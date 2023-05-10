Support Local Journalism


Despite substantial snowfall, the Boise River will not see conditions akin to the post-“snow-pocalypse” spring of 2017, which brought flooding and caused significant damage to portions of the Greenbelt.

Though water managers are making space in Boise River reservoirs by sending large quantities of water downstream, the area received less snow than in 2017, which is translating to less runoff, said Erin Whorton, a hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service at a monthly meeting of water supply experts on Wednesday morning.

