Dramatic storm clouds form above the Treasure Valley on June 6. The month of June has seen consistent precipitation and more could come this weekend including on Father's Day. Temperatures figure to heat up soon, however, with July drawing near.
This year, the Treasure Valley seems to be easing into summer.
June has delivered regular thunderstorms, with downpours generally concentrated over north Boise, said Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. So far this month, high temperatures have rarely strayed past the 80s, he said. The National Weather Service is predicting another rain system to come through on Father’s Day, with a high temperature of 71, decidedly cooler than the average high of 81 for mid-June.
So when will Boise see another 90-degree day? And what does the rest of the summer hold for weather and drought conditions?
The coming week is likely to bring more below-normal high temperatures and slightly above-average precipitation, Tannenholz said. Starting June 23, temperatures are predicted to creep upward into normal territory, with the average high reaching 87 degrees by the end of the month, he said.
June typically brings more variable weather than July and August, Tannenholz said.
“Usually because the position of the jet stream is still far enough south for us to get changeable weather, like we have seen in the last couple of days,” he said. “In July and August, the jet stream is usually so far north, we are usually under a high pressure ridge over the entire inner mountain west, and that gives us pretty stable weather.”
Last year, the average high for June was 81 degrees, but 2021's was 91 degrees and 2020's was 78 degrees, Tannenholz said.
As for drought, most of southern Idaho has recovered at this point, said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources. This was helped along by La Niña conditions which brought ample rain and snow this winter, he said.
And something else happened, too: Ridges of high pressure that have historically developed during the winter and block moisture from getting to the state never materialized this year, Hoekema said. Both 2021 and 2020 saw this, with about a three-month period of ridging that blocked many storms from reaching Idaho, he said.
“(This year), we’ve just kind of had one system after another coming in,” Hoekema said.