Supersizing Censorship

A “Drag Thing”— neither a queen or king— reads a children’s book to the crowd for Drag Story Time at the Boise Pride Festival on Sept, 11, 2022, in Boise. In Idaho, an art exhibit was censored and teens were told they couldn’t testify in some legislative hearings. Meanwhile, bans on books and drag performances are growing increasingly common nationwide.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE (AP) — In Idaho, an art exhibit was censored and teens were told they couldn't testify in some legislative hearings. In Washington state, a lawmaker proposed a hotline so the government could track offensively biased statements, as well as hate crimes. In Florida, bloggers are fighting a bill that would force them to register with the state if they write posts criticizing public officials.

Meanwhile, bans on books and drag performances are growing increasingly common nationwide.

Supersizing Censorship

Eliza Walton of Boise and Josie Backus of Nampa participate in a demonstration to read book titles that the Nampa School District was working to remove as dozens of people read those books sitting in the lawn in front of the school administration office during a school board meeting Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Nampa. In Idaho, an art exhibit was censored and teens were told they couldn’t testify in some legislative hearings. Meanwhile, bans on books and drag performances are growing increasingly common nationwide.
Artists claim censorship in LCSC exhibit

A content disclaimer sits at the entrance to the “Unconditional Care” exhibit at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.

Recommended for you

Load comments