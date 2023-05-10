Despite substantial snowfall, the Boise River will not see conditions akin to the post-“snow-pocalypse” spring of 2017, which brought flooding and caused significant damage to portions of the Greenbelt.
Though water managers are making space in Boise River reservoirs by sending large quantities of water downstream, the area received less snow than in 2017, which is translating to less runoff, said Erin Whorton, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service at a monthly meeting of water supply experts on Wednesday morning.
“Whatever conditions we saw in 2017, we probably won’t see nearly as much water from the snowpack this year,” Whorton said.
May’s water supply meeting comes during a spring that has brought a mix of wet and cool weather punctuated by warm weekends, some with above-average temperatures. In April, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to make space in Boise River reservoirs by increasing flows through the river at least through the end of May. Some parts of the Greenbelt have experienced flooding, though the river is not at flood stage.
Storms that have blown through in the previous month have not added to the snowpack but have paused snowmelt, said Mark Robertson, COO of M3 Works, a company offering geoscience software and consulting services, including snowpack modeling.
This weekend, with temperatures predicted to rise to the 80s, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff will be keeping an eye on water melting into the reservoir and river system, said Jonathan Roberts, a water management team lead with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“The snow needs to come off the mountain at some point, and this is about the most ideal way it could come off: … slowly, as it recedes up the mountain and eventually disappears,” Roberts said.
Over the next five to 15 days, Lucky Peak managers will plan on incrementally decreasing the flow coming in the Boise River System, Roberts said. The river has been hovering around 6,000 cubic feet per second of flow, which would transition to 3,000 cubic feet per second, he said.
Although that will be slower, it is still “very fast and deep,” Roberts said, adding that anyone going near the river should be “extremely careful.”
On May 12, 2022, the river was flowing at about 500 cubic feet per second, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Flows last summer maxed out at about 2,800 cubic feet per second in mid-June. Those conditions lasted just about a week before dipping below 2,000 cubic feet per second, and soon after, to 1,500 cubic feet per second and lower, according to the same data.
La Niña conditions that precipitated the wet winter have dissipated, with El Niño conditions expected to set in this summer, said Troy Lindquist, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
La Niña conditions being in place since 2020 acted as a temporary pause on global surface temperatures, according to reporting from NPR. But even with cooling La Niña conditions in place, Boise saw record temperatures last summer, as previously reported. El Niño is generally associated with warner sea surface temperatures, and experts predict its onset will result in potentially record-setting high temperatures, according to reporting from NPR.