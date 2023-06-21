International Markets09.JPG

People sit and drink Turkish coffee in the cafe at Food Land Market in Boise on Monday.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

BOISE — For those who want to travel but don’t want to blow an entire paycheck on airfare, Boise has a solution: international markets.

Shoppers can step into one of the city’s numerous international grocers and find alluring foods that pop with color and ingredients spilling off shelves. A rainbow of spices like baharat and zaatar, cinnamon and cardamom greet customers, while nuts and dried fruits can be found by the bucketload.

International Markets04.JPG

Large jackfruits are displayed for sale in the produce section at Idaho Capital Asian Market in Boise.
International Markets10.JPG

Freshly made pastries are displayed for sale at Food Land Market in Boise on Monday.
International Markets03.JPG

Specialty Asian food products like black garlic line the shelves at Idaho Capital Asian Market in Boise.
International Markets07.JPG

Ornate coffee cups are available for sale at Food Land Market in Boise.
International Markets01.JPG

Specialty Asian food products line the shelves at Idaho Capital Asian Market in Boise on Monday.
International Markets08.JPG

Turkish Delight is displayed for sale at Food Land Market in Boise.
