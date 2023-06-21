BOISE — For those who want to travel but don’t want to blow an entire paycheck on airfare, Boise has a solution: international markets.
Shoppers can step into one of the city’s numerous international grocers and find alluring foods that pop with color and ingredients spilling off shelves. A rainbow of spices like baharat and zaatar, cinnamon and cardamom greet customers, while nuts and dried fruits can be found by the bucketload.
The Idaho Press visited 12 of Boise’s international markets to give readers a peek into the city’s vibrant choices. Keep in mind, there are nearly 30 within city limits to explore, with eight Middle Eastern and Asian markets along Overland Road alone. On Fairview Avenue, shoppers can find several African, Asian, Indian, Mexican and European markets.
ASIANThana’s Little World Market — 4109 W Overland Rd.
Despite a large red sign, Thana’s Little World Market can be easy to miss while driving along Overland Road. Despite this, Thana’s is a must for those interested in exploring Boise’s Asian markets. The store packs in food from across the continent and features a large selection of dry goods, snacks and drinks along with some meat and vegetables.
Dry goods include almond jelly, plum sauce, salted duck eggs and tapioca pearls, while the drinks section includes cans of Thai tea, brown sugar milk tea and grass jelly.
Idaho Capital Asian Market — 3107 N Cole Rd.
Located in the Idaho Asian Plaza, the Idaho Capital Asian Market is by far the largest in town. It offers an endless variety of goods from nearly every country in Asia including seasoning and spices, oils and sauces, candy and snacks. They also have an impressive amount of kitchenware, utensils and dishes including ramen bowls, sake and tea sets.
The market offers fish including cuttlefish, arrow squid and live Dungeness crab and meats including whole duck and Kobe beef slices.
In the produce section, customers can pick up harder-to-find vegetables including Korean melon, lotus seeds, Chinese okra and fuzzy melon.
India Foods — 6020 W Fairview Ave.
For the biggest selection of South Asian food in town, look no further than India Foods. The store supplies a wide variety of ingredients and goods from India and Nepal. They have a room for rice including the aromatic jeera samba rice, ponni rice and masoori rice and another room for bags of snacks such as Kerala spicy muruku, masala banana chips and corn chevda.
They also offer bags of dry whole chilies, cooking powders, spices, Nepalese rock candy, oils, a refrigerated goods section and a small section for vegetables.
MIDDLE EASTERNFood Land Market — 710 N Orchard St.
No list of Middle Eastern markets in Boise would be complete without Food Land Market. The store includes packaged and dry goods, frozen foods, kitchenware, a cafe and a restaurant.
The store makes its Turkish coffee using the traditional method with hot sand, while the restaurant menu includes falafel, samosas and shawarmas packed with spices, french fries and sauce. Customers can order food before browsing the aisles and find things from across the Middle East.
Some of the grocery offerings include hummus with whole chickpeas, dried apricot paste, barnu dates with sesame, Persian nougat and Turkish delight.
Al Ahmed Market — 4324 W Overland Rd.
On the smaller side, Al Ahmed still manages to fit a lot into its store. From zaatar and tea to clothes and goods, customers can find an assortment of Middle Eastern supplies and food. But, the real star of the show is the store’s dishware aisle.
Silver kettles, teacups stamped with Arabic script, gold-leaf-encrusted containers, porcelain platters and sets of glasses fill one aisle and glitter under the lights. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better-looking dishware section in Boise.
Ishtar Market & Restaurant — 4516 W Overland Rd.
A short walk away from Al Ahmed, in the Country Club Plaza, Ishtar Market & Restaurant has similar offerings but includes more bulk goods including large cans of eggplant, buckets of nuts to scoop, bags of rice, numerous spices and large tins of oil.
Similarly, the market also has a selection of international candy, frozen vegetables, meat and canned goods including Moroccan sardines. Ishtar also has a small restaurant and bakery attached serving traditional Middle Eastern fare.
HISPANIC/SOUTH AMERICANVideo Mexico — 5212 Fairview Ave.
In Boise since 1997, Video Mexico has seen multiple lives. After VHS and DVDs died off, Video Mexico kept the name but reinvented itself as a hub for finding just about anything Mexican.
Food, candy, clothes, religious paintings and statuettes, toys, music CDs, giant Tecate mugs, ponchos and piñatas fill the small store.
According to Gerardo Madrigal, owner of Video Mexico, they also do payroll cashing and wire transfers to Mexico, Central and South America.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Madrigal said.
Viva Brazil — 3075 N Cole Rd.
Located in the Idaho Asian Plaza, Viva Brazil is Boise’s first and only Brazilian market. While the store runs on the smaller side, customers can still find a range of unique and delicious products including packages of pacoquita (peanut butter bars), Guarana soda and yerba maté. They also sell ingredients including cassava flour and a small selection of meats.
AFRICANShankaron Market and Restaurant — 4870 W Emerald St.
A popular spot for those in search of African goods, Shankaron has a far-reaching selection of food, ingredients, clothes and items on sale. Some groceries include Ethiopian spices, Akabanga chili oil, sorghum and haleem wheat. In the restaurant, hungry shoppers and diners can find generous portions of goat, lamb kabab and whole grilled tilapia.
Loba African Market — 5214 Fairview Ave.
Located next to Video Mexico, Loba African Market offers a number of African ingredients along with a smattering of items from Asia and Latin America. Black bags of Tanzanian Mbeya rice sit next to basmati and jasmine rice, while large bags of ingredients fill pallets in the carpeted store. Ola-Ola African ghost pepper spices, jollof rice seasoning and Ghanian moko shito — a spicy sauce with shrimp and herring — are just some of the items on sale.
The store also sells some jewelry and beauty supplies including fragrances, shampoos and more.
EUROPEAN
Europe Delicious — 9958 W Fairview Ave.
Tucked away behind a golf cart dealer, Europe Delicious is a small international market offering goods mostly from central and eastern Europe. According to Mirela Gracanin, whose parents started the store some 20 years ago after moving from Bosnia, they try to have a little bit from everywhere.
Their collection includes a meat-and-cheese counter, packaged dry goods, baking supplies and ingredients including patés and grains. They have frozen food and candy such as the popular German Milka bars. Many of their customers are Europeans who moved to Boise or those who served abroad.
“There are a lot of people that are coming in and looking for their own little piece of home,” Gracanin said.
a’Tavola Marketplace — 1515 W Grove St.
A fixture of Boise since 2012, a’Tavola Marketplace includes a large shopping area, patio, bakery and cafe where shoppers can find breakfast and lunch options including sandwiches, salads and soups. The bakery serves coffee and homemade pastries, desserts and more.
The store also offers copious imported European goods including wines, jams and spreads, meats and gifts in their shopping section.