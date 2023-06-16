Boise storm June 2023

Dramatic storm clouds form above the Treasure Valley on June 6. The month of June has seen consistent precipitation and more could come this weekend including on Father's Day. Temperatures figure to heat up soon, however, with July drawing near.

 Photo courtesy of Jan Kenniston

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This year, the Treasure Valley seems to be easing into summer.

June has delivered regular thunderstorms, with downpours generally concentrated over north Boise, said Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. So far this month, high temperatures have rarely strayed past the 80s, he said. The National Weather Service is predicting another rain system to come through on Father’s Day, with a high temperature of 71, decidedly cooler than the average high of 81 for mid-June.

Load comments