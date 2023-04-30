Just because an intersection is well-designed does not make it completely safe.
That was one insight experts offered as to how to make the intersection of North Ten Mile Road and West Pine Avenue in Meridian safer. In November, Meridian High School student Terry Binder, 16, was fatally struck while crossing North Ten Mile Road.
The accident was the case study during a virtual “Crash Studio” hosted by the organization Strong Towns on Friday morning. The discussion featured experts and planners who looked at the details about the area in question and the accident, and discussed possible causes and potential improvements.
Accident in review
At 7:42 a.m. on Nov. 2, Terry Binder was struck by a blue GMC pickup truck traveling north on North Ten Mile Road as he was crossing on his way to Meridian High School. There was very little light in the sky and roads may have been slick from recent rains.
Media accounts, including that of the Idaho Press, have said that Terry was crossing west across Ten Mile, but if Terry were traveling to Meridian High School, he would have been walking east, said Edward Erfurt, director of community action at Strong Towns. The Meridian Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, so the crash report is not yet available, he said.
It is known that the driver of the crash stopped after the accident and was cooperating with authorities, he said.
Factors that could have played a role in the accident
At the intersection with West Pine Avenue, North Ten Mile Road is a wide road to cross for a pedestrian due to two lanes in each direction, a turn lane, and bike lanes on both sides of the road. But Terry lived within 1.5 miles of Meridian High School, inside the radius where school bus service is not offered by the school district, Erfurt said. Meridian High School is part of the West Ada School District.
Overall, the area in question is a suburban layout on a large grid — one mile by a half-mile — with development within it that has limited connectivity, Erfurt said. It is a car-centric layout where people generally must drive to get where they need to go, he said.
Any speed above 25 mph comes with risk of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, Erfurt said. The speed limit where North Ten Mile Road intersects West Pine Avenue is 40 miles per hour, Erfurt said. Organizers of Friday’s discussion did a preliminary speed study at the intersection and found that 56% of drivers were speeding through that section of the road, with the 85th percentile at 44 mph, he said.
Terry’s father, Joshua Binder, told the Idaho Statesman in January that he frequently walks the intersection where Terry was killed, and that the crosswalk button at the intersection does not seem to work, necessitating crossing without a signal.
Additionally, the speeds of cars and the width of each lane do not allow room for error on the part of drivers, or pedestrians or cyclists, Erfurt said.
“One mistake — a slight sliver out of a lane, stepping off the curb too early — the tolerances here are so tight,” he said. “No one can make a mistake.”
Revisiting suburban design
Overall, the intersection is well-designed, said Erik Bootsma, an architect who currently lives in Virginia but previously lived in Meridian. But because someone died, it may be worthwhile to revisit design standards for those kinds of roadways, he said.
“Essentially, we have a suburban highway, a way to get cars moving as quickly as possible through it, intermixed with local traffic, intermixed with local pedestrian traffic,” Bootsma said. “By changing the way we look at roads and how we plan them … we’ll start to be able to fix these problems.”
Rethinking how suburban areas are designed could provide a solution, he said. The Treasure Valley has started to feel like Orange County because of antiquated suburban road designs that are leading to increases in traffic, he said.
When growth begins, people start looking for where to build homes, and widening roads often follows without consideration for transit systems, he said.
“That’s something that needs to change, both statewide and nationally,” he said.
Discussion participants thought that reducing the speed of the road could help. The speed limit is 45 mph near where the road intersects with I-84, but northbound drivers may not realize it has changed to 40 mph by the time they are approaching West Pine Avenue, said Adrienne Weatherly, a Treasure Valley resident.
“Lowering the speed limit is always a possibility to increase reaction time,” Weatherly said.
She pointed to Eagle Road where people have advocated lowering the speed limit. There, a lack of frontage roads and right-turn lanes means people end up slowing down anyway to pull into business parking lots, she said.
Joyce Johnson, a long-time cyclist who has some experience in city planning in Boise, said, “I can tell you that a funeral is much more inconvenient for a family than it is (for a driver) to plan (their) day and not be late to work … “
Erfurt said the school district should reconsider its busing boundary, and it should be ensured that the crossing signal is functional, and lighting fixtures are adequate for low-light times of day.
In addition, the intersection could be adjusted so that stop bars are positioned further back from crosswalks to give pedestrians more space and provide a visual indication to drivers to look for pedestrians, Erfurt said.
Terry’s family still has a fundraiser going through the Trevor Project in memory of their son; discussion organizers encouraged viewers to consider donating.