proposals but also on some level, about the staggering change Meridian has seen in the past several years.
Planning and Zoning meetings are typically neither heated nor well-attended, but in the past four to five years, Meridian police officers have overseen meetings where large crowds were expected — a symptom of just how hard it is for a community to have grown more than 40,000 people in just the 10 years from 2010 to 2020. Meridian grew by 6.7% just from April 2020 to July 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates.
“I just think that with the increased growth in the city, and certainly, I think that we’ve seen in society over the last several years, where people are certainly more confrontational with one another,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said. “It seems that when the police are present, people usually tend to be a little more amenable to discussions rather than shouting matches.”
Meridian Police have also attended a few library district board meetings, Basterrechea said, since there have been instances where groups show up that will disagree and be vocal toward each other. The police presence seems to calm people down, he added.
For example, two Meridian officers attended the Nov. 16 Library Board meeting after far-right activists shared a post that said they would be there with high-level elected officials. Ultimately, the activists and officials did not show up.
At Planning and Zoning meetings, residents have shown up to discuss a variety of projects, from a nightclub to proposed residences.
Much of this is new territory for Meridian. Two decades ago, it would have been hard to predict that Meridian, then a sleepy former farm town of less than 35,000 residents, would, by 2020, become Idaho’s second-largest city.
One man, John Bitler, attended a December 2021 hearing to discuss potential townhomes. He was concerned it would affect his privacy, view, property value and that the traffic would be a safety concern to children in his neighborhood.
“I know they have done a lot of work to add townhomes, but as a citizen – sorry. It’s just – it’s a lot,” Bitler said, according to the meeting minutes.
Another, Jordan Leach, talked about all the development in the area in the past few years.
“I do think it’s sad that we have to feel like we have to develop all of our rural farming areas just because they are there,” Leach said. “But some of my concerns – the traffic studies are from 2018, which doesn’t reflect the amount of traffic that we have now, because there has been a lot of development since then.”
At another Planning and Zoning meeting in March 2021, residents came to talk about a proposed nightclub. The discussion of the club illustrated the community’s growing pains.
“I’m an Idaho native and like I said, I love the music and the arts and all that, but I don’t want to see this going so close to our neighborhood,” Joyce Mauck said, according to the meeting minutes.
But Basterrechea isn’t surprised more people are engaged and attending Planning and Zoning meetings. For example, people are driving and realizing how congested the roads are, he said.
“I think it’s good that people are engaged, certainly with the growth and with the infrastructure and things, people are paying more attention to what that looks like,” Basterrechea said. “It’s good that people want to have a say and that they want to know what is occurring in their communities. Far too often, nobody pays attention.”
At the same time, Meridian Police have found it can help to have an officer available to answer questions about proposed developments. And for those planning to attend a Planning and Zoning meeting to voice their concerns, Basterrechea has some advice.
“Treat people as you’d like to be treated,” he said. “It’s never a good idea to let your emotions get the best of you, shouting at people and those types of things. It never gets your point across.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.