BOISE — A group of Idaho education and law professionals gathered virtually Monday evening to discuss critical race theory in Idaho in an online discussion facilitated by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Idaho.
“What’s interesting is that right now we’re hearing this discussion about critical race theory and how it’s dangerous to teach in K-12,” said Mike Satz, executive director of the Idaho 97 project and a former professor of law at the University of Idaho, “and what I’ll tell you right now is that it’s not taught in K-12.”
In the spring, Gov. Little signed HB 377, which prohibits Idaho schools and universities from encouraging students to adopt belief systems that claim a group of people are inferior or superior, such as people of a particular race. Supporters of the bill said critical race theory often presents such beliefs, but said the new law isn’t designed to limit discussions on topics such as history.
Critical race theory is the study of how power structures in society, such as laws, are used to maintain power in a society, and it is primarily taught in law schools, Satz said. Some key concepts include the idea that race is a social construct, that racism in the U.S. is a part of life for people of color, and that the dominant group in society will use the law to hold back other groups to benefit themselves, Satz said. At its heart, critical race theory is about examining what is going on in the country and trying to make it better, he said.
The law passed by the house this spring is vague enough that it might not pass constitutional muster, and there are a handful of ways in which it potentially violates students’ First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech, in terms of what they are allowed to be taught, said Shaakirrah Sanders, professor of law at the University of Idaho College of Law.
“If you want your child to learn about race, racial history, including different theories about race, the Supreme Court has said there is support for parental rights to have some support over your child’s education, especially when it comes to public school education,” Sanders said.
The discussion of critical race theory was largely nonexistent until recently, according to a June 24 article on vox.com. The article states that the national debate began in 2020 as racial justice protests took off across the country. Around that time, Fox News started airing segments featuring conservative activist Christopher F. Rufo, who told Fox political commentator Tucker Carlson in mid-August that he was “declaring a one-man war against critical race theory in the federal government," Vox reported.
Michigan political scientist Matt Grossmann reported in June that there were zero Fox News mentions of "critical race theory" in 2018 and four in 2019. In 2020, there were 77, according to Grossman.
A July 14 article by Media Matters reported that "In the past 3 ½ months there have been over 1,900 mentions of critical race theory" on Fox News, including 901 in June of this year, which was nearly double the total mentions in May.
Despite that steady drumbeat in conservative media, a Reuters/Ipsos poll on July 15 found that "less than half of Americans are familiar with both critical race theory and the surrounding debates in their community, with three in ten saying that they haven’t heard of either."
In Idaho, the new law against critical race theory has spawned confusion.
“Many people have commented that they don’t really understand what this legislation banned, and that implicates vagueness issues,” Sanders said. And at the university level, if law students are not allowed to learn critical race theory, studying a profession where it would be useful to learn it, that implicates an issue with the law being overly broad, she said.
Given what has been said in the Legislature and out of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s indoctrination task force, which is looking into indoctrination in public schools, it is “unclear to me whether we have heard a sufficient enough rationale for banning race studies, including critical race theory,” Sanders said.
Another point of confusion in the discussion of critical race theory in Idaho schools seems to be who decides what is taught in the classroom. In Idaho, school curriculum is determined by a committee appointed by the Idaho Department of Education, said Tecle Gebremichael, school board member for Anser Charter School. The curriculum committee usually consists of 10 or more people and includes parents, teachers, and education officials who are appointed for a five-year term, Gebremichael said. The advantage of this system is that it updates curriculum on a regular basis, he said.
When asked what the next steps are for responding to the new law, Sanders shared that she is not sure, and took the time to thank all of the students, teachers, and parents that are speaking up for what they would like to see taught in schools. She also encouraged community members to get in touch with her if they want her to provide information or support, such as presenting to faculty meetings and school board meetings.
"We can all be leaders,” Satz said. “How we do that is we show the courage to stand up to our fears and to stand up to what we know is wrong and say, ‘this is not part of our community values.’”
“Keep standing up and showing the courage that our leaders are not showing right now,” Satz said.