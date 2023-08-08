Murgoitio Park Land

The New York Canal forms the southern border of property along South Cole Road in this photo taken Monday, June 21, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The last time the Treasure Valley’s New York Canal breached its banks, it caused damage to a single property.

It was 1955, and the area below the six-mile stretch of the canal that runs through the Boise Bench “was mostly farmland and had a few houses,” said Brian Carter, project manager with the Boise Project Board of Control.

Recommended for you

Load comments